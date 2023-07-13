Sport
Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival
A hamburger and drink combination called Lionel Messi and a huge sketch of the soccer star’s smiling face on a restaurant wall beside a viral meme from the 2022 World Cup is testimony to the excitement over the imminent arrival in Miami of the Argentine soccer legend.
There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the United States. But his arrival is also bringing a note of sadness as fans know that at age 36 he is nearing the end of his career.
Messi announced on June 7 that he will play for Inter Miami in a move that is expected to revitalize soccer in the United States and South Florida with one of the sporting world’s best-known figures. More than 100,000 Argentines live in Miami, which will host World Cup matches in 2026, Associated Press reported.
The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, the soccer world’s most prestigious individual award, is coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21.
In a career spanning more than 17 years with his country’s national team, Messi has scored more than 100 goals, including two against France at the 2022 World Cup, a match Argentina won on penalties.
“I love that he’s in Miami because my children will be able to experience him like I experienced (fellow Argentina soccer star Diego) Maradona,” said Maximiliano Alvarez, one of the owners of the Fiorito restaurant, where a wall has a giant mural of Messi. “It also makes me sad, nostalgic, because it looks like it is the beginning of his retirement.”
“Coming to this league is not the same as playing in the European league,” said the Argentine businessman.
Álvarez and his brother Cristian had the original mural with Messi’s face painted in the restaurant in 2018, when many people criticized the soccer star for his role in the Argentine national team’s poor performance. His idea was to honor him and the resilience he brings, never giving up.
In 2021, they renovated the restaurant in Little Haiti in northeast Miami with another mural of Messi on the same wall, this one by Chilean-American artist Claudio Picasso.
To the south, in Wynwood district, an area near downtown Miami known for its warehouse-turned-art galleries, other artists have painted murals of Messi. One is two giant images of the player, one with a smiling face, the other another running as if in a game. And there are plans for more, including a 10-meter-high mural of Messi kissing the World Cup in an open parking lot.
Near Miami Beach, at the Café Ragazzi of Argentine-Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, they are waiting for his return.
Messi was there on vacation after he won the America’s Cup with Argentina in 2021. The star caused an uproar in the restaurant as fans came to greet him, forcing staff, including waiters and kitchen workers, to form a wall around him to protect him and allow him to exit his car.
Now they want to offer the soccer legend more privacy and are thinking of putting up curtains.
“We are waiting for you in Miami with open arms,” said Emiliano Valdés, the café’s general manager. “He is revolutionizing the entire city and has not yet arrived.”
Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets
Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has become the second highest wicket-taker in ODIs after completing 150 ODI wickets during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Tuesday.
Although Afghanistan lost the last ODI, they won the series 2-1.
Nabi however, didn’t have the best outing with the bat as the visitors were toppled for only 126 in 45.2 overs. However, he scalped a wicket and reached the landmark of 150 ODI wickets.
Nabi has been a key player for Afghanistan over the years after making his ODI debut in 2009 against Scotland. Since then he has been a regular in all three formats of the game.
The veteran player has worked tirelessly to help put Afghanistan on the cricketing map and is a potent all-rounder in limited-overs cricket.
The only other Afghan player to reach this milestone has been Nabi’s teammate Rashid Khan, who has scalped 167 wickets in ODIs.
Nabi, who is 38-years-old, has amassed 3,046 runs in 142 ODIs at an average of 27.44.
He captained the side during the team’s first appearances in the 2014 Asia Cup and the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Nabi has also played in numerous Twenty20 franchise tournaments and was the first player from Afghanistan to be selected in the Indian Premier League player auction.
In September 2019, he announced his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his limited overs cricket career.
Liton, Shoriful help Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
Liton Das top-scored with 53 not out as Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets to avoid a series whitewash in Tuesday’s third and final one-day international in Chittagong.
The hosts raced to 129-3 in 23.3 overs after Shoriful Islam’s career best 4-21 helped them bowl out Afghanistan for 126 in 45.2 overs.
Tail-ender Azmatullah thanks Omarzai offered some late resistance for Afghanistan to top-score with 56, his maiden ODI fifty, AFP reported.
Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi gave Afghanistan a glimmer of hope, bowling out Naim Sheikh for a duck and Najmul Hossain for 11.
Liton and Shakib Al Hasan put on 61 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings and bring Bangladesh back into control.
Shakib fell to Mohammad Nabi after making a run-a-ball 39, but Liton, who struck three fours and two sixes in his 60-ball innings, took Bangladesh home.
Young Towhid Hridoy hit the winning boundary off Zia-ur-Rehman to stay unbeaten on 22.
Afghanistan earlier won the toss and elected to bat first, but never managed to get their innings going.
Shoriful struck early after taking the field for the first time this series, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran for one and Rahmat Shah for a duck in the third over.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who smashed a career-best 145 in the previous match, saw one catch land in no man’s land but soon top-edged Taskin Ahmed to depart for six.
Shoriful compounded Afghanistan’s woes by trapping Nabi leg-before to leave the tourists teetering at 15-4 inside nine overs.
Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran stemmed the rot, but Shakib sent back the latter for 10 to stop their partnership from developing.
Shahidi dragged one off Taijul Islam onto his stumps to end his patient knock of 22 from 54 balls.
Omarzai helped Afghanistan past the 100-run mark after the quick departure of debutants Abdul Rahman (four) and Zia (five).
He was the last man dismissed, holing out a catch to Naim Sheikh at long-off off Taskin, who claimed 2-23.
Afghanistan are already only the second team to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in the past seven years, with world champions England being the other.
Victory in the match would have made them the first side to win all three matches of an ODI series in Bangladesh since Sri Lanka in 2014.
Following the ODI series are two T20s in Bangladesh’s northeastern city of Sylhet on July 14 and 16.
Sri Lanka win Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe
Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took 4-31 as Sri Lanka claimed victory over Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
Both teams had already qualified for the main event that will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, but Sri Lanka will leave Zimbabwe with the trophy, having won all eight matches they played in the tournament.
Having been sent in to bat after the Netherlands won the toss, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 233 in 47.5 overs as Sahan Arachchige top scored with 57 off 71 balls, Reuters reported.
Wicketkeeper batsman Kusal Mendis chipped in with a quick-fire 43 off 52 balls before falling LBW to Saqib Zulfiqar, while Charith Asalanka made 36 off 36 balls before he was run out.
Logan van Beek took two wickets for 40 runs off his 10 overs, while Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh and Zulfiqar also picked up two wickets apiece.
Netherlands were in trouble from the start of their reply and, after slipping to 49-6, were dismissed for 105 in 23.3 overs.
Openers Singh (13) and Max O’Dowd (33) put on 25 for the first wicket but Wesley Barresi and Teja Nidamanuru fell for ducks and the only other Netherlands batsman to reach double figures was Van Beek, who scored 20 off 24 balls.
Theekshana was the chief wicket-taker but seamer Dilshan Madushanka also pitched in with 3-18 and Wanindu Hasaranga took 2-35 off his seven overs.
“First goal was to qualify and we did it. Second was winning the tournament and we have fortunately done that as well. We can go home happy,” Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood told reporters.
“The confidence that we have shown in this tournament, we can take it into the World Cup.”
The UAE’s hopes of playing at the Cricket World Cup were dashed after defeat to Scotland in Zimbabwe last month ended their chances of qualifying.
Successive losses in their opening two games at the Qualifier in Bulawayo against Sri Lanka and Oman meant they needed to beat Scotland to stand a chance of advancing. But they were beaten by 111 runs by the Scots at Bulawayo Athletic Club to end their qualification dream.
The national team were then crushed by Ireland as they suffered a 138-run defeat in their final qualifier in Bulawayo.
