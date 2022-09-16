Science & Technology
NASA requests proposals for two ISS private astronaut missions
NASA has called for proposals for two private astronaut missions to the International Space Station in 2023 and 2024, enforcing a requirement such missions be commanded by former NASA astronauts.
NASA said on Wednesday it was seeking proposals for the third and fourth private astronaut missions, or PAMs, to the space station, with the proposals due October 27.
One mission would fly between late 2023 and mid 2024, and the other in the second half of 2024, depending on overall ISS schedules.
The first PAM, the Ax-1 mission by Axiom Space, flew to the station in April.
NASA selected Axiom last December for the second PAM, Ax-2, and finalized the agreement for that mission last month.
Ax-2 is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2023 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
As part of the agency’s broader low Earth commercialization strategy, NASA will allow up to two private missions to the ISS each year, each lasting up to two weeks, to help industry build up experience for future commercial space stations that will succeed the ISS.
Science & Technology
NASA has a new launch date for Artemis I rocket
NASA’s Artemis I rocket is now scheduled to be launched on September 27th, with a “potential” backup date planned for October 2nd if things don’t go as planned.
The Artemis I mission will use NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket to catapult an uncrewed Orion capsule around the Moon as part of the agency’s push to bring humans back to the Moon by 2025.
While NASA’s first launch attempt was cut short due to an engine issue, the second attempt on September 3rd ended prematurely after the Artemis I team detected a hydrogen leak that engineers couldn’t fix.
According to NASA, the Artemis I team has already finished working on the hydrogen leak.
If everything works out, NASA will attempt to launch the rocket on September 27th with a 70-minute launch window opening at 11:37AM ET.
The launch date is sandwiched in between two other major space events, with NASA scheduled to send a spacecraft crashing into an asteroid as part of its Double Asteroid Redirect (DART) mission on September 26th, and NASA and SpaceX crews headed to the International Space Station on October 3rd.
Science & Technology
Bezos’ Blue Origin suffers rocket failure during uncrewed mission
A rocket from Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin failed mid-flight shortly after liftoff on Monday, aborting its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert, according to the company and a live video stream of the mission, Reuters reported.
Without any humans on board, the rocket lifted off from Blue Origin’s West Texas launch site Monday morning as the company’s 23rd New Shepard mission, aiming to send NASA-funded experiments and other payloads to the edge of space to float for a few minutes in microgravity.
But just over a minute after liftoff, and roughly 5 miles (8.05 km) above ground, the New Shepard booster’s engines flared unexpectedly during ascent. The capsule’s abort motor system triggered almost immediately, jetting the craft away from the faulty rocket before parachuting back to land intact.
According to Reuters the booster crashed within a designated hazard area, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees and regulates launchsite safety. Blue Origin’s fleet of New Shepard rockets is grounded until the FAA signs off on the outcome of a company-led investigation into the mishap, the agency added.
“During today’s flight, the capsule escape system successfully separated the capsule from the booster,” Blue Origin tweeted after the mishap. “The booster impacted the ground. There are no reported injuries; all personnel have been accounted for.”
The mission, called NS-23, was the first New Shepard launch without humans aboard in over a year, and the fourth mission in 2022. The rocket-capsule system has flown 31 people in all under Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism business, in which paying customers are launched some 62 miles high for a few minutes of microgravity at the edge of space before their capsule returns to land under parachutes, read the report.
Billionaire Bezos, the Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) founder who started Blue Origin in 2000, was among the first passengers to fly New Shepard during its debut crewed mission in 2021.
The rocket that crashed on Monday had flown eight times before, but it was not immediately clear whether those past missions included humans. Blue Origin flew New Shepard 15 times before its first crewed flight, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
NASA looks to late September for next Artemis I launch attempt
NASA is hoping to make another Artemis I launch attempt in late September after its previous attempts failed.
According to the US space agency, if that fails, then it will be forced to move to October, setting the timeline of the rocket’s mission back even further.
NASA scrubbed its latest attempt to launch Artemis I and its Orion capsule last weekend due to a hydrogen fuel leak that has been plaguing the rocket for a while.
NASA says it hopes to launch on September 23 or 27.
This rocket will carry the first capsule designed for long-term human transport since the 1970s.
And if the mission is a success, it will kick off a new era of space exploration that could eventually see NASA sending humans to Mars.
Mike Bolger, the manaNASA ger of NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program, says that the team is making good progress in resolving all the issues.
Donation from Catalan Agency boosts WFP’s efforts to fight malnutrition
OCHA faced with a lack of funds in Afghanistan
Pakistani prime minister promises compensation to flood victims
71 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in ‘provocations’ by Armenia
Older adults who contracted COVID-19 at risk of Alzheimer’s
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Kabul hoping to purchase 1 million barrels of crude oil from Russia
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Expo opens in Kabul in bid to help boost local economy
-
Climate Change4 days ago
African nations call for more climate financing before start of Cop27 summit
-
COVID-195 days ago
30 die of COVID-19 in past month in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan makes formal announcement of leaders attending SCO summit
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan shop assistant stabbed in Malaysia
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan to observe day of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
-
Latest News3 days ago
UK contributes $28 million for emergency support to children, women in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch 6th Asia Cup title