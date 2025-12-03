Latest News
New meeting between Afghanistan and Pakistan held in Saudi Arabia
A fresh round of discussions between Afghanistan and Pakistan has taken place in Saudi Arabia, according to a report by Reuters.
Citing three Afghan officials and two Pakistani officials — including one based in Istanbul — the agency reported that both sides agreed to maintain a ceasefire and continue dialogue aimed at reducing tensions.
A senior official from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) told the outlet: “We are open to more meetings to see a positive outcome.”
Pakistani officials confirmed that Islamabad was represented by a delegation comprising members of the military, intelligence services, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Previous attempts by IEA and Pakistani officials to resolve border issues, including meetings held in Qatar and Turkey, have so far failed to produce a breakthrough.
Muttaqi highlights IEA’s restraint as tensions rise with Pakistan
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has tolerated all of Pakistan’s actions in order to prevent the escalation of tensions between the two countries.
Speaking at a meeting with several political analysts about the current situation in Afghanistan and the region, Muttaqi said: “Just as we have good relations, good trade, and good engagement with our five other neighbors, we want to have similar relations with Pakistan as well.”
Muttaqi added that Pakistan has repeatedly violated Afghanistan’s airspace, blocked trade routes in contravention of international law, and forcibly expelled Afghan refugees in cold weather—actions that he said violate international, neighborly, Islamic, and ethical principles.
He clarified that Pakistan has carried out airstrikes not only along the Durand Line but also in the capital city, Kabul.
He stated that in response to these Pakistani attacks, Afghanistan’s security and defense forces have also carried out organized responses against that country.
According to him, to address these tensions, three rounds of ceasefire negotiations were held—one in Doha and later in Istanbul.
He stated that during these negotiations, the Islamic Emirate clearly presented its position and emphasized that Afghan soil will not be used against any country.
Muttaqi also stated that when the Islamic Emirate came to power, Daesh had a presence from Jowzjan to Jalalabad and even in Kabul; however, over the past four years, all of these areas have come under control, and today no security incidents occur anywhere in Afghanistan.
Referring to this issue, Muttaqi emphasized that Pakistan, like the Islamic Emirate, must also ensure the security of its country and its people.
Afghan Prime Minister accepts credentials of Qatar’s new ambassador
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, formally received the credentials of Mardef bin Ali Al-Qashouti, Qatar’s newly appointed ambassador to Afghanistan, during an official ceremony held Tuesday morning at the Gulkhana Palace.
The ceremony was attended by Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office. Welcoming the new ambassador, the Prime Minister described the beginning of his mission as an important step toward further strengthening bilateral relations between Kabul and Doha.
Ambassador Al-Qashouti conveyed messages of goodwill and warm greetings from the leadership of Qatar, emphasizing that his country supports peace, development, and prosperity in Afghanistan. He expressed pride in assuming his new role, pledging to work tirelessly to enhance diplomatic ties and expand cooperation between the two nations.
Prime Minister Hassan Akhund thanked Qatar for its consistent support during Afghanistan’s difficult moments and voiced hope that the ambassador’s appointment would open a new chapter in diplomatic engagement. He also requested that Qatar’s leadership be informed of his appreciation and best wishes.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi welcomed the ambassador’s appointment, noting his previous familiarity with the Islamic Emirate’s leadership during his time at the Qatar political office. He wished the new envoy success in his mission and reaffirmed the Foreign Ministry’s commitment to continued cooperation.
Humanitarian migrants in US fear deportation after shooting
The tightening of migration policies under the Trump administration has left vulnerable humanitarian migrants fearing they could be forced back into dangerous situations.
Last week, the US cancelled temporary protected status (TPS) for Myanmar nationals, claiming conditions had improved enough for them to return. Days later, following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington DC — allegedly by an Afghan asylum recipient who had previously worked with the CIA — the US Citizenship and Immigration Services froze all asylum decisions, halted Afghan visas, and announced reviews of already approved residency cases from “countries of concern.”
USCIS director Joseph Edlow said all asylum cases were paused “until every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible,” while US President Donald Trump called for a permanent halt to migration from “Third World Countries.”
Myanmar nationals fear return
Myanmar student Su Htet, who received TPS after the 2021 military coup, said ending the program leaves her and others in legal limbo — and at risk.
She fears arrest or conscription if forced back: “Just googling my name shows I’ve spoken out against the junta. They put activists on the front lines.”
Community members say the shooting has intensified anxiety among Myanmar TPS holders, asylum seekers, and even green-card holders.
Afghans pushed into uncertainty
Afghans already faced limited paths to protection after Afghanistan’s TPS ended. Now, with all Afghan processing frozen, thousands fear deportation.
Rights groups have condemned the measures as “collective punishment.” Bill Frelick of Human Rights Watch said punishing all Afghans for the actions of one individual “is not justice, but scapegoating.”
California-based asylum seeker Wessal Mukhtar, who worked with the US in Afghanistan, said his family now lives in “constant stress,” unsure whether they can stay, study, or remain safe. His asylum case has been pending since 2021.
“An entire displaced people should not be punished for an isolated incident,” he said. “We’ve already lost so much.”
