New meeting between Afghanistan and Pakistan held in Saudi Arabia

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has tolerated all of Pakistan’s actions in order to prevent the escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Speaking at a meeting with several political analysts about the current situation in Afghanistan and the region, Muttaqi said: “Just as we have good relations, good trade, and good engagement with our five other neighbors, we want to have similar relations with Pakistan as well.”

Muttaqi added that Pakistan has repeatedly violated Afghanistan’s airspace, blocked trade routes in contravention of international law, and forcibly expelled Afghan refugees in cold weather—actions that he said violate international, neighborly, Islamic, and ethical principles.

He clarified that Pakistan has carried out airstrikes not only along the Durand Line but also in the capital city, Kabul.

He stated that in response to these Pakistani attacks, Afghanistan’s security and defense forces have also carried out organized responses against that country.

According to him, to address these tensions, three rounds of ceasefire negotiations were held—one in Doha and later in Istanbul.

He stated that during these negotiations, the Islamic Emirate clearly presented its position and emphasized that Afghan soil will not be used against any country.

Muttaqi also stated that when the Islamic Emirate came to power, Daesh had a presence from Jowzjan to Jalalabad and even in Kabul; however, over the past four years, all of these areas have come under control, and today no security incidents occur anywhere in Afghanistan.

Referring to this issue, Muttaqi emphasized that Pakistan, like the Islamic Emirate, must also ensure the security of its country and its people.