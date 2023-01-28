Climate Change
New Zealand’s Auckland starts clean-up after deadly flash floods
The authorities in New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland, began clean up operations on Saturday after torrential rains brought flash flooding and evacuations, with at least three people confirmed dead and one still missing.
A state of emergency remained in place in the city of 1.6 million people on New Zealand’s north island as the rains eased after Friday’s flooding in the north, north-west and west, the Straits Times reported.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who has been in office for less than a week, flew over Auckland in a helicopter before vitising flood-hit homes.
“The level of devastation in some areas is considerable,” Hipkins told reporters, describing the event as “unprecedented” in recent memory.
Auckland Emergency Management issued a statement saying: “Auckland was clobbered on Friday – Auckland’s wettest day on record – and today we start the clean-up.”
The local weather forecaster meanwhile warned of possible downpours again on Sunday.
Showers were “dotted around Auckland” with some heavy rain west of the city, Auckland Emergency Management tweeted, while warning residents to “stay safe” amid the emergency.
“We’re not out of this yet. Heavy rain returns tomorrow,” the agency wrote on the social media platform.
Two men were found dead, New Zealand Police said. A search was under way for a man believed swept away, while another person was unaccounted for after a landslide hit a house in an inner Auckland suburb, police said.
More than 2,000 calls for assistance and 70 evacuations were made around the city, the New Zealand Herald reported.
Giant iceberg size of London breaks free of Antarctica
A giant iceberg — the size of greater London — broke free from Antarctica, researchers said Tuesday.
“A huge iceberg (1550 km²), almost the size of Greater London, has broken off the 150m (meter) thick Brunt Ice Shelf,” the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the UK’s national polar research institute, said on its website.
“It calved after cracks that have been developing naturally over the last few years extended across the entire ice shelf, causing the new iceberg to break free,” it added.
The iceberg broke free on Sunday.
“The iceberg calved when the crack known as Chasm-1 fully extended through the ice shelf,” it added.
The break-off occurred a decade after the BAS scientists first noticed the expansion of sizable cracks in the ice, the statement said, adding that it is the second significant calving from this area in the past two years.
Quoting BAS Director Dame Jane Francis, the statement said: “Our glaciologists and operations teams have been anticipating this event.”
The scientists measured the ice shelf multiple times and “how the ice shelf is deforming and moving, and are compared to satellite images from ESA, NASA and the German satellite TerraSAR-X,” Francis added.
“All data are sent back to Cambridge for analysis,” he said. “So we know what is happening even in the Antarctic winter – when there is no staff on the station, it is dark for 24 hours and the temperature falls below minus 50 degrees C (or -58F).”
‘Calving event has been expected’
For his part, a BAS glaciologist Dominic Hodgson said: “This calving event has been expected and is part of the natural behavior of the Brunt Ice Shelf. It is not linked to climate change.”
“Our science and operational teams continue to monitor the ice shelf in real-time to ensure it is safe, and to maintain the delivery of the science we undertake at Halley,” Hodgson added.
The BAS Halley Research Station is situated on Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf. The area of the ice shelf where the research station is located, according to BAS glaciologists who have been observing the ice shelf’s behavior, is now “unaffected” by the recent calving occurrences.
According to the statement, the Brunt Ice Shelf’s glaciological structure is complex, and the effects of calving episodes are unpredictable. After Chasm-1 started to expand in 2016, BAS scientists moved the station 23 kilometers (14 miles) inland as a precaution.
Since 2017, employees have been deployed to the station only during the Antarctic summer between November to March.
There are currently 21 employees working on the station to maintain the power supplies and facilities that allow scientific studies to continue remotely throughout the winter.
According to satellite monitoring, in 2012 a chasm (Chasm-1) that had been dormant for at least 35 years began to show the first indications of alteration.
Since 2015, Chasm-1 has been expanding, and by December 2022, it has spread across the entire ice shelf, signaling the start of the calving event.
Chaos at Heathrow Airport as ‘freezing fog’ and snow grounds more than 80 flights
Heathrow Airport has been thrown into chaos as a “freezing fog” and snowy conditions have seen more than 80 flights grounded.
Over 12,000 British Airways passengers are facing cancellations at the London-based airport with over 80 BA flights grounded due to severe cold, British media reported.
Temperatures of -8C were reported from the ground, with flights to Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Paris, Stockholm and Milan all facing swift cancellations amid the weather troubles.
This comes a day after 70 British Airways flights were canceled due to heavy at Heathrow.
The weather office meanwhile warned that freezing fog could blanket England on Monday as the cold snap is set to continue.
A statement from British Airways read: “Like other airlines, our schedule has been affected today due to fog experienced across London.
“We apologize to customers and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible. We advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information.”
Forecasters have since warned that visibility for drivers and flights could be reduced to as low as 50m, with slower travel times expected for those on the ground, Independent reported.
Study finds fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
New research published in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday said that upper levels of the Greenland Ice Sheet from 2001 to 2011 faced the warmest temperatures in 1,000 years, threatening to tip sea levels.
Because of the tremendous amount of water held in the ice there, experts say the Greenland Ice Sheet plays a critical role in the global climate system. Researchers with the Alfred Wegener Institute said global warming is having a pronounced impact in the remote higher elevations of central-north Greenland.
The study’s authors said the Arctic has shown regular warming since the 19th century with the emergence of air temperature values outside the natural pre-industrial variability since the early-mid 20th century. They said that has also negatively impacted the Greenland Ice Sheet, UPI reported.
The ice sheet is projected to add up to 50 centimeters to the global mean sea-leave rise by 2100.
Half of world’s glaciers will vanish by year 2100 due to global warming, study says.
“The time series we recovered from ice cores now continuously covers more than 1,000 years, from the year 1000 to 2011,” the institute’s glaciologist Maria Horhold, said in a statement. “This data shows that the warming from 2001 to 2011 clearly differs from natural variations during the past 1,000 years.
“Although grimly expected in the light of global warming, we were surprised by how evident this difference really was.”
The researchers said that Greenland melting has substantially increased since the 2000s and is now playing a major factor in sea-level rise.
“We were amazed to see how closely temperatures inland are connected to Greenland-wide meltwater drainage — which, after all, occurs in low-elevation areas along the rim of the ice sheet near the coast,” Horhold said.
Researchers said that the global mean temperature has increased to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in the second decade of the 21st century while the Arctic region had the most significant warming, particularly in the winter season.
The report comes on the heels of another study posted in Nature in November that showed extensive thinning of Greenland’s ice sheet and a speedup of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream that drains glacier ice into the sea.
That study said ice stream deterioration from that melt could raise sea levels by as much as 0.6 inches, more than six times what scientists had previously estimated.
