No American military presence in Bagram: US defense official
A US defense official has said that reports of the United States taking over the Bagram Air Base and flying a transport plane to the town are “not true” and that “there is no US military presence in Bagram,” AFP reported.
CIA Director of Public Affairs Liz Lyons also denied the claims that the agency’s deputy Michael Ellis has traveled to Bagram.
“Reports that CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis was at Bagram Air Base are false,” she said in a statement on Friday.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has also rejected reports that US military planes have been landing at Bagram Air Base.
He said the IEA will not allow this to happen.
Bagram Airfield, located about 40 kms north-east of Kabul, was the main base for US and NATO forces in Afghanistan during the 20-year war. Foreign troops pulled out of the base in July 2021 and handed it over to the former Afghan government.
‘No one wants to see a nuclear-armed Iran,’ says former US ambassador to Afghanistan
Ryan Crocker, former US ambassador to Afghanistan, has said that no one wants Iran to have nuclear weapons.
Crocker said in an interview with ABC News that US President Donald Trump has effectively decided on military action.
“There will be a take it or leave it. Iranians won’t take it, and bombs away. That is certainly in prospect,” he said.
“No one wants to see a nuclear-armed Iran,” Crocker said. “But again, the consequences of a military intervention, as we have seen, can be very hard to calculate and even harder to guide.”
US and Iranian officials are expected to hold talks in Oman on Saturday.
Trump ends protected status for thousands of Afghans, Cameroonians
The Trump administration has terminated temporary deportation protections for thousands of Afghans and Cameroonians in the U.S., a U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said on Friday, building on Trump’s far-reaching immigration crackdown.
An estimated 14,600 Afghans eligible for Temporary Protected Status will now lose it in May. Some 7,900 Cameroonians had access to the status but will lose it in June under the termination, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, took office in January pledging to deport record numbers of migrants in the U.S. illegally. At the same time, he has swiftly moved to strip migrants of temporary legal protections, expanding the pool of possible deportees.
Trump has criticized high levels of illegal immigration under Democratic former President Joe Biden and said Biden programs offering legal status overstepped the bounds of the law.
The TPS program is available to people whose home countries experience a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event. The status lasts 6-18 months, can be renewed by the Homeland Security secretary, and offers deportation protection and access to work permits.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem found that the conditions in Afghanistan and Cameroon no longer merited the protected status, spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.
Trump tried to end most TPS enrollment during his 2017-2021 presidency but was thwarted by federal courts. A U.S. district judge in late March blocked his attempt at ending the status for Venezuelans, saying that officials’ characterization of the migrants as criminals “smacks of racism.”
PAROLE REVOKED
The U.S. evacuated more than 82,000 Afghans from Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in 2021, including more than 70,000 who entered the U.S. with temporary “parole,” which allowed legal entry for a period of two years.
The Temporary Protected Status offered another avenue of protection. DHS said in 2023 that it was warranted due to armed conflict and insurgency in Afghanistan.
Advocates have said in recent days that migrants who entered the U.S. via a Biden-era app known as CBP One, including Afghans, have been receiving notices revoking their temporary parole and giving them seven days to leave the country.
McLaughlin confirmed this week that the department had revoked some migrants’ parole, saying DHS was “exercising its discretionary authority.” She did not provide the number of revocations.
“Affected aliens are urged to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home App,” she said in a statement.
The notices mirror messages sent in error last week to Ukrainians.
No new deadline will be given for Afghan refugees: Pakistani official
Pakistan’s Deputy Minister of the Interior Ministry, Talal Chaudhry, says a new deadline will not be granted for Afghan refugees to leave the country. He stated that the process of returning undocumented migrants to Afghanistan is ongoing and that no new extension for their expulsion will be considered.
According to him, over 800,000 Afghan migrants—some of whom even held ACC cards have been deported so far.
“Those who only have the “ACC” cards or any other type of card are being sent back to their country. Since October 30, 2023, more than 800,000 people have been deported, and in the past few days alone, 11,000 individuals with ACC cards were returned to Afghanistan. This process will continue. As for asylum seekers being transferred to other countries, they have until the end of April this year—a deadline which will not be extended,” he added.
Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, during a meeting with Robert Chatterton Dickson, the British chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, stated that Pakistan has intensified the forced deportation of migrants in violation of international laws and norms.
He emphasized that addressing the situation of these migrants requires increased support from the international community.
In this meeting, Dickson also said that the UK has added more than seven million pounds to its humanitarian aid to provide additional support for the Afghan migrants.
