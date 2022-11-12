World
North Korea weapons development pursuit may prompt bigger US military presence: Biden
US President Joe Biden will warn Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on Monday that North Korea’s continued pursuit of weapons development will lead to an enhanced US military presence in the region, the White House said.
The United States is concerned that North Korea plans to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017 and believes China and Russia have the leverage to persuade it not to do so, Reuters reported.
Biden and Xi are set to hold their first face-to-face meeting as national leaders on the sidelines of a summit of the G20 grouping of countries in the Indonesian resort island of Bali.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden would tell Xi that North Korea represented a threat, not just to the United States and its allies South Korea and Japan, but to peace and stability across the entire region.
“If North Korea keeps going down this road, it will simply mean further enhanced American military and security presence in the region,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, as Biden flew to Cambodia for regional meetings at the weekend.
“And so the People’s Republic of China has an interest in playing a constructive role in restraining North Korea’s worst tendencies,” Sullivan added, using the country’s official name.
“Whether they choose to do so or not, is, of course, up to them.”
US-led international sanctions have failed to halt North Korea’s growing weapons programs. Its record-breaking regime of weapons tests this year have included intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the US mainland, Reuters reported.
While China and Russia backed toughened United Nations sanctions after North Korea’s last nuclear test in 2017, in May they vetoed a US-led push for more UN penalties over its renewed ballistic missile launches.
US officials have accused both countries of enabling Pyongyang’s missile and bomb programs by failing to properly enforce UN Security Council sanctions.
World
Ukrainian forces advance in south, retake 12 settlements – army chief
Ukrainian forces have advanced seven km (4.3 miles) in two directions in the south and recaptured 12 new settlements in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Thursday.
Russia said on Wednesday that its forces would retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River, which includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow had captured since invading Ukraine in February, Reuters reported.
Zaluzhnyi said Ukrainian forces had advanced in the direction from Pervomaiske towards Kherson, and from Petropavlivka towards Novoraysk, roughly parallel with the Dnipro River. It was unclear which Pervomaiske he meant.
He said the territorial gains totalled 264 square km (102 square miles).
“We can’t yet confirm or deny the information of the so-called withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from Kherson. We continue to conduct the offensive operation in line with our plan,” he wrote in a post on Telegram.
An adviser to Ukraine’s president said Russia wanted to turn Kherson into a “city of death”, and accused Moscow of mining everything from apartments to sewers and planning to shell the southern Ukrainian city from the other side of the River Dnipro, Reuters reported.
World
Trump is ‘livid’ and ‘screaming’ after disappointing midterm elections
Former US President Donald Trump “is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after many Republican candidates backed by him underperformed in Tuesday’s midterm elections, an advisor to Trump told CNN.
Trump had endorsed more than 330 GOP candidates running for both state and federal office in this election cycle, but a much-anticipated “red wave” of Republican victories never came in the fight for control of Congress.
“Candidates matter,” the Trump advisor, who was not named, told CNN on Wednesday, adding, “They were all bad candidates.”
Trump is widely expected to launch a 2024 presidential run next week after he said Monday that he has a “big announcement” planned for November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Despite embarrassing Republican losses by Trump’s hand-picked candidates, he will still probably announce his 2024 intentions because “it’s too humiliating to delay,” the Trump advisor told CNN, noting that there were many unknowns at this point.
Trump has already lashed out at possible challengers that could run against him, chief among them newly reelected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Business Insider reported.
DeSantis – whom Trump endorsed when he first ran for office – was one of the few GOP successes on election night, winning another term in Florida by historic margins on a night when Trump’s endorsed candidates flopped.
A conservative political commentator and ex-GOP strategist suggested Trump has zero chance of winning the 2024 presidential election – should he run – based on the early results of the 2022 midterm elections.
“How could you look at these results tonight and conclude Trump has any chance of winning a national election in 2024?” Scott Jennings, a former advisor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said in a tweet Wednesday.
World
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal early Wednesday, killing at least six people, officials confirmed.
According to the authorities, dozens of homes were destroyed in the western district of Doti.
Five other people were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed, said Bhola Bhatta, deputy superintendent of police in Doti.
Nepal is still rebuilding after two major earthquakes in 2015 killed almost 9,000 people, destroyed whole towns and centuries-old temples and caused $6 billion in losses to the economy.
Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said on Twitter: “Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the earthquake.
“I have instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and the victims.”
Citing Narayan Silwal, a spokesman for the Nepali army, VOA reported that a ground rescue team has been rushed to the site and two helicopters were on standby in nearby Surkhet and Nepalgunj towns.
Kalpana Shrestha, a senior bureaucrat of Doti district, said details were being collected from villages near the epicenter and that one child was among those rescued from under the debris.
Nepal’s seismological center set the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.6. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.6.
The quake was centered about 158 km (100 miles) northeast of Pilibhit, a populous city in the neighboring Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and occurred at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added.
Media reports after the quake showed tremors were also felt in New Delhi and surrounding areas, some 350km from Doti.
