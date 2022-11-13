World
Two aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas
Two vintage military planes collided in midair on Saturday at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, federal officials said, crashing to the ground before exploding into flames, Reuters reported.
It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.
According to Reuters the incident early on Saturday afternoon involved a World War Two-era Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter that were flying at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.
Emergency crews rushed to the site of the crash, airport officials said on Twitter, but it was unclear how many people were aboard the two aircraft, the FAA said.
Hank Coates, the president and CEO of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), a group dedicated to the preservation of World War Two combat aircraft, told a news conference the B-17 normally has a crew of four to five people, read the report.
The P-63 is manned by a single pilot, Coates added, but would not say how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, their name or their condition.
Video clips posted on social media captured the incident as it unfolded, showing the two aircraft colliding and crashing on the ground, engulfed by flames. Scenes from live aerial video showed debris from the aircrafts scattered on a patch of browned grass at the site of the collision.
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launched investigations, with the latter taking the lead and providing updates, officials said.
World
North Korea weapons development pursuit may prompt bigger US military presence: Biden
US President Joe Biden will warn Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on Monday that North Korea’s continued pursuit of weapons development will lead to an enhanced US military presence in the region, the White House said.
The United States is concerned that North Korea plans to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017 and believes China and Russia have the leverage to persuade it not to do so, Reuters reported.
Biden and Xi are set to hold their first face-to-face meeting as national leaders on the sidelines of a summit of the G20 grouping of countries in the Indonesian resort island of Bali.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden would tell Xi that North Korea represented a threat, not just to the United States and its allies South Korea and Japan, but to peace and stability across the entire region.
“If North Korea keeps going down this road, it will simply mean further enhanced American military and security presence in the region,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, as Biden flew to Cambodia for regional meetings at the weekend.
“And so the People’s Republic of China has an interest in playing a constructive role in restraining North Korea’s worst tendencies,” Sullivan added, using the country’s official name.
“Whether they choose to do so or not, is, of course, up to them.”
US-led international sanctions have failed to halt North Korea’s growing weapons programs. Its record-breaking regime of weapons tests this year have included intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the US mainland, Reuters reported.
While China and Russia backed toughened United Nations sanctions after North Korea’s last nuclear test in 2017, in May they vetoed a US-led push for more UN penalties over its renewed ballistic missile launches.
US officials have accused both countries of enabling Pyongyang’s missile and bomb programs by failing to properly enforce UN Security Council sanctions.
World
Ukrainian forces advance in south, retake 12 settlements – army chief
Ukrainian forces have advanced seven km (4.3 miles) in two directions in the south and recaptured 12 new settlements in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Thursday.
Russia said on Wednesday that its forces would retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River, which includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow had captured since invading Ukraine in February, Reuters reported.
Zaluzhnyi said Ukrainian forces had advanced in the direction from Pervomaiske towards Kherson, and from Petropavlivka towards Novoraysk, roughly parallel with the Dnipro River. It was unclear which Pervomaiske he meant.
He said the territorial gains totalled 264 square km (102 square miles).
“We can’t yet confirm or deny the information of the so-called withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from Kherson. We continue to conduct the offensive operation in line with our plan,” he wrote in a post on Telegram.
An adviser to Ukraine’s president said Russia wanted to turn Kherson into a “city of death”, and accused Moscow of mining everything from apartments to sewers and planning to shell the southern Ukrainian city from the other side of the River Dnipro, Reuters reported.
World
Trump is ‘livid’ and ‘screaming’ after disappointing midterm elections
Former US President Donald Trump “is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after many Republican candidates backed by him underperformed in Tuesday’s midterm elections, an advisor to Trump told CNN.
Trump had endorsed more than 330 GOP candidates running for both state and federal office in this election cycle, but a much-anticipated “red wave” of Republican victories never came in the fight for control of Congress.
“Candidates matter,” the Trump advisor, who was not named, told CNN on Wednesday, adding, “They were all bad candidates.”
Trump is widely expected to launch a 2024 presidential run next week after he said Monday that he has a “big announcement” planned for November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Despite embarrassing Republican losses by Trump’s hand-picked candidates, he will still probably announce his 2024 intentions because “it’s too humiliating to delay,” the Trump advisor told CNN, noting that there were many unknowns at this point.
Trump has already lashed out at possible challengers that could run against him, chief among them newly reelected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Business Insider reported.
DeSantis – whom Trump endorsed when he first ran for office – was one of the few GOP successes on election night, winning another term in Florida by historic margins on a night when Trump’s endorsed candidates flopped.
A conservative political commentator and ex-GOP strategist suggested Trump has zero chance of winning the 2024 presidential election – should he run – based on the early results of the 2022 midterm elections.
“How could you look at these results tonight and conclude Trump has any chance of winning a national election in 2024?” Scott Jennings, a former advisor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said in a tweet Wednesday.
