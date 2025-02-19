Latest News
Office overseeing Afghan resettlement in US told to start planning closure, sources say
The White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The State Department office overseeing the resettlement of Afghans in the United States has been told to develop plans to close by April, according to a U.S. official, a leading advocate and two sources familiar with the directive, a move that could deny up to an estimated 200,000 people new lives in America, Reuters reported.
Family members of Afghan-American U.S. military personnel, children cleared to reunite with their parents, relatives of Afghans already admitted and tens of thousands of Afghans who worked for the U.S. government during the 20-year war are among those who could be turned away if the office is shut, the advocate and the U.S. official said.
“Shutting this down would be a national disgrace, a betrayal of our Afghan allies, of the veterans who fought for them, and of America’s word,” said Shawn VanDiver, founder of #AfghanEvac, the main coalition of veterans and advocacy groups and others that coordinates resettlements with the U.S. government.
The development comes as the administration asks embassies worldwide to prepare staff cuts under a directive by U.S. President Donald Trump to overhaul the diplomatic corps and billionaire Elon Musk’s DOGE office pursues a government-wide drive to slash $2 trillion in spending.
The Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, CARE, was set up during the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan in August 2021 as a temporary effort to relocate to the U.S. Afghans at risk of Islamic Emirate retaliation because they worked for the U.S. government during the war.
It became permanent in October 2022, expanded to Afghans granted refugee status, and has helped resettle some 118,000 people.
VanDiver, the U.S. official and the two sources said they did not know who ordered CARE to begin developing options to close.
Those options would include shuttering processing centers CARE runs in Qatar and Albania where nearly 3,000 Afghans vetted for U.S. resettlement as refugees or Special Immigration Visa (SIV) holders have been stranded for weeks or months, Reuters reported.
Those in the centers, including more than 20 unaccompanied minors bound for reunions with parents, live in modular housing. They receive food and other basic “life support,” but a Trump-ordered foreign aid freeze has ended programs for mental health and children, one source said.
According to both sources, the options for shuttering CARE are being prepared for Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, as well as Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Waltz, a former U.S. special forces soldier who fought in Afghanistan, are among those slated to make a final decision, they said.
“There are definitely all options (for closing CARE) being considered,” said the second source. Both requested anonymity for fear of retaliation by the Trump administration.
The evacuation and resettlement operations have been stalled since Trump, who launched a promised immigration crackdown after taking office in January, halted pending 90-day reviews the U.S. refugee program and foreign aid that funded flights to the U.S. for Afghans cleared for resettlement, read the report.
Trump ordered the reviews to determine the efficiency of the refugee and foreign aid programs and to ensure they align with his foreign policy.
After rigorous background checks, SIVs are awarded to Afghans who worked for the U.S. government during America’s longest war.
UN reports say the Islamic Emirate have jailed, tortured and killed Afghans who fought or worked for the former Western-backed government. The Islamic Emirate deny the allegations, pointing to a general amnesty approved for former government soldiers and officials.
A permanent shutdown of CARE and the Enduring Welcome operations it oversees could leave up to an estimated 200,000 Afghans without paths to the U.S., said VanDiver and the U.S. official.
These comprise some 110,000 Afghans in Afghanistan whose SIV and refugee status applications are being reviewed and some 40,000 others who have been vetted and cleared for flights to Doha and Tirana before travel to the U.S, Reuters reported.
An estimated 50,000 other Afghans are marooned in nearly 90 other countries – about half in Pakistan – approved for U.S. resettlement or awaiting SIV or refugee processing, they said.
IEA PM extends congratulation to Syrian interim president
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, sent a congratulatory message to Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, for assuming the position of the presidency,” Office of the President of Syria said in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement stated that Mullah Hassan, in this congratulatory message, wished Ahmed al-Sharaa success in overcoming challenges and achieving the goals and hopes of the Syrian people.
Hassan Akhund expressed hope that the fraternal relations between Afghanistan and Syria would be strengthened and solidified to benefit both nations,” the statement read.
After the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8 last year, the position of president became vacant.
However, the duties of the head of state were conducted by a transitional government led by Mohammed al-Bashir in the role of prime minister.
On January 29, during the Syrian Revolution Victory Conference in Damascus, the Syrian General Command appointed Ahmed al-Sharaa as president for the transitional period after he had served as the de facto leader following the fall of the Assad regime.
Tehran says Iran-Afghanistan water rights issue ‘unresolved’
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has rejected claims that the water rights dispute between Iran and Afghanistan was resolved in recent talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Baghaei rejected the statements made earlier by Ali Reza Bigdeli, the acting head of the Iranian Embassy to Kabul, who had claimed that the water rights issue between the two countries had been resolved.
“We are certainly taking these technical matters into consideration. What has been attributed to our ambassador in Kabul is not accurate,” Baghaei said, adding that Iran will continue its efforts to secure its water rights.
Meanwhile, experts say Afghanistan and Iran have a treaty regarding water rights and adherence to it would resolve the issue.
“Until we understand the climatic conditions and based on that, seek our interests within the framework of the Helmand Water Treaty, I think we are moving further away from an understanding,” said Najibullah Sadeed, a water affairs expert.
Ali Reza Bigdeli during ongoing political and economic consultations discussed trade, transportation, health, and political cooperation issues with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet reacted to these statements, but it has stated on multiple occasions that Afghanistan is committed to meeting its obligations if water is available.
World Bank reports Afghanistan’s economic recovery remains ‘fragile’
The World Bank report revealed that Afghanistan’s trade deficit surged by 54 percent in 2024, reaching $9 billion, which represents 45 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
In their January Economic Monitor report, the World Bank noted Monday that while Afghanistan’s economic growth in 2023-24 was a positive development, growth remained insufficient to significantly improve social indicators.
“High poverty, unemployment, limited resources, and weak purchasing power continue to leave millions vulnerable,” the report stated adding that the outlook remains fragile due to policy uncertainty, financial isolation, and inadequate human and
physical capital.
“A rapid decline in foreign aid could further weaken aggregate demand, exacerbating economic pressures,” the World Bank stated.
The report attributes this decline to a five percent drop in exports, totaling $1.8 billion, primarily due to a reduction in coal and textile exports.
“Coal exports saw the steepest decline, plunging 64 percent to $92 million as Pakistan shifted to its traditional suppliers,” stated the World Bank.
The report highlighted an 11.5 percent increase in Afghanistan’s revenue collection, primarily driven by non-tax revenue and taxes levied at the country’s borders.
“Revenue collection remained strong in the first ten months of FY2024-25 (March 22, 2024 – January 21, 2025), totaling AFN 190.5 billion ($2.5 billion), or 12 percent of annual GDP,” stated the report.
The report also noted the country’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, suspended US dollar auctions from September 4 to December 9 last year, which contributed to the depreciation of the afghani (AFN). The auctions resumed in January 2025, with the bank injecting more than $100 million.
The World Bank noted that fragile trade relations with Pakistan pushed Afghanistan to diversify its export markets, with Iran, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan each contributing around three percent of total exports.
However, Pakistan remains the largest export destination, accounting for 45 percent, followed by India at 34 percent.
“Afghanistan’s export base remains heavily dependent on food and coal, which made up 60 percent of total exports in 2024, down from 80 percent in 2023,” the report read adding that “this
highlights the urgent need for Afghanistan to expand its export portfolio and reduce reliance on a few commodities and markets”.
The World Bank stated that domestic tax revenue meanwhile grew 11 percent to AFN 72.1 billion, contributing 2.8 percentage points to overall revenue growth.
Non-tax revenue increased by 22 percent to AFN 66 billion. This growth was driven by higher income from mining, tolls, vehicle registrations, passport issuance, transport services, railways, and telecommunications, the report read.
“Ministries responsible for non-tax revenue exceeded targets by eight percent, contributing 45 percent to inland revenue collection,” the World Bank stated.
Customs duties and fees grew 20 percent year-on-year to AFN 51.5 billion, contributing 4.5 percentage points to total revenue growth. This increase was fueled by higher imports, stronger trade ties with Iran and Central Asia, improved border management, and recent tariff adjustments.
