Omari and Iranian ambassador meet to strengthen Afghan migrant labor ties

Abdul Manan Omari, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, met on Wednesday with Alireza Bikdeli, Iran’s ambassador to Kabul, to discuss the development of bilateral labor cooperation, the legal deployment of Afghan workers to Iran, better regulation of the labor force, expansion of joint cooperation, and in particular a review of the situation of Afghan migrants.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Omari said during the meeting in Kabul that facilitation should be provided in the process of issuing legal work permits for Afghan migrants; cooperation should take place in expanding technical and vocational training programs in Afghanistan in both quantitative and qualitative terms; joint technical and vocational programs should be implemented with proper coordination; and all rights of Afghan workers in Iran should be guaranteed and ensured.

He added that this includes the fair payment of wages, the provision of a healthy and safe working environment, and the establishment of a joint commission to address labor disputes, so that the problems of Afghan workers both residents and newly arrived can be resolved effectively.

Omari also emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is keen to reach a mutual understanding with Iran regarding the organized, legal, and beneficial transfer of skilled and specialized workers, the protection of their rights in that country, and the enhancement of professional capacities, thereby facilitating labor exchange between the two countries.

During the meeting, Bikdeli stated that Iran is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan through the implementation of joint projects in the areas of organized migrant transfer and social support for them.

“We believe that cooperation with Afghanistan is not only a humanitarian responsibility but also an urgent necessity for regional stability,” he said.

He stated: “We are interested in labor exchange with Afghanistan and prefer to create opportunities for skilled Afghan workers in the Iranian labor market and for skilled Iranian workers in the Afghan labor market.”

He assured the IEA that Iran’s sustainable cooperation with Afghanistan will continue and emphasized the expansion of historical, cultural, and religious ties between the two countries.

Both sides pledged to continue their joint cooperation in creating job opportunities, expanding the labor market, enhancing technical and vocational training, and regulating matters related to migrants.