Pakistan’s actions target militants, not religious sites: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has dismissed comparisons between Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations along the disputed Durand Line and what he described as India’s attacks on religious sites, saying such parallels are “entirely wrong and inappropriate.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, Asif said Pakistan’s military actions are strictly aimed at verified camps belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants operating from Afghanistan. He rejected claims equating these operations with India’s alleged strikes on mosques and religious seminaries in Bahawalpur and Muridke, stressing that Pakistan does not target religious or civilian sites.

The defence minister said the international community, including the United Nations, has repeatedly expressed concern over the threat of terrorism they claim is originating from Afghanistan. He said these concerns are reinforced by continued militant infiltration and attacks inside Pakistan, which, according to him, are carried out by armed groups entering from Afghan territory.

Referring to India’s allegations surrounding the Pahalgam incident, Asif said New Delhi has failed to present credible or verifiable evidence to support its claims. He added that Pakistan had offered to cooperate with an independent and impartial investigation, an offer that India declined.

Asif further said a recent United Nations report had described India’s actions as illegal and based on unsubstantiated claims, while affirming that Pakistan’s response was justified under international law. He said Pakistan has already addressed and clarified allegations regarding India, what he termed proxy extremist elements, and their alleged supporters.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance, the defence minister said the country remains vigilant and determined to protect its sovereignty and national security. He emphasized that Pakistan will continue its counterterrorism efforts and will challenge what he described as baseless accusations and hostile narratives at all international forums.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has consistently rejected Pakistan’s accusations, maintaining that Afghanistan does not allow any group to operate from its soil. Afghan authorities have repeatedly stated that Pakistan’s security challenges are an internal matter and should be addressed domestically.