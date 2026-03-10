Russia, China and UK urge Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve issues through dialogue

Members of the United Nations Security Council have voiced concern over rising clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, calling on both countries to reduce tensions and resolve their disputes through dialogue.

Speaking during a Security Council meeting on Monday, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, said Moscow was alarmed by the recent escalation in armed confrontations along the disputed Durand Line frontier between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Nebenzia described both countries as partners of Russia and stressed the need to shift the situation back to diplomatic and political channels. He said Moscow was ready to support efforts aimed at easing tensions if requested by the two sides.

The Russian envoy also expressed hope that Afghanistan and Pakistan would resume constructive cooperation on regional security issues, particularly counterterrorism.

He added that Russia continues to monitor developments inside Afghanistan, including the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, emphasizing the importance of ensuring access to education and employment for all Afghans regardless of ethnicity, religion, or gender.

Nebenzia further noted that Moscow is closely observing progress toward the formation of an inclusive political system in Afghanistan that includes participation from all ethnic and political groups.

China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Fu Cong, also expressed concern over the growing violence between the two neighbors. He said the clashes had resulted in significant casualties and called on both sides to exercise restraint.

Fu urged Kabul and Islamabad to quickly move toward a ceasefire and resolve their disputes through dialogue and negotiation. He added that China has been actively using diplomatic channels to help reduce tensions and remains willing to play a constructive role in mediating between the two countries.

The Chinese envoy also raised broader economic issues affecting Afghanistan, stressing that Afghan central bank assets frozen abroad belong to the Afghan people and should be returned. He also called for the lifting of unilateral sanctions imposed on the country.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Skills, Jacqui Smith, said United Kingdom is deeply concerned about the escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

She called for immediate de-escalation and urged both sides to re-engage in mediated dialogue in order to prevent further instability in an already fragile region.

The statements come amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which have led to recent clashes along the disputed Durand Line and raised fears of broader regional instability. Diplomatic efforts by international actors are increasingly focused on preventing further escalation between the two neighboring countries.