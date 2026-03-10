Latest News
Trump envoy warns Afghanistan could face fate similar to Iran or Venezuela over detained Americans
Adam Boehler, the U.S. President’s Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, has warned that Afghanistan could face consequences similar to those faced by Iran or Venezuela if American citizens detained in the country are not released.
The warning comes after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated Afghanistan as a “state sponsor of wrongful detention” on Monday — a step that could lead to restrictions on the use of U.S. passports for travel to Afghanistan.
In a statement, Rubio called on Kabul to release all American citizens believed to be detained in the country, including Mahmood Habibi and Dennis Coyle.
Rubio accused the IEA of continuing to use what he described as “terrorist tactics,” including detaining individuals to extract ransom payments or political concessions. “These despicable tactics need to end,” he said.
According to a report by Reuters citing two informed sources, the United States is also seeking the return of the remains of writer Paul Overby, who was last seen in 2014 near the Durand Line.
The report said that if Afghanistan does not respond to Washington’s demands, the United States could restrict the use of American passports for travel to Afghanistan. Such restrictions are currently applied only to North Korea.
The move comes after the United States also designated Iran as a “state sponsor of wrongful detention” on February 26.
Rubio warned the U.S. could restrict travel to Iran over its detention of U.S. citizens, but has not imposed any restrictions. The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran the day after the determination was announced.
The Islamic Emirate has previously denied detaining Mahmood Habibi, the former head of Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority.
It has released some U.S. prisoners following negotiations.
Islamic Emirate calls recent U.S. designation on Afghanistan ‘regrettable,’ stresses dialogue
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has described the recent U.S. decision to designate Afghanistan as a “state sponsor of wrongful detention” as regrettable, emphasizing that disputes should be addressed through dialogue.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the ministry, said that citizens of no country are detained in Afghanistan for bargaining purposes. Instead, some individuals have been arrested on charges of violating the law, many of whom have later been released after completing legal procedures.
The ministry also noted that over the past year the Islamic Emirate has taken several positive steps regarding certain American citizens as a gesture of goodwill.
The statement further highlighted Qatar’s role in facilitating dialogue between Afghanistan and the United States, stressing the importance of continued engagement and resolving issues through diplomatic channels.
Reports about closure of IEA’s Doha office denied
Reports claiming that Qatar has asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to close its political office in Doha have been denied.
According to Doha News, sources at the Afghan embassy in Qatar said the claims are false and that no such request has been made by the Qatari government.
The sources emphasized that no decision regarding the closure of the office has been communicated to the Afghan side.
The IEA’s political office in Doha was established in 2013 to facilitate negotiations related to the conflict in Afghanistan.
The office later became a key venue for talks between the IEA and the United States, which ultimately resulted in the signing of the Doha Agreement in 2020.
The office has since remained an important diplomatic channel for discussions involving Afghanistan and the international community.
Russia, China and UK urge Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve issues through dialogue
Members of the United Nations Security Council have voiced concern over rising clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, calling on both countries to reduce tensions and resolve their disputes through dialogue.
Speaking during a Security Council meeting on Monday, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, said Moscow was alarmed by the recent escalation in armed confrontations along the disputed Durand Line frontier between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Nebenzia described both countries as partners of Russia and stressed the need to shift the situation back to diplomatic and political channels. He said Moscow was ready to support efforts aimed at easing tensions if requested by the two sides.
The Russian envoy also expressed hope that Afghanistan and Pakistan would resume constructive cooperation on regional security issues, particularly counterterrorism.
He added that Russia continues to monitor developments inside Afghanistan, including the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, emphasizing the importance of ensuring access to education and employment for all Afghans regardless of ethnicity, religion, or gender.
Nebenzia further noted that Moscow is closely observing progress toward the formation of an inclusive political system in Afghanistan that includes participation from all ethnic and political groups.
China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Fu Cong, also expressed concern over the growing violence between the two neighbors. He said the clashes had resulted in significant casualties and called on both sides to exercise restraint.
Fu urged Kabul and Islamabad to quickly move toward a ceasefire and resolve their disputes through dialogue and negotiation. He added that China has been actively using diplomatic channels to help reduce tensions and remains willing to play a constructive role in mediating between the two countries.
The Chinese envoy also raised broader economic issues affecting Afghanistan, stressing that Afghan central bank assets frozen abroad belong to the Afghan people and should be returned. He also called for the lifting of unilateral sanctions imposed on the country.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Skills, Jacqui Smith, said United Kingdom is deeply concerned about the escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
She called for immediate de-escalation and urged both sides to re-engage in mediated dialogue in order to prevent further instability in an already fragile region.
The statements come amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which have led to recent clashes along the disputed Durand Line and raised fears of broader regional instability. Diplomatic efforts by international actors are increasingly focused on preventing further escalation between the two neighboring countries.
