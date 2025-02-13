Latest News
One person killed in explosion at Ministry of Urban Development in Kabul
According to Afghan, one person died in the explosion and three others were wounded.
Mohammad Kamal Afghan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, confirmed to the media that an attacker who was trying to enter the ministry early this morning was killed by guards before reaching his target.
He added that the attacker was also killed in the incident.
Meanwhile, Abdul Matin Qane, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate, confirmed the explosion and told the media that the situation had been neutralized.
Qane added that the Islamic Emirate forces had killed the suicide bomber before he reached his target.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Interior did not say anything about the number of casualties in the attack.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.
63 Afghan migrants released from Pakistani jails
After receiving humanitarian aid, these individuals were transferred to their original locations in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriates has confirmed that 63 Afghan citizens have been released from prisons in Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan.
According to a statement released by the ministry on Thursday, these individuals include four Afghan migrant families, comprising 15 members and 48 other individuals.
The statement adds that these individuals were detained in various Pakistani cities for not having legal documentation and were held in prison for between two and six days.
After receiving humanitarian aid, these individuals were transferred to their original locations in Afghanistan.
The detaining and imprisonment of Afghan migrants in Pakistan intensified after the Pakistani government set a deadline for illegal migrants, including Afghans, to leave the country by November 1, 2023.
UN Security Council condemns Kunduz suicide bombing
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned Tuesday’s suicide attack near a bank in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for the bombing which, according to local officials, killed five people and injured seven others.
The bombing took place near a Kabul Bank branch in Kunduz.
The UN Security Council said in a statement on Friday the attack was a “heinous terrorist” act and reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as in the world.
The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these “reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable” and bring them to justice.
They urged all countries, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.
Afghanistan has legal right to defend itself against interference: Hanafi
Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi says if anyone attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the country, it is Afghanistan’s religious and international right to defend itself.
Hanafi made these remarks during the inauguration ceremony of a commercial complex in Kabul.
“If someone interferes in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, it is Afghanistan’s undeniable, religious, and international right to defend itself. If someone throws a stone at us, we will be compelled to respond, even if it means throwing a mud-brick back at them,” said Hanafi.
Hanafi also reiterated the importance of positive interaction and good relations with countries in the region and the world, emphasizing that tension among neighboring countries benefits no one.
He stated: “It is in no neighboring country’s interest to have tension among them. The better the relations, the more it benefits the people of the neighboring countries. Therefore, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan always supports this peaceful policy and friendly relations.”
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan towards the world is that we seek positive engagement with everyone,” he added.
