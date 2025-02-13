One person killed in explosion at Ministry of Urban Development in Kabul

(Last Updated On: )

Mohammad Kamal Afghan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, confirmed to the media that an attacker who was trying to enter the ministry early this morning was killed by guards before reaching his target.

According to Afghan, one person died in the explosion and three others were wounded.

He added that the attacker was also killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, Abdul Matin Qane, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate, confirmed the explosion and told the media that the situation had been neutralized.

Qane added that the Islamic Emirate forces had killed the suicide bomber before he reached his target.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Interior did not say anything about the number of casualties in the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.