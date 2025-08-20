Business
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $102 million, a sharp 28 percent decline from $142 million in June.
Pakistan-Afghan trade volume fell by 12 percent on a month-on-month basis in July 2025, while year-on-year figures showed a marginal two percent decline, according to official data.
Total bilateral trade dropped to $138 million in July, compared to $158 million in June 2025. On a yearly comparison, trade slipped slightly from $141 million in July 2024.
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $102 million, a sharp 28 percent decline from $142 million in June.
Compared with July last year, exports eased by two percent from $104 million. Imports from Afghanistan, however, surged on a monthly basis, rising 129 percent from $16 million in June to $37 million in July. Year-on-year, imports dipped by 3 percent from $38 million in July 2024.
Sector-wise, several Pakistani exports to Afghanistan showed strong growth.
Cement exports rose 182 percent year-on-year to $10.46 million in July 2025, while fruit and vegetable shipments climbed 215 percent to $9.63 million.
Exports of animal or vegetable oils increased 203 percent, iron and steel 180 percent, and prepared animal fodder and oil cakes 575 percent. Paper and paperboard sales more than doubled, and rice exports rose 11 percent to $19.44 million.
In contrast, sugar exports fell to zero in July, while miscellaneous food items and motorcycles dropped 82 percent, malt extracts 62 percent, and pharmaceutical products 10 percent.
On the import side, Pakistan’s purchases of Afghan agricultural products rose significantly.
Imports of grapes surged 562 percent, tomatoes 212 percent, apricots 116 percent, and cucumbers nine percent year-on-year. However, cotton imports declined 61 percent, coal 25 percent, oilseeds 52 percent, and cereals 24 percent.
Despite July’s slowdown, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan showed strong growth in the previous fiscal year.
In FY2024-25, trade volume reached $1.99 billion, a 25 percent increase from $1.60 billion in FY2023-24. Pakistan’s exports drove much of this growth, rising 31 percent to $1.39 billion, while imports from Afghanistan increased 13 percent to $607 million.
Among the standout performers was sugar, whose exports skyrocketed by over 4,300 percent to $262.77 million in FY2024-25 from just $5.93 million a year earlier.
Business
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
Official figures show that the country consumes roughly six million tons of flour each year, of which 3.5 million tons are supplied locally.
Afghanistan is now meeting about 60 percent of its annual flour requirements through domestic production, according to the Economic Deputy of the Office of the Prime Minister.
Official figures show that the country consumes roughly six million tons of flour each year, of which 3.5 million tons are supplied locally.
Around 200 flour factories are currently operating nationwide with a combined investment of nearly $150 million, employing more than 2,500 permanent workers. These factories produce about one million tons of flour annually, while local mills contribute the remainder.
The prime minister’s office noted that the Islamic Emirate has introduced a series of measures to strengthen domestic production and support farmers. These include reducing import tariffs on wheat and flour, curbing wheat smuggling, and ensuring fair purchase prices for farmers during harvest season.
Officials say the policies are designed to secure a stable and timely flour supply for Afghan households, reduce dependency on imports, and stimulate the rural economy.
Despite the progress, Afghanistan still relies on imports to cover about 40 percent of its flour needs, underscoring the importance of continued investment in agriculture and food processing to achieve self-sufficiency.
Business
Pashdan dam inaugurated, marking a milestone in Afghanistan’s economic development
Abdul Latif Mansoor, the Minister of Water and Energy, wrote on his X page that this dam was constructed at a cost of $117 million dollars from the country’s national budget.
In a significant step toward bolstering Afghanistan’s water management and agricultural infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on August 14, 2025 – officially inaugurated the Pashdan Dam in Karukh District of Herat Province.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy PM Baradar highlighted that the inauguration coincides with the fourth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s return to power—a period he described as marked by substantial achievements in implementing Islamic Sharia and advancing political and economic priorities.
“Last year, I pledged that the Islamic Emirate would complete the remaining works of the Pashdan Dam with full capacity. Today, I am proud to say that promise has been fulfilled,” he stated.
The Deputy PM emphasized the strategic importance of the dam for Herat Province, noting its potential to mitigate drought, support local farmers, and strengthen food security. He underscored that past occupations had left Afghanistan’s economy stagnant and heavily reliant on conditional foreign aid, but the Islamic Emirate is committed to building a self-reliant national economy.
Baradar also stressed that the Islamic Emirate supports both national and regional economic projects, citing the progress of the TAPI gas pipeline project in Herat as an example of fostering regional cooperation and stability. He reiterated the government’s policy of prudent natural resource management, ensuring respect for the rights of neighboring nations while using water resources to reduce poverty, unemployment, and migration.
Calling on investors, both domestic and international, the Deputy PM encouraged capital inflows not only into water and agriculture but also into other key economic sectors.
The Pashdan Dam project, now fully operational, boasts the capacity to store 54 million cubic meters of water, irrigate 13,000 hectares of agricultural land, and produce two megawatts of electricity, creating thousands of job opportunities.
Concluding his remarks, Deputy PM Baradar congratulated the Afghan people and expressed gratitude to government officials, engineers, technical staff, and laborers whose collective efforts made the project’s completion possible.
Abdul Latif Mansoor, the Minister of Water and Energy, wrote on his X page that this dam was constructed at a cost of $117 million dollars from the country’s national budget.
Business
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
The Kyrgyz side pledged to make commercial visa issuance easier, improve banking links, and facilitate transport routes for Afghan traders.
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan have taken a major step toward strengthening bilateral economic relations with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a detailed roadmap for cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Ministry of Economy and Trade of the Kyrgyz Republic.
The agreement was reached during the high-level visit of an Afghan delegation led by Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The delegation held extensive talks with Bakyt Sydykov, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Economy and Trade, focusing on expanding commercial ties and removing barriers to cross-border business.
Discussions covered the establishment of a Joint Trade Council, regular in-person and virtual meetings, and the creation of a joint working group to monitor progress. Plans were also made to launch trade houses and commercial centers in each country, organize economic forums, exhibitions, and B2B meetings, and promote joint investment in Afghanistan.
Both sides also agreed to explore the creation of bilateral transit corridors, sign trade and transit development agreements, and work toward trilateral cooperation involving Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
Digital trade facilitation was another priority on the agenda, with commitments to improve the digitalization of trade and banking services to reduce red tape and speed up transactions.
The Kyrgyz side pledged to make commercial visa issuance easier, improve banking links, and facilitate transport routes for Afghan traders.
This latest agreement comes as Afghanistan seeks to diversify its trade partners and expand its role in regional commerce. Since the return of the Islamic Emirate in 2021, Afghanistan has increased its outreach to Central Asian states, capitalizing on its strategic position as a potential transit hub linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Kyrgyzstan, for its part, sees opportunities in tapping into Afghanistan’s markets for agricultural goods, textiles, construction materials, and transit routes toward Pakistan’s seaports.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both ministers hailed the MoU as a “significant milestone” in bilateral relations, expressing hope that it would pave the way for tangible business growth and stronger economic integration between the two countries.
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Kabul for talks
Deadly bus accident in Herat claims 79 lives including 19 children
The Hundred: Rehan Ahmed leads Rockets to dominant win over Originals
India, China agree to resume direct flights, boost business links
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
Iranian foreign minister says Iran cannot give up on nuclear enrichment
Zaitoon dominates, Omid wins thriller in AFPL showdowns
Tahawol: Discussion on 106 years of Afghanistan’s Independence
Saar: Marking Afghanistan’s 106th Independence Anniversary
Tahawol: Challenges of mass returns to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Fresh push for peace in Russia-Ukraine war
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan hosting meeting on Afghanistan
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
Adil Rashid spins Superchargers to the top of the table in The Hundred
-
Latest News5 days ago
Germany announces 5.8 million euros in additional aid for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kazakhstan urges EAEU to integrate railway project via Afghanistan to Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s return to int’l community impossible without respect for human rights: Germany
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan seeks friendly relations with Afghanistan: KP Governor Kundi
-
World4 days ago
‘No deal until there’s a deal’: Trump-Putin talks yield no breakthrough on Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Asim Munir urges IEA to end policy of pushing TTP into Pakistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Japan urged to recognize Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan