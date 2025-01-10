Pakistan announces launch of second tranche of 4,500 scholarships for Afghan students

Afghanistan’s passport has been ranked the least powerful in the world, securing the 106th spot on the latest Henley Passport Index.

This ranking highlights the severe travel restrictions faced by Afghan citizens, who can only access 26 countries without a visa.

The Henley Passport Index, a leading global ranking system for passports, evaluates countries based on the number of destinations their passport holders can visit visa-free. Afghanistan's position at the bottom underscores the challenges in global mobility for its citizens, who face significant barriers in travel compared to those from other nations.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Singapore boasts the world’s most powerful passport, offering its citizens access to 194 countries and territories without a visa. Japan and Finland follow closely in second and third place, respectively, with similarly high levels of travel freedom.

The Henley Passport Index is compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the world's largest travel information database, complemented by extensive research from Henley and Partners. The report offers an authoritative look into global passport rankings, providing insight into how nationalities can navigate the world without the added complication of visa requirements.