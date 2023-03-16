Regional
Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend warrant
A Pakistani court on Thursday rejected a petition from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lawyers to suspend a warrant for him to appear in court in a graft case linked to his term in office — a development that increases the likelihood of another police attempt to arrest the ousted premier.
Khan has been holed up in his home in the eastern city of Lahore, where clashes erupted earlier this week when police tried to detain him after he failed to show up at an earlier court hearing in the case, Associated Press reported.
Khan, who was ousted from office last April, is facing charges in several legal cases, including the graft case, and also terrorism, over verbally threatening a female judge last year.
He is now due to appear in court in the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday to answer the indictment that he had illegally sold state gifts as prime minister and concealed assets, AP reported.
Judge Zafar Iqbal ruled against suspending the warrant after hearing arguments from Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and the prosecution. The judge explained his decision by saying Khan had forfeited some of his rights with “his defiance of the court process.”
Also Thursday, a Lahore High Court extended a pause in the effort to arrest Khan, easing tensions in the city after clashes erupted earlier this week when police tried to detain him.
His supporters amassed outside Khan’s residence as police fired tear gas and fought back baton-wielding officers for two days.
The pause — in effect until Friday morning — was seen as a reprieve for the 70-year-old opposition leader.
The courts have also barred Khan and his Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf opposition party from holding a rally on Sunday ahead of elections for the assembly in Punjab, where Lahore is the provincial capital.
Thursday’s order sent a wave of relief among Khan’s supporters — though security forces deployed around Khan’s home were still at the scene.
Usman Anwar, the Punjab police chief, said police would “ comply with the court order,” without elaborating.
Khan has claimed his ouster was a conspiracy by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States. Both Washington and Sharif’s government have denied the allegations.
Turkey floods kill 5 in earthquake-affected provinces
Floods caused by torrential rains hit two provinces that were devastated by last month’s earthquake, killing at least five people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials said Wednesday.
A number of other people were reported missing, AP reported.
One person was killed in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living, Governor Numan Hatipoglu said. Four people were missing.
Four other people were killed and two firefighters were reported missing from the floods in neighboring Sanliurfa province, Governor Salih Ayhan told HaberTurk television.
Television footage from Sanliurfa showed flood waters surging along a street and sweeping away cars. (Watch video here)
Several people were evacuated from a drenched campsite in Sanliurfa where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from a hospital, HaberTurk reported.
The powerful earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged.
Iran pardons 22,000 people who took part in protests
Iranian judicial authorities have pardoned 22,000 people who took part in anti-government protests, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday, according to the official IRNA news agency.
State media reported early last month that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners including some arrested in the protests in a deadly crackdown on dissent, Reuters reported.
“So far 82,000 people have been pardoned, including 22,000 people who participated in (the) protests,” Ejei said.
He did not specify over what period the pardons were granted or if or when the people had been charged, read the report.
Iran has been swept by protests since the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the country’s morality police last September.
Iranians from all walks of life have taken part, marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, Reuters reported.
Iran says agreement with Saudi Arabia achieves common interests
Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday restoring ties with Saudi Arabia, and said the move shows Tehran’s determination in protecting the interests of the Iranian nation, as well as friendly countries in the region.
This came a day after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced they would rebuild their diplomatic relations under a deal brokered by China, seven years after ties between the two nations were severed over the execution of a prominent cleric in the kingdom.
“With this move, the Iranian government showed that it is determined and has designed steps forward to protect the interests of the Iranian nation as well as Muslim, friendly, and neighboring countries and to use regional capacities to promote peace and inclusive stability, and to safeguard common interests of the regional governments and nations,” the statement read.
The statement also noted that the deal is indicative of the steps taken by the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi to pursue a balanced foreign policy doctrine, active diplomacy, and neighborly policies.
The agreement was signed in the Chinese capital Beijing on Friday, March 10, by Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and his Saudi counterpart Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban.
The agreement will also see the reopening of embassies and missions within two months and implement security and economic cooperation agreements signed more than 20 years ago.
