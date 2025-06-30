Pakistan expects IEA to prevent cross-border terrorism: Dar

Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, has emphasized that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) must ensure Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Speaking at the 52nd anniversary of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Dar highlighted recent efforts to improve Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. Referring to his visit to Kabul and the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting in Beijing, he stated that these engagements have paved the way for a positive and qualitative shift in bilateral relations.

He noted that both sides agreed to upgrade diplomatic representation to the ambassadorial level and to extend the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan.

However, the Foreign Minister stressed: “Having made sincere efforts in Afghanistan’s interest, it is our legitimate expectation that the Afghan Interim Government would take all steps necessary to ensure that Afghanistan’s soil is not used for terrorism against any state, particularly Pakistan.”

He added that this is not only in Pakistan’s interest but also directly benefits Afghanistan, as it would strengthen internal security and improve relations with neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

Dar emphasized that genuine cooperation from the Afghan authorities could lead to wide-ranging benefits in terms of economic development, regional connectivity, and shared prosperity—benefits that would extend beyond Afghanistan to Central Asia and other regions.

This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected claims by Pakistani officials that Afghan soil is being used for attacks against Pakistan, asserting instead that Pakistan’s insecurity is an internal issue.