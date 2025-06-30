Latest News
Pakistan expects IEA to prevent cross-border terrorism: Dar
Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, has emphasized that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) must ensure Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities against Pakistan.
Speaking at the 52nd anniversary of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Dar highlighted recent efforts to improve Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. Referring to his visit to Kabul and the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting in Beijing, he stated that these engagements have paved the way for a positive and qualitative shift in bilateral relations.
He noted that both sides agreed to upgrade diplomatic representation to the ambassadorial level and to extend the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan.
However, the Foreign Minister stressed: “Having made sincere efforts in Afghanistan’s interest, it is our legitimate expectation that the Afghan Interim Government would take all steps necessary to ensure that Afghanistan’s soil is not used for terrorism against any state, particularly Pakistan.”
He added that this is not only in Pakistan’s interest but also directly benefits Afghanistan, as it would strengthen internal security and improve relations with neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.
Dar emphasized that genuine cooperation from the Afghan authorities could lead to wide-ranging benefits in terms of economic development, regional connectivity, and shared prosperity—benefits that would extend beyond Afghanistan to Central Asia and other regions.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected claims by Pakistani officials that Afghan soil is being used for attacks against Pakistan, asserting instead that Pakistan’s insecurity is an internal issue.
Latest News
Former Iranian diplomat dispels rumors of Afghan migrants collaborating with enemy
Former Iranian diplomat Rasoul Mousavi, who previously served as Director General for South Asian Affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has stressed that Afghan migrants in Iran should not be equated with foreign spies.
His comments were published in an interview with a local media outlet and come amid growing tensions related to Afghan refugees in the country.
“Afghan migrants are not aligned with enemy intelligence agents,” Mousavi stated, urging Iranian authorities to address migration issues with patience and respect for human dignity.
His remarks follow recent developments during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, during which several Afghan migrants were reportedly detained by Iranian authorities on allegations of espionage and collaboration with Israel.
Iranian state media also aired videos of two Afghan nationals allegedly confessing to working with Israeli intelligence services.
In the days following the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, Iran has seen an unusual spike in the deportation of Afghan migrants.
Drawing on his extensive experience with Afghan affairs, Mousavi stated: “As someone who has worked for years on Afghanistan and is well acquainted with the Afghan people, I can confidently say their hatred toward Israeli spies and hostile intelligence agencies is no less than our own—perhaps even greater.”
He called on Iranian officials to distinguish between unauthorized migrants and those genuinely involved in hostile intelligence activities.
“Handling espionage cases must be separated from the broader issue of undocumented Afghan nationals,” he added.
Mousavi’s appeal for a more humane and measured approach adds to growing domestic and international calls for Iran to ensure fair treatment of Afghan refugees.
Latest News
Muttaqi: Efforts underway to reopen trade route with India via Pakistan
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has announced ongoing efforts to resolve Afghanistan’s transit issues with Pakistan and India during a meeting with a group of Afghan traders.
In the meeting, Muttaqi emphasized that India and Pakistan should separate their political disputes from trade matters and not allow political tensions to block trade routes, as such actions severely impact Afghanistan’s exports.
He stated: “I have spoken with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister multiple times. I also raised this issue during the recent meeting of OIC foreign ministers in Istanbul. I discussed the matter by phone with India’s Foreign Minister as well, stressing that while there may be tensions between your countries—political, military, or security-related—trade routes should remain open.”
The Acting Foreign Minister also reported progress in easing visa processes for Afghan traders with various countries, including China.
He said most of the visa-related problems have been resolved and further efforts are underway to provide more facilities for Afghan traders.
Referring to recent issues affecting the Chabahar Port route, Muttaqi acknowledged that regional tensions have impacted trade through this corridor.
However, he assured that efforts are ongoing in cooperation with Iranian authorities to expand Afghanistan’s trade via Chabahar Port.
Latest News
50 tons of Panjshir cherries set for export to India
The cherries are being sourced from the districts of Shotul, Dara, Abshar, Paryan, and Hesa Awal.
Local officials in Panjshir province announced that nearly 50 tons of high-quality cherries from remote districts are set to be exported to India in the coming days.
According to a statement issued on Monday, July 1, the Governor of Panjshir welcomed the initiative during a meeting with fresh fruit traders and pledged full support from the provincial administration.
The cherries are being sourced from the districts of Shotul, Dara, Abshar, Paryan, and Hesa Awal.
The governor emphasized that supporting national economic growth remains one of the core priorities of the Islamic Emirate.
Traders at the meeting said additional quantities of cherries from remote areas are also ready for export and will be sent to India after being packaged.
Saifuddin Laton, spokesperson for the Panjshir governor’s office, said the meeting aimed to strengthen coordination and streamline the export process—particularly to India, a key target market.
He confirmed that around 50 tons of cherries have been collected from the districts of Dara, Abshar, Shotul, and Hesa Awal, and will be shipped to India shortly.
Laton also noted that approximately 100 tons of cherries had previously been exported from Panjshir’s capital, Bazarak, to Central Asian countries.
