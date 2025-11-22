Pakistan FM urges IEA to eliminate terrorism from Afghan soil

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar renewed calls for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take firm action against militant groups operating from Afghan territory, saying Afghanistan remains central to Pakistan’s interests and to broader regional stability.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum Roundtable in Brussels on Friday, the minister said: “Afghanistan remains a consequential relationship for Pakistan and the regional stability.”

“We desire a peaceful, stable, friendly, connected, and prosperous Afghanistan. We urge the Afghan Taliban regime (IEA) to act responsibly, honor their commitments, and work toward rooting out terrorism from its soil,” he added.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two neighbors following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan and clashes near the Durand Line.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized in Afghanistan. The IEA, however, denies the claim.