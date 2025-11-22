Connect with us

Pakistan FM urges IEA to eliminate terrorism from Afghan soil

Published

4 hours ago

on

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar renewed calls for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take firm action against militant groups operating from Afghan territory, saying Afghanistan remains central to Pakistan’s interests and to broader regional stability.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum Roundtable in Brussels on Friday, the minister said: “Afghanistan remains a consequential relationship for Pakistan and the regional stability.”

“We desire a peaceful, stable, friendly, connected, and prosperous Afghanistan. We urge the Afghan Taliban regime (IEA) to act responsibly, honor their commitments, and work toward rooting out terrorism from its soil,” he added.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two neighbors following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan and clashes near the Durand Line.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized in Afghanistan. The IEA, however, denies the claim.

Ariana Afghan Airlines to purchase three aircraft to support Afghanistan’s export sector

Published

11 minutes ago

on

November 22, 2025

By

Ariana Afghan Airlines has announced plans to acquire three aircraft dedicated to facilitating Afghanistan’s export operations.

Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, the airline’s director, said the planes will be either Boeing or Airbus models, each valued between $25 million and $35 million, according to a statement from the General Directorate of State-Owned Corporations.

Officials say the new aircraft will help reduce transportation costs and increase the volume of Afghan exports—particularly fresh and dried fruits—reaching international markets.

World Bank resumes payments to contractors and projects in Afghanistan

Published

34 minutes ago

on

November 22, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance has announced that the World Bank will begin paying for projects and contracted companies whose documentation had been completed and processed before the Islamic Emirate came to power.

According to a statement released on Saturday, the World Bank owes nearly $45 million to various contractors. The payments will be made in four phases, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance.

In the first phase, the Bank will directly transfer $9.3 million to foreign contracting companies. The second phase, which has already started, involves the payment of $16.8 million to companies through the Ministry of Finance. Additional disbursements will follow in the third and fourth phases.

The ministry also confirmed that the World Bank’s office in Afghanistan has reopened and resumed its activities.

Afghan national pleads guilty to rape of girl in UK

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 22, 2025

By

An Afghan national on Friday pleaded guilty in an English court to raping a 12-year-old girl, British media reported.

Ahmad Mulakhil admitted the rape of a girl under 13, which took place in Nuneaton, central England in July, when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court, the BBC reported.

Mulakhil had previously denied the charge, but changed his plea on Friday. He had also previously denied charges of abducting a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and two additional counts of rape of a child under 13.

He appeared in court alongside Mohammad Kabir, who previously denied aiding and abetting the rape of a girl under 13, attempting to take a child and intentional strangulation relating to the same incident.

The pair were remanded in custody until a further hearing on December 12 and are due to stand trial in January.

 

