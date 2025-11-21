Latest News
Around 500 media outlets operating across Afghanistan: Ghufran
Khobaib Ghufran, spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture, says the ministry has issued licenses for 180 media outlets and media-supporting organizations.
Marking World Television Day, which coincides with November 21, Khobaib added that the total number of media outlets in the country is around 500, including dozens of visual (TV) media outlets.
He emphasized that media outlets must operate in accordance with government policies and Islamic and cultural values in order to receive the support of the Ministry of Information and Culture.
Meanwhile, Hujjatullah Mujaddidi, head of the Afghanistan Journalists’ Union, stated that 81 television channels are operating in Afghanistan, of which 56 are private and 25 are state-owned.
According to him, 1,356 people work in these media outlets.
On the other hand, some media employees have stated that the appeal of media lies in delivering news and conveying accurate information. Therefore, increasing transparency, providing quick and precise access to information, and strengthening the free flow of information help improve public awareness and trust, and the government of Afghanistan should facilitate such access.
Meanwhile, television in Afghanistan began operating for the first time in 1357 [solar year] and took on an important role in public information and education. Although it faced interruptions and restrictions at various times due to political developments and wars, its peak growth and expansion occurred in the past twenty years—a period during which dozens of private networks were established, diverse programs were produced, and television became one of the main sources for people to access news and information.
U.S.: Lifting Syria sanctions helps prevent Daesh, al Qaeda resurgence in Afghanistan, elsewhere
The United States says removing sanctions on Syria’s President al-Sharaa is part of efforts to prevent Daesh and al Qaeda from reconstituting in places like Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
Andrew Curiel, Deputy Political Counselor for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, said at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday that Washington was “proud to champion” the recent UN Security Council resolution that also delisted Syrian Interior Minister Khattab.
“We implore all Member States to continue to support the new Syrian government in preventing any terrorist group from further threatening peace and stability in Syria,” he said.
Denmark has pointed to the “serious threat” posed by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Central and South Asia and says that the terror outfit has been receiving “logistical and substantial support from the de facto authorities”.
Meanwhile, Denmark’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Sandra Jensen Landi on behalf of a UNSC committee said that Daesh-Khurasan is one of the “most serious threats: in Central and South Asia, with at least 2,000 fighters under Sanaullah Ghafari.
She also said that the TTP, “with its approximately 6,000 fighters, is another serious threat emanating from the region, receiving both logistical and substantial support from the de facto authorities”.
“The TTP has conducted numerous high-profile attacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil, some of which incurred mass casualties,” she added.
The Islamic Emirate has previously denied use of Afghan soil in attacks against Pakistan.
Afghan and Indian diplomats in Kyrgyzstan discuss trade
India’s FM meets visiting Afghan Minister of Commerce in New Delhi
India’s Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, met on Thursday with Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, in New Delhi as part of Azizi’s multi-day visit aimed at boosting economic and transit cooperation between the two countries.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said the discussion focused on expanding trade, strengthening regional connectivity, and enhancing people-to-people ties between Kabul and New Delhi. He reiterated India’s continued support for the development and welfare of the Afghan people.
Azizi arrived in India at the official invitation of the Indian government, leading a high-level Afghan delegation on Wednesday.
During the visit, he is expected to hold meetings with senior Indian officials, including the ministers of external affairs and commerce, as well as business leaders and investors. The delegation will also visit the Pragati Maidan International Exhibition.
A key objective of the trip is to activate the untapped potential of the Chabahar Port corridor, attract greater Indian investment in Afghanistan, and advance discussions on joint industrial, transit, and trade initiatives.
Afghan officials say the visit reflects Kabul’s push to deepen economic engagement with regional partners amid efforts to expand trade routes and revive domestic industries.
