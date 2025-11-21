Around 500 media outlets operating across Afghanistan: Ghufran

Khobaib Ghufran, spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture, says the ministry has issued licenses for 180 media outlets and media-supporting organizations.

Marking World Television Day, which coincides with November 21, Khobaib added that the total number of media outlets in the country is around 500, including dozens of visual (TV) media outlets.

He emphasized that media outlets must operate in accordance with government policies and Islamic and cultural values in order to receive the support of the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Meanwhile, Hujjatullah Mujaddidi, head of the Afghanistan Journalists’ Union, stated that 81 television channels are operating in Afghanistan, of which 56 are private and 25 are state-owned.

According to him, 1,356 people work in these media outlets.

On the other hand, some media employees have stated that the appeal of media lies in delivering news and conveying accurate information. Therefore, increasing transparency, providing quick and precise access to information, and strengthening the free flow of information help improve public awareness and trust, and the government of Afghanistan should facilitate such access.

Meanwhile, television in Afghanistan began operating for the first time in 1357 [solar year] and took on an important role in public information and education. Although it faced interruptions and restrictions at various times due to political developments and wars, its peak growth and expansion occurred in the past twenty years—a period during which dozens of private networks were established, diverse programs were produced, and television became one of the main sources for people to access news and information.