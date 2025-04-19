Latest News
Pakistan must prevent violation of refugee rights, Muttaqi tells Dar
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart in Kabul on Saturday called on the neighboring country to prevent the violation of the rights of Afghan refugees.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues including refugees, politics, economy, trade, transit and major joint projects, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Amir Khan Muttaqi stressed the need to maintain positive relations based on mutual respect between Afghanistan and the countries of the world, especially Pakistan, and announced that the Islamic Emirate has adopted a balanced policy that will help develop cooperation with neighboring countries, including Pakistan.
Muttaqi also spoke about recent developments in Afghanistan and opportunities for development in various sectors, adding that Afghanistan is interested in expanding trade, transit and carrying out joint projects with Pakistan.
He further called on the Pakistani authorities to take effective measures to resolve the existing problems in these areas and provide necessary facilities for further cooperation. The acting foreign minister also expressed deep concern over the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and called on Pakistani authorities to prevent violations of the rights of Afghan refugees.
Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Afghanistan, adding that the visit could help improve relations and expand bilateral cooperation. He also invited Muttaqi to visit Pakistan.
Dar also announced that to facilitate bilateral trade, tariffs on many commercial items will be reduced and effective steps will be taken in the field of transportation of commercial goods. He also stressed that the Pakistani government is committed to expanding trade and transit with Afghanistan and will provide necessary facilities for this purpose.
During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the importance of strengthening diplomatic relations, joint cooperation, increasing visa issuance, fast transportation of agricultural products, trade growth and projects such as the Trans-Afghan railway, CASA 1000 electricity, TAPI gas and TAP electricity.
The meeting decided to form joint committees to follow up on issues raised and resolve existing problems.
Latest News
Russian spy chief says West seeking to aid anti-government forces in Afghanistan
Russia’s foreign spy service chief, Sergei Naryshkin, has claimed that Western intelligence agencies are looking for ways to help anti-government forces in Afghanistan in hopes of keeping the country in a state of disarray.
Naryshkin visited Baku on April 17-18 to participate in the conference “Afghanistan: Regional Interconnectivity, Security and Development.”
According to him, the West is trying to maintain instability in Afghanistan in order to advance its own geopolitical interests. “It is the Westerners who continue to block Afghan assets and maintain sanctions against Kabul, while Western intelligence agencies are looking for ways to support anti-government forces in this country,” the statement said, TASS news agency reported.
He emphasized that Afghanistan “occupies an important place in geopolitics, and it is in the common interest of our states to promote reconstruction and prosperity on the Afghan land.”
The Russian foreign spy chief “noted the positive dynamics of Russian-Afghan relations and reported that Russia has started the process of removing the Taliban movement (IEA) from the list of terrorist organizations.” Naryshkin “positively assessed the activities of the current Afghan authorities in the sphere of state-building and expressed confidence in the inevitability of the prospect of their international recognition.”
“The primary obstacle to this scenario, in his opinion, is the West’s desire to maintain instability in Afghanistan to further its own geopolitical interests,” he said.
Latest News
Pakistan’s deputy PM arrives in Kabul for talks
Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks with officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
He was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Foreign Minister for Financial and Administrative Affairs Mohammad Naeem and other officials.
During the day-long visit, Dar will call on Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, meet Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and hold delegation-level talks with Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
“The talks will cover entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties,” the statement said.
“Dar’s visit is a reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance sustained engagement with the brotherly country of Afghanistan,” the statement added.
Latest News
Pakistan expels over 80,000 Afghans in push ahead of April 30 deadline, adviser says
Pakistan has expelled over 80,000 Afghan nationals since the end of March, a senior official said on Friday, as part of a repatriation drive ahead of the April 30 deadline.
Afghan nationals who have no legal documents to stay or those holding Afghan Citizen Cards had been warned by Islamabad to return home or face deportation by March 31, a deadline which was then extended to April 30.
The April 30 deadline is final, Talal Chaudhry, an interior ministry adviser told a press conference in Islamabad, underlining that only those Afghans who hold valid visas to be in Pakistan would be allowed to stay, Reuters reported.
The repatriation drive is part of a campaign called the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan launched in late 2023.
Pakistan has in the past blamed militant attacks and crimes on Afghan citizens, who form the largest migrant group in the country. Afghanistan has rejected the accusations, and has termed the repatriation as forced deportation.
Chaudhry was speaking just a day before Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to lead a high-powered delegation for talks in Kabul.
“The talks will cover the entire gamut of the Pakistan-Afghan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties,” a foreign office statement said.
Pakistani authorities say they have set up temporary centres in various cities to house the Afghan nationals before transporting them to the Torkham border crossing in northwest Pakistan.
Iran, US end nuclear talks in Rome, agree to meet next week
Pakistan must prevent violation of refugee rights, Muttaqi tells Dar
Afghanistan qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2026
Russian spy chief says West seeking to aid anti-government forces in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s deputy PM arrives in Kabul for talks
AFC Beach Soccer: UAE thrash Afghanistan 7-1 in opener
ACB names Afghanistan A squad for tri-nation series
Iran’s leader says Yemen’s Houthis act independently, warns against US action
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
Exclusive interview with Indrika Ratwatte, UN Deputy for Afghanistan
Saar: Second round of US-Iran talks discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral visits discussed
Saar: Discussion on National Development Strategy draft approval
Tahawol: Focus on political, economic ties with Kazakhstan
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Saudi Arabia plans to pay off Syria’s World Bank debts – Reuters
-
Latest News4 days ago
17 babies born at Torkham refugee centers in past two weeks
-
World4 days ago
Trump says Iran must give up dream of nuclear weapon or face harsh response
-
Regional4 days ago
Iranian foreign minister to visit Moscow ahead of second Iran-US meeting
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U-19 cricket team defeats UAE
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan arrives in Kabul
-
Health4 days ago
Health services to be expanded urgently for return refugees at Torkham border
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad says Pakistan might be using migrant expulsions to infiltrate ISIS into Afghanistan