Latest News
Russian spy chief says West seeking to aid anti-government forces in Afghanistan
Russia’s foreign spy service chief, Sergei Naryshkin, has claimed that Western intelligence agencies are looking for ways to help anti-government forces in Afghanistan in hopes of keeping the country in a state of disarray.
Naryshkin visited Baku on April 17-18 to participate in the conference “Afghanistan: Regional Interconnectivity, Security and Development.”
According to him, the West is trying to maintain instability in Afghanistan in order to advance its own geopolitical interests. “It is the Westerners who continue to block Afghan assets and maintain sanctions against Kabul, while Western intelligence agencies are looking for ways to support anti-government forces in this country,” the statement said, TASS news agency reported.
He emphasized that Afghanistan “occupies an important place in geopolitics, and it is in the common interest of our states to promote reconstruction and prosperity on the Afghan land.”
The Russian foreign spy chief “noted the positive dynamics of Russian-Afghan relations and reported that Russia has started the process of removing the Taliban movement (IEA) from the list of terrorist organizations.” Naryshkin “positively assessed the activities of the current Afghan authorities in the sphere of state-building and expressed confidence in the inevitability of the prospect of their international recognition.”
“The primary obstacle to this scenario, in his opinion, is the West’s desire to maintain instability in Afghanistan to further its own geopolitical interests,” he said.
Latest News
Pakistan’s deputy PM arrives in Kabul for talks
Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks with officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
He was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Foreign Minister for Financial and Administrative Affairs Mohammad Naeem and other officials.
During the day-long visit, Dar will call on Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, meet Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and hold delegation-level talks with Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
“The talks will cover entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties,” the statement said.
“Dar’s visit is a reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance sustained engagement with the brotherly country of Afghanistan,” the statement added.
Latest News
Pakistan expels over 80,000 Afghans in push ahead of April 30 deadline, adviser says
Pakistan has expelled over 80,000 Afghan nationals since the end of March, a senior official said on Friday, as part of a repatriation drive ahead of the April 30 deadline.
Afghan nationals who have no legal documents to stay or those holding Afghan Citizen Cards had been warned by Islamabad to return home or face deportation by March 31, a deadline which was then extended to April 30.
The April 30 deadline is final, Talal Chaudhry, an interior ministry adviser told a press conference in Islamabad, underlining that only those Afghans who hold valid visas to be in Pakistan would be allowed to stay, Reuters reported.
The repatriation drive is part of a campaign called the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan launched in late 2023.
Pakistan has in the past blamed militant attacks and crimes on Afghan citizens, who form the largest migrant group in the country. Afghanistan has rejected the accusations, and has termed the repatriation as forced deportation.
Chaudhry was speaking just a day before Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to lead a high-powered delegation for talks in Kabul.
“The talks will cover the entire gamut of the Pakistan-Afghan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties,” a foreign office statement said.
Pakistani authorities say they have set up temporary centres in various cities to house the Afghan nationals before transporting them to the Torkham border crossing in northwest Pakistan.
Latest News
Engagement and diplomacy key to solving Afghanistan’s challenges, says Ratwatte
Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, says the solution to Afghanistan’s problems is engagement and diplomatic dialogue.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Ratwatte emphasized that the United Nations has never stated that the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating.
“I believe engagement is the solution. In any situation where parties may have differing views, sitting at the table, putting the issues on the table, discussing them, and reaching a middle ground is key—a path that addresses the needs and expectations of all sides through a principled process of engagement,” said Ratwatte.
However, he added that Afghanistan still ranks second globally in terms of humanitarian needs, even though there is no active conflict in the country.
He shared data indicating that currently, 23 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance. In his view, the global humanitarian landscape poses challenges to delivering aid to Afghanistan.
“When you look at the global humanitarian landscape and the major crises around the world, Afghanistan still ranks second in terms of humanitarian needs. First is Sudan, which clearly has an ongoing active conflict. Here in Afghanistan, there is no conflict, but the humanitarian needs remain widespread. For example, it appears that around 23 million people need some form of humanitarian aid,” he added.
Ratwatte also told Ariana News that the recent restrictions imposed by the Islamic Emirate on women attending health institutes pose a serious challenge, particularly given Afghanistan’s high maternal and infant mortality rates.
He added that UN officials have shared their concerns with the IEA about the future of Afghanistan without trained nurses and midwives.
“Afghanistan has one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates. So, educating and supporting female healthcare workers is vital. This, I believe, is a major challenge. As we discussed with the authorities, the recent restriction on women attending health institutions was troubling,” Ratwatte stressed.
Meanwhile, he also stated that the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is a major concern for the United Nations.
According to him, since December 2023, more than 800,000 people have returned from Pakistan, and hundreds more have come back from Iran.
Afghanistan qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2026
Russian spy chief says West seeking to aid anti-government forces in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s deputy PM arrives in Kabul for talks
Deadliest US strike in Yemen kills 74 at oil terminal, Houthis say
Pakistan expels over 80,000 Afghans in push ahead of April 30 deadline, adviser says
AFC Beach Soccer: UAE thrash Afghanistan 7-1 in opener
ACB names Afghanistan A squad for tri-nation series
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
Iran’s leader says Yemen’s Houthis act independently, warns against US action
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
Exclusive interview with Indrika Ratwatte, UN Deputy for Afghanistan
Saar: Second round of US-Iran talks discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral visits discussed
Saar: Discussion on National Development Strategy draft approval
Tahawol: Focus on political, economic ties with Kazakhstan
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Saudi Arabia plans to pay off Syria’s World Bank debts – Reuters
-
Latest News4 days ago
17 babies born at Torkham refugee centers in past two weeks
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to expand cooperation in agriculture sector
-
World4 days ago
Trump says Iran must give up dream of nuclear weapon or face harsh response
-
Regional4 days ago
Iranian foreign minister to visit Moscow ahead of second Iran-US meeting
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan arrives in Kabul
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U-19 cricket team defeats UAE
-
Health4 days ago
Health services to be expanded urgently for return refugees at Torkham border