Pakistan says dates for Afghan FM Muttaqi’s visit are being worked out

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the visit of Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Islamabad is still under discussion, clarifying that no formal postponement has taken place.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, the ministry’s spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said: “There is no question of cancelation or postponement because officially, the dates are yet to be agreed.”

He added that certain procedural matters were still being finalized and once resolved, Pakistan looks forward to welcoming the Afghan delegation.

Addressing broader aspects of bilateral relations, Khan confirmed that both countries have upgraded their diplomatic ties to ambassadorial level.

“That process, in our view, is complete. Afghan ambassador in Pakistan enjoys the protocol due to an ambassador. Up-gradation to Ambassadorial level has taken place, and no further action is required,” he said.

On the issue of terrorism, Khan reiterated Pakistan’s concerns about militant sanctuaries in Afghanistan, particularly affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“The issue of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is a centre piece of our conversations with the Afghan government, and we have been drawing their attention to the fact that the terrorists enjoy sanctuaries in Afghanistan,” he said. “At the same time, we have evidence about India’s involvement in fanning terrorism in Pakistan, we have shared those with our friendly countries and will keep highlighting it.”

The Islamic Emirate has previously rejected claims militants enjoy sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that Pakistan remains committed to stable and constructive ties with Afghanistan, stating that no country has a deeper stake in Afghanistan’s peace than Pakistan.