Six killed in highway car-truck collision in Helmand

The Ministry of Education of Afghanistan has honored Samiullah, a remarkably gifted child from Logar province, in a special ceremony held in Kabul. The young student has drawn national attention for his extraordinary talent in mathematics, earning recognition as one of the country’s most promising young minds.

Officials from the Ministry praised Samiullah’s sharp intellect and problem-solving abilities, likening his mathematical skills to that of a human calculator. His natural talent has not only impressed educators but has also reignited public interest in supporting gifted students across Afghanistan.

Sebghatullah Waseel, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Education, stated: “In other parts of the world, there are specialized schools for students like Samiullah, designed to nurture and develop their unique abilities. After months of preparation, we will soon inaugurate the Syed Jamaluddin Afghani Model High School, where talented students from across the country can receive exceptional and focused education to become contributors to Afghanistan and the broader Islamic world.”

Abdulwali Sadat, Head of the Ministry’s Department for Talent Evaluation, added: “We are proud to celebrate this young boy’s outstanding abilities. Organizing this ceremony is a reflection of our deep commitment to recognizing and fostering the talents that lie within Afghanistan’s youth.”

During the event, speakers highlighted the importance of balancing religious education with modern sciences to ensure national growth and progress. Participants emphasized that the development of scientific talent is critical for Afghanistan’s future.

Officials also noted that targeted programs are already being implemented to support gifted students and scientific achievers. Events like this, they said, are just one part of broader efforts to encourage excellence and inspire the next generation of innovators and thinkers in the country.