Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly condemned Israel’s plan to take control of all of Gaza, calling it a dangerous escalation that will broaden the conflict and intensify the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people.

In an official statement released on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged influential international powers—especially regional states—to meet their legal and moral responsibilities to help prevent the worsening crisis in Gaza.

The ministry also called for the urgent establishment of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need to ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

The statement adds to growing international condemnation amid reports of increased military activity and worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

It comes a day after Israel’s security cabinet approved an operation to take military control of Gaza City – and concluded a full takeover of the enclave is required to end the conflict.