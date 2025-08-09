Latest News
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly condemned Israel’s plan to take control of all of Gaza, calling it a dangerous escalation that will broaden the conflict and intensify the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people.
In an official statement released on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged influential international powers—especially regional states—to meet their legal and moral responsibilities to help prevent the worsening crisis in Gaza.
The ministry also called for the urgent establishment of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need to ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.
The statement adds to growing international condemnation amid reports of increased military activity and worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.
It comes a day after Israel’s security cabinet approved an operation to take military control of Gaza City – and concluded a full takeover of the enclave is required to end the conflict.
Latest News
Ministry of Education honors Afghan math prodigy, Samiullah
The Ministry of Education of Afghanistan has honored Samiullah, a remarkably gifted child from Logar province, in a special ceremony held in Kabul. The young student has drawn national attention for his extraordinary talent in mathematics, earning recognition as one of the country’s most promising young minds.
Officials from the Ministry praised Samiullah’s sharp intellect and problem-solving abilities, likening his mathematical skills to that of a human calculator. His natural talent has not only impressed educators but has also reignited public interest in supporting gifted students across Afghanistan.
Sebghatullah Waseel, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Education, stated: “In other parts of the world, there are specialized schools for students like Samiullah, designed to nurture and develop their unique abilities. After months of preparation, we will soon inaugurate the Syed Jamaluddin Afghani Model High School, where talented students from across the country can receive exceptional and focused education to become contributors to Afghanistan and the broader Islamic world.”
Abdulwali Sadat, Head of the Ministry’s Department for Talent Evaluation, added: “We are proud to celebrate this young boy’s outstanding abilities. Organizing this ceremony is a reflection of our deep commitment to recognizing and fostering the talents that lie within Afghanistan’s youth.”
During the event, speakers highlighted the importance of balancing religious education with modern sciences to ensure national growth and progress. Participants emphasized that the development of scientific talent is critical for Afghanistan’s future.
Officials also noted that targeted programs are already being implemented to support gifted students and scientific achievers. Events like this, they said, are just one part of broader efforts to encourage excellence and inspire the next generation of innovators and thinkers in the country.
Latest News
Six killed in highway car-truck collision in Helmand
At least six people were killed and one injured in a traffic accident on the Kandahar–Herat highway, according to local security officials in Helmand province.
Ezatullah Haqqani, spokesperson for the Helmand police, told Ariana News that the incident occurred Friday evening in the Sang-e-Gilan area of Washer district. The crash involved a Toyota Aqua vehicle traveling from Farah province toward Helmand and a trailer truck heading in the opposite direction toward Herat.
All six occupants of the Aqua vehicle — a woman, four children, and a young man — lost their lives in the collision. One additional person sustained minor injuries, and the driver of the trailer truck has been taken into custody by security forces.
Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Technical teams from the Helmand Traffic Department are currently assessing the scene to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.
Latest News
Pakistan says dates for Afghan FM Muttaqi’s visit are being worked out
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the visit of Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Islamabad is still under discussion, clarifying that no formal postponement has taken place.
Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, the ministry’s spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said: “There is no question of cancelation or postponement because officially, the dates are yet to be agreed.”
He added that certain procedural matters were still being finalized and once resolved, Pakistan looks forward to welcoming the Afghan delegation.
Addressing broader aspects of bilateral relations, Khan confirmed that both countries have upgraded their diplomatic ties to ambassadorial level.
“That process, in our view, is complete. Afghan ambassador in Pakistan enjoys the protocol due to an ambassador. Up-gradation to Ambassadorial level has taken place, and no further action is required,” he said.
On the issue of terrorism, Khan reiterated Pakistan’s concerns about militant sanctuaries in Afghanistan, particularly affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
“The issue of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is a centre piece of our conversations with the Afghan government, and we have been drawing their attention to the fact that the terrorists enjoy sanctuaries in Afghanistan,” he said. “At the same time, we have evidence about India’s involvement in fanning terrorism in Pakistan, we have shared those with our friendly countries and will keep highlighting it.”
The Islamic Emirate has previously rejected claims militants enjoy sanctuaries in Afghanistan.
The spokesperson reaffirmed that Pakistan remains committed to stable and constructive ties with Afghanistan, stating that no country has a deeper stake in Afghanistan’s peace than Pakistan.
Ministry of Education honors Afghan math prodigy, Samiullah
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza
Six killed in highway car-truck collision in Helmand
The Hundred: Trent Rockets start strong with six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix
Pakistan says dates for Afghan FM Muttaqi’s visit are being worked out
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
FIFA Club WC: Chelsea to face PSG in title showdown
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade surges 25% to nearly $2 billion in 2024
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan’s role among regional powers
Tahawol: Efforts to initiate regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Restart of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Resumption of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s stance on recognition of IEA discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump again threatens India with harsh tariffs over Russian oil purchases
-
World4 days ago
Zelenskiy says ‘mercenaries’ from China, Pakistan and other countries fighting for Russia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran holds firm on not recognizing IEA govt despite Russia’s shift
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation to rebuild war-damaged jirga hall in Afghanistan’s Maidan Wardak
-
Latest News4 days ago
FAO and UK launch £10 million project to boost Afghanistan’s rural resilience
-
Latest News5 days ago
Saudi charity launches food aid program for Afghan returnees in Herat, plans national expansion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan to begin deportation of Afghan PoR card holders from September 1