Pakistan says planned military action against Afghanistan was halted at Qatar’s request
He reiterated that Pakistan is repatriating Afghan refugees "with dignity" and wishes development and stability for the Afghan people.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, said on Saturday that Islamabad called off a planned military operation against Afghanistan last month after a direct request from Qatar, which offered to mediate between the two neighbours.
Speaking at a press conference, Dar said Doha intervened after learning that Pakistan was preparing to take action amid heightened tensions with Kabul.
“The Qatari Foreign Ministry came to know that we were moving towards taking action. They requested mediation, and the operation that was going to be carried out that night was stopped,” Dar said.
He added that Qatar was displeased that its mediation efforts did not lead to any breakthrough.
“It is not appropriate to talk about a friendly country, but they are now upset that they got mediation done and no result could be achieved,” he said.
Dar urges Kabul to review security policies
Dar sharply criticised the leadership in Kabul, saying the Afghan authorities must reassess their approach as they now hold responsibility for governing the country.
He claimed that since the current Afghan government took power, 4,000 Pakistani security personnel have been killed and more than 20,000 wounded in attacks linked to groups operating from Afghan soil.
“How can I say ‘let us close our eyes’? These incidents are not decreasing but increasing,” he said.
While stressing that Pakistan has the capability to respond forcefully, Dar said Islamabad does not want confrontation with a neighbouring Muslim country.
“It is their delusion that we cannot solve this. Allah has given Pakistan the strength, but it is also not right that we go into our brother’s house and kill him.”
Regional visits and international support
Dar also briefed the media on his diplomatic engagements in Russia, Bahrain and other states, saying he consistently emphasised that the stability of Afghanistan is vital for regional peace. He added that the European Union backs Pakistan’s position on concerns over cross-border militancy.
He reiterated that Pakistan is repatriating Afghan refugees “with dignity” and wishes development and stability for the Afghan people.
Strained Pakistan–Afghanistan relations
Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have escalated in recent months, with Pakistan repeatedly accusing the Afghan authorities of failing to prevent the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from using Afghan territory as a safe haven.
The two sides reached a temporary understanding following last month’s flare-up, but Pakistan’s Foreign Office clarified on Friday that no formal ceasefire exists, as any truce depends on Kabul stopping attacks — something Islamabad says has not happened.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not yet responded to Dar’s latest remarks.
Thousands of Afghan evacuees flagged for security concerns in US since 2021
The Justice Department's Inspector General reported in June that 55 individuals on the U.S. terror watch list had reached ports of entry by May 2023, including some added to the list during the evacuation period.
Newly released federal data reveals that thousands of Afghans who entered the United States following the 2021 withdrawal were flagged for potential security or background concerns, putting renewed scrutiny on the Operation Allies Welcome resettlement program.
According to figures provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, authorities identified “potential derogatory information” on 6,868 Afghan evacuees who arrived after the fall of Kabul. Of those:
5,005 were linked to potential national security concerns
956 were flagged for public safety issues
876 for possible fraud indicators
While most of the concerns were later resolved, DHS reported that 885 individuals remained with unresolved national security flags as of September.
Grassley, who has long questioned vetting procedures during the rapid evacuation, said the new data demonstrates “glaring red flags” in the process that brought more than 70,000 Afghans to the United States.
Figures Emerge Amid Fallout From Washington Shooting
The disclosure comes days after a deadly shooting near the White House that killed National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and critically injured Andrew Wolfe, 24. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan evacuee who arrived in 2021, has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple counts of assault.
The attack reignited national debate over vetting standards. President Donald Trump ordered an immediate review of screening procedures for migrants from high-risk countries, directed federal agencies to pause asylum decisions, and suspended visa issuance for all Afghan passport holders while the process is reassessed.
Inspectors General Raised Vetting Concerns
Correspondence from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to Grassley noted that the department had faced “obstacles to screen, vet, and inspect all evacuees.” Additional watchdog reports have highlighted weaknesses:
A DHS Inspector General review found a “fragmented process” for tracking potential security risks within the program.
The Justice Department’s Inspector General reported in June that 55 individuals on the U.S. terror watch list had reached ports of entry by May 2023, including some added to the list during the evacuation period.
The FBI has similarly warned that the speed of the 2021 evacuation “overtook normal processes,” increasing the risk that dangerous individuals could slip through screening.
Federal prosecutors recently charged two Afghan nationals—Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi and Abdullah Haji Zada—with plotting an ISIS-inspired attack to disrupt the 2024 election in Oklahoma City. Tawhedi pleaded guilty in June and faces up to 35 years in prison; Zada was sentenced to 15 years.
Fallout and Political Response
The Washington shooting placed renewed attention on Trump’s crime-prevention deployment in the capital, where both Beckstrom and Wolfe had been serving. Following the attack, Trump ordered an additional 500 National Guard personnel into Washington, with nearly 2,200 troops now operating under the joint task force.
Lakanwal, who lived in Washington state with his family, previously served in a CIA-backed “Zero Unit” in Kandahar, according to federal officials and relatives.
Trump accused the Biden administration of enabling the suspect’s entry in 2021. Immigration officials later confirmed that Lakanwal had applied for asylum under former president Joe Biden but was granted asylum earlier this year under Trump.
The policy reversals have drawn criticism from advocacy groups. Shawn VanDiver, president of #AfghanEvac, said the administration was “using a single violent individual as cover for a policy they have long planned,” arguing that the changes unfairly punish Afghan allies.
Ongoing Review of Vetting Standards
USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said asylum decisions will remain paused “until we can ensure every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that visa issuance for Afghan passport holders is also temporarily suspended.
The new DHS data is now at the center of a broader political and security debate that has intensified following the Washington attack, with federal agencies under pressure to demonstrate that updated vetting procedures are robust and comprehensive.
Afghanistan calls for independent probe into Washington shooting
Afghan officials maintain that any attribution of responsibility should be based on verified findings, not assumptions, and reiterated that they seek clarity rather than confrontation as the U.S. inquiry continues.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the recent shooting near the White House, saying it cannot rule out the possibility of external attempts to implicate Afghans in the incident.
In comments to CNN-News18, Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for the Afghan government’s political office, said Kabul remains committed to its longstanding policy of preventing any group from using Afghan territory to threaten other countries.
“Our policy is clear — we do not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan for attacks abroad,” Shaheen said, urging investigators to establish the facts without prejudice. “There is a need for an investigation in order to reach a sound conclusion.”
Shaheen suggested Kabul is open to the possibility that external intelligence networks may have sought to “damage the reputation” of Afghanistan by creating the impression of Afghan involvement. When asked specifically about Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), he said no option could be dismissed prematurely.
“I do not rule out possibilities, but one cannot say with full assurance until an investigation is completed,” he said.
Afghan officials maintain that any attribution of responsibility should be based on verified findings, not assumptions, and reiterated that they seek clarity rather than confrontation as the U.S. inquiry continues.
Nearly 100 tons of smuggled, low-quality fuel destroyed in Islam Qala
The Ministry of Finance says nearly 100 tons of smuggled and substandard petrol and diesel have been destroyed at the Islam Qala customs facility in Herat province.
Officials stated that smugglers had attempted to secretly bring the fuel into Afghanistan using commercial vehicles. Following laboratory analysis and a ruling from the court, the relevant authorities disposed of the seized fuel.
