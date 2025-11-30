Pakistan says planned military action against Afghanistan was halted at Qatar’s request

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, said on Saturday that Islamabad called off a planned military operation against Afghanistan last month after a direct request from Qatar, which offered to mediate between the two neighbours.

Speaking at a press conference, Dar said Doha intervened after learning that Pakistan was preparing to take action amid heightened tensions with Kabul.

“The Qatari Foreign Ministry came to know that we were moving towards taking action. They requested mediation, and the operation that was going to be carried out that night was stopped,” Dar said.

He added that Qatar was displeased that its mediation efforts did not lead to any breakthrough.

“It is not appropriate to talk about a friendly country, but they are now upset that they got mediation done and no result could be achieved,” he said.

Dar urges Kabul to review security policies

Dar sharply criticised the leadership in Kabul, saying the Afghan authorities must reassess their approach as they now hold responsibility for governing the country.

He claimed that since the current Afghan government took power, 4,000 Pakistani security personnel have been killed and more than 20,000 wounded in attacks linked to groups operating from Afghan soil.

“How can I say ‘let us close our eyes’? These incidents are not decreasing but increasing,” he said.

While stressing that Pakistan has the capability to respond forcefully, Dar said Islamabad does not want confrontation with a neighbouring Muslim country.

“It is their delusion that we cannot solve this. Allah has given Pakistan the strength, but it is also not right that we go into our brother’s house and kill him.”

Regional visits and international support

Dar also briefed the media on his diplomatic engagements in Russia, Bahrain and other states, saying he consistently emphasised that the stability of Afghanistan is vital for regional peace. He added that the European Union backs Pakistan’s position on concerns over cross-border militancy.

He reiterated that Pakistan is repatriating Afghan refugees “with dignity” and wishes development and stability for the Afghan people.

Strained Pakistan–Afghanistan relations

Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have escalated in recent months, with Pakistan repeatedly accusing the Afghan authorities of failing to prevent the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from using Afghan territory as a safe haven.

The two sides reached a temporary understanding following last month’s flare-up, but Pakistan’s Foreign Office clarified on Friday that no formal ceasefire exists, as any truce depends on Kabul stopping attacks — something Islamabad says has not happened.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not yet responded to Dar’s latest remarks.