Nearly 100 tons of smuggled, low-quality fuel destroyed in Islam Qala

Pakistan’s foreign ministry says the ceasefire with Afghanistan is not holding as Afghan nationals are still carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told a news conference on Friday that the aim of the ceasefire agreement was to end militant attacks in Pakistan.

“The ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan does not imply a traditional ceasefire implemented after two belligerent states engage in war or conflict,” Andrabi said. “The Pakistan–Afghanistan ceasefire implied that there would be no terrorist attacks by Afghan-sponsored terrorist proxies inside Pakistan.”

He added that since the understanding was reached, there have been “major terrorist attacks.”

Andrabi noted that attacks involving Afghan nationals, including one in Islamabad, make it difficult for Pakistan to be “very optimistic about the ceasefire.”

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan over security issues have escalated to an unprecedented level. About a month and a half ago, Pakistan carried out airstrikes inside Afghan territory, and the two sides clashed near the Durand Line.

Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that attacks in the country are being orchestrated by militant groups in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has rejected this claim and said that Pakistan should seek the root of the insecurity problem on its own soil.