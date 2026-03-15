Pakistan targeting civilian sites as Afghan forces capture military post in Khost

Local officials in Kandahar said a center for drug addicts was struck during recent Pakistani regime air raids in the province. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said Afghan security forces carried out retaliatory operations following the latest Pakistani airstrikes.

According to Sadeequllah Nasrat, Deputy Spokesperson for Strategic Communications and Information at the Ministry of Defense, Afghan defensive forces captured a Pakistani military position known as the “Janda Post” in Zazi Maidan district of Khost province along the Durand Line during the night.

Nasrat said the operation was part of ongoing retaliatory actions under the campaign known as “Rad al-Zulm,” describing it as a defensive response to what he called Pakistani aggression.

He also released a video showing Afghan forces taking control of the military post.

The developments come amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following a series of cross strikes that have drawn criticism from regional figures and increased concerns over further escalation.