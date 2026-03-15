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Pakistan targeting civilian sites as Afghan forces capture military post in Khost

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Pakistan has come under renewed criticism after reportedly targeting a rehabilitation center for drug addicts in an airstrike in southern Afghanistan, while Afghan forces say they have seized a Pakistani military post in a retaliatory operation.

Local officials in Kandahar said a center for drug addicts was struck during recent Pakistani regime air raids in the province. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said Afghan security forces carried out retaliatory operations following the latest Pakistani airstrikes.

According to Sadeequllah Nasrat, Deputy Spokesperson for Strategic Communications and Information at the Ministry of Defense, Afghan defensive forces captured a Pakistani military position known as the “Janda Post” in Zazi Maidan district of Khost province along the Durand Line during the night.

Nasrat said the operation was part of ongoing retaliatory actions under the campaign known as “Rad al-Zulm,” describing it as a defensive response to what he called Pakistani aggression.

He also released a video showing Afghan forces taking control of the military post.

The developments come amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following a series of cross strikes that have drawn criticism from regional figures and increased concerns over further escalation.

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Afghan airstrike targets a military camp in South Waziristan

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March 15, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defense has announced that the country’s air force carried out an attack today (Sunday) on a military camp in Wana, the main town of South Waziristan, in retaliation for last night’s attacks on Kandahar.

Enayatullah Khwarizmi, the spokesperson for the ministry, said that the SSG’s (Special Service Group) building and other key facilities inside the camp were targeted in the strike.

He added that a large part of the command headquarters and other facilities of this important center were destroyed, and Pakistani soldiers suffered heavy human and material losses in the attack.

 

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China offers to mediate between Kabul and Islamabad

China’s special envoy for Afghanistan is actively shuttling between Kabul and Islamabad to encourage dialogue and reconciliation.

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March 15, 2026

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Amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, China has stepped forward to mediate and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed Beijing’s readiness to assist in resolving the tensions during a phone call with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister.

China’s special envoy for Afghanistan is actively shuttling between Kabul and Islamabad to encourage dialogue and reconciliation.

The ministry’s statement emphasized: “China hopes both sides maintain calm, conduct face-to-face talks as soon as possible, establish a ceasefire, and resolve disputes through dialogue.”

Analysts, however, caution that while the mediation may help reduce short-term tensions, the conflict may persist unless Pakistan’s policy toward Afghanistan changes.

The Islamic Emirate has reiterated that it seeks no conflict with neighbors but reserves the right to defend Afghanistan’s territory.

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Regional criticism grows amid Pakistan strikes inside Afghanistan

Spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal stated that the incident underscores what India described as Pakistan’s continued aggressive actions in the region.

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March 15, 2026

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India has condemned recent airstrikes carried out by Pakistan inside Afghanistan, describing the attacks as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a threat to civilian safety.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the strikes resulted in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal stated that the incident underscores what India described as Pakistan’s continued aggressive actions in the region.

At the same time, criticism has also emerged from within Pakistan. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, criticized Islamabad’s foreign policy, saying years of poor decisions have strained Pakistan’s relations with neighboring countries including India, Afghanistan, China and Iran.

According to reports, Pakistani strikes late Thursday targeted areas in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia Province and Paktika Province. At least four civilians were killed and 14 others injured, while several homes and other civilian facilities were damaged.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate said the attacks would not go unanswered and reported carrying out retaliatory aerial responses. Authorities also emphasized that Afghanistan seeks peaceful relations with its neighbors but will defend its territory when necessary.

The strikes have drawn criticism from citizens, regional political figures and international organizations, increasing concern about rising tensions in the region.

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