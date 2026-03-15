China offers to mediate between Kabul and Islamabad

Amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, China has stepped forward to mediate and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed Beijing’s readiness to assist in resolving the tensions during a phone call with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister.

China’s special envoy for Afghanistan is actively shuttling between Kabul and Islamabad to encourage dialogue and reconciliation.

The ministry’s statement emphasized: “China hopes both sides maintain calm, conduct face-to-face talks as soon as possible, establish a ceasefire, and resolve disputes through dialogue.”

Analysts, however, caution that while the mediation may help reduce short-term tensions, the conflict may persist unless Pakistan’s policy toward Afghanistan changes.

The Islamic Emirate has reiterated that it seeks no conflict with neighbors but reserves the right to defend Afghanistan’s territory.