Pakistani FM claims IEA integrated hundreds of TTP supporters into government
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, has claimed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has integrated hundreds of supporters of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) into its government structure.
Following Pakistan’s recent airstrikes on Khost and Nangarhar provinces, Ishaq Dar expressed concerns about the presence of TTP members in Afghan territory during a press conference in Islamabad.
He called on IEA to either distance these members from the Durand Line or hand them over to Islamabad.
“Both Pakistan and China have security concerns. We have clearly told Afghanistan to either take decisive action against the Pakistani Taliban or hand them over to us. The Afghan government has integrated hundreds of TTP supporters into its government structure. However, up until now, the Afghan government has neither rejected our request nor taken any action against this group,” said Ishaq Dar.
He emphasized that during his previous visit to Kabul, he raised this issue with IEA officials and asked them to take necessary measures to control the border areas between the two countries.
However, Dar refrained from answering reporters’ questions regarding Wednesday night’s airstrike by Pakistani drones on Khost and Nangarhar provinces. He stressed that an investigation is underway.
He said, “I am still reviewing the issue through the available systems. Our ambassador has received Kabul’s protest letter. This matter requires investigation; we need to review the situation and the reasons behind it. At this moment, it’s too early to comment.”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly denied the presence of TTP members on Afghan soil and considers the accusations from Pakistan as baseless.
On Friday, Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Afghan Minister of Defense, also emphasized in an interview with the BBC that by blaming Afghanistan for the attacks, Pakistan is attempting to conceal the weaknesses of its own security institutions.
This comes after Pakistani drones carried out attacks on Khost and Nangarhar provinces on Wednesday night, resulting in the deaths of three civilians and injuries to seven others, including women and children.
Following the attack, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul, and the Ministry of Defense warned that these attacks would not go unanswered.
IEA wants to have ‘strong ties’ with US
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, says the IEA seeks to establish stronger ties with the United States.
Mujahid made this statement in an exclusive interview with a Japanese media outlet, while also criticizing the continued freezing of Afghanistan’s assets by the U.S.
He called on Washington to change its “tough” policy toward the Islamic Emirate.
“Education for girls is an internal issue, and Afghanistan has its own culture. We ask others not to interfere,” Mujahid emphasized.
IEA’s supreme leader signs law regulating poetry gatherings
The Ministry of Justice has announced that the law regulating poetry gatherings has been officially signed by the leader of the Islamic Emirate and published in the official gazette.
The law, comprising two chapters and 13 articles, specifically governs the organization of poetry gatherings, the content of the poets’ verses, and the responsibilities of the poetry evaluation committee.
According to the law, poets are required to adhere to ethical and Islamic standards both before and during the poetry sessions. They must avoid insulting religious practices, inciting division among ethnicities and languages, promoting un-Islamic behavior, and criticizing the decisions of the leader of the Islamic Emirate.
Additionally, the law stresses that poets must ensure their poems uphold Islamic values, promote Sharia-compliant governance, strengthen the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and call for religious righteousness. Poetry gatherings will be assessed by the relevant government committee before and after they are held.
Under the new law, poets and artists who contribute to social reform will be rewarded by the Ministry of Information and Culture. However, those who violate the law will face penalties in accordance with Sharia law.
Heavy floods kill five in Nangarhar province
Heavy rainfall in the districts of Rodat, Haska Mina, and Chaparhar in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province has triggered severe flooding, causing both human casualties and widespread damage.
According to Sediqullah Quraishi, head of information at the Nangarhar Department of Information and Culture, at least five people have been killed and eight others injured so far.
The floods have also destroyed thousands of acres of agricultural land, major roads, and several water dams, local authorities report.
Emergency response efforts are underway to assist those affected.
