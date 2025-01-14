Pakistan’s deputy FM discusses Afghanistan with UN envoy

Pakistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Amna Baloch met with Roza Otunbayeva, head of the United Nations Political Office in Afghanistan, on the sidelines of the International Conference of Islamic Countries on Girls' Education in Islamabad on Monday.

The two sides discussed developments in Afghanistan and the global community's efforts to address the humanitarian challenges in the country.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated: "Amna Baloch met with Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, on the sidelines of the Girls' Education Conference in Islamabad. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the

developments in Afghanistan and the international community's efforts to address the country’s humanitarian challenges."

Meanwhile, the former Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said that in order to improve relations between the two countries, Islamabad must change its decades-old security-focused policy towards Afghanistan.

According to Ahmad Khan, Islamabad failed to convince the Islamic Emirate to confront terrorist groups, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

However, IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Kabul is not responsible for ensuring Pakistan's security and will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country.

"There is no threat to Pakistan from Afghan soil, nor do we want instability in Pakistan, and we do not support the TTP in any way. The problems that Pakistan faces should be resolved within its own territory. Afghanistan is committed to ensuring that Afghan soil is not used against any other country, especially Pakistan. The relations between the two countries are very important. Various aspects of the relationship should be pursued, and no actions should be taken that lead to tension and the deterioration of relations,” said Mujahid.

Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, met with tribal leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that Pakistan's security forces target and take action against armed opponents of the country outside its borders.

The relationship between Kabul and Islamabad has always had many ups and downs, but recently, due to Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan soil, the ties between the two countries have become more tense and strained than ever.