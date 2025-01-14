Latest News
Pakistan’s deputy FM discusses Afghanistan with UN envoy
Pakistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Amna Baloch met with Roza Otunbayeva, head of the United Nations Political Office in Afghanistan, on the sidelines of the International Conference of Islamic Countries on Girls' Education in Islamabad on Monday.
The two sides discussed developments in Afghanistan and the global community's efforts to address the humanitarian challenges in the country.
In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated: "Amna Baloch met with Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, on the sidelines of the Girls' Education Conference in Islamabad. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the
developments in Afghanistan and the international community's efforts to address the country’s humanitarian challenges."
Meanwhile, the former Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said that in order to improve relations between the two countries, Islamabad must change its decades-old security-focused policy towards Afghanistan.
According to Ahmad Khan, Islamabad failed to convince the Islamic Emirate to confront terrorist groups, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
However, IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Kabul is not responsible for ensuring Pakistan's security and will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country.
"There is no threat to Pakistan from Afghan soil, nor do we want instability in Pakistan, and we do not support the TTP in any way. The problems that Pakistan faces should be resolved within its own territory. Afghanistan is committed to ensuring that Afghan soil is not used against any other country, especially Pakistan. The relations between the two countries are very important. Various aspects of the relationship should be pursued, and no actions should be taken that lead to tension and the deterioration of relations,” said Mujahid.
Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, met with tribal leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that Pakistan's security forces target and take action against armed opponents of the country outside its borders.
The relationship between Kabul and Islamabad has always had many ups and downs, but recently, due to Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan soil, the ties between the two countries have become more tense and strained than ever.
Biden mentions Afghanistan withdrawal during end-of-term speech
US President Joe Biden raised the issue of his decision to end American military presence in Afghanistan during an end-of-term foreign policy speech Monday, saying he “saw no reason to keep thousands of servicemen” there.
“Today, I can also report to the American people [as] the first president in decades who’s not leaving a war in Afghanistan to his successor,” the 82-year-old said, adding that “the primary objective of war had been accomplished” when SEAL Team Six took out Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden during a daring Pakistan raid in 2011, the New York Post reported.
“I believe[d] that going forward, the primary threat of Al Qaeda would no longer be emanating from Afghanistan, but from elsewhere, and so we did not need to station sizeable number[s] of American forces in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that he “had a choice” on whether to keep the troops there.
“In my view, it was time to end the war and bring our troops home, and we did.”
The US withdrew its final soldiers at the end of August 2021, which resulted in the immediate collapse of the White House-backed republic government and ushered in the Islamic Emirate as the new rulers.
President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20.
Pakistan officials stress need for security talks with Kabul
Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir met with KP officials to discuss security situation
In a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Monday in Peshawar, some of the country’s political leadership asked the military to engage with Afghanistan to address Pakistan’s internal security problems.
According to Dawn news outlet, the meeting lasted almost four hours, with politicians voicing concerns over the situation, specifically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Sources privy to the meeting told Dawn the meeting was attended by representatives from a number of political parties. They all “suggested engagement with the interim Afghan government — formal or informal”.
In addition, the meeting attendees were of the opinion that cooperation between the neighbouring countries could facilitate bringing peace to the region.
However, the army chief said Afghanistan’s rulers had failed to adhere to repeated warnings in the past.
“They don’t listen to us,” sources quoted the army chief as saying.
The political leaders then suggested the military leadership use “other ways for engagement” with the Afghan interim government to resolve issues.
Dawn reported that the military leadership made it clear that no new military operation was being carried out in KP but that “ownership of the situation” needs to be taken. “Intelligence-based operations will be intensified,” sources said.
In an official statement, ISPR confirmed that Munir interacted with KP politicians and that they agreed on the need for one political voice and public support against militancy in the province.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not yet responded to the reports.
Afghanistan and Pakistan have a strained relationship, with Pakistan accusing the Islamic Emirate of allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as operating from Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate has however repeatedly denied this, saying they will not allow any organization to plan or carry out attacks from Afghanistan against another country.
Mujahid says modern studies should never be ‘opposed’
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, has emphasized the importance of modern studies, saying that such studies are needed in society.
“Don’t oppose any studies. Sharia studies are a need of the society. Medics are needed in society. Engineering is needed in society. Science is the future of society. All studies are needed for our religion. If we were developed in the field of science, would Gaza people be this much oppressed?” Mujahid said during a speech at a religious school.
“We should be working to correct the people’s mindset. There should be a great focus on educational institutions. There should be a great focus on institutions promoting religion. There should be a great focus on media which can correct people’s mindset,” he said.
“After five or 10 years, you will then see the effects in the society. A fundamental and right change will happen in the society.”
