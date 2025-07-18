Pakistan’s Deputy PM meets Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar, met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), during his visit to Kabul on Thursday.

At the outset, Haqqani warmly welcomed the Pakistani delegation and hailed the visit as a meaningful step forward, particularly in light of the recent signing of an agreement to assess the feasibility of the Trans-Afghan Railway project, according to a statement released by the Interior Ministry. The initiative aims to establish a critical transit route linking Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

Describing the agreement as a “foundational step” for enhancing regional economic integration, Haqqani emphasized the shared religious and cultural values, deep historical ties, and mutual economic interests between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He called for these commonalities to form the basis of practical and sustained cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar echoed these sentiments, calling the feasibility agreement for the Trans-Afghan Railway a “major advancement.” He underscored the importance of strengthening historical ties, promoting good neighborly relations, and expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, transit, security, and political dialogue.

He also expressed hope for continued and constructive cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, transit, security, and political understanding.