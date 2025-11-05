Latest News
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister voices cautious optimism ahead of talks with Afghanistan
Addressing Pakistan's Senate, Dar emphasized the importance of constructive regional engagement. "I am among those who want to move forward positively with Afghanistan, Iran, and all our neighboring countries," he said.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed cautious optimism on Tuesday ahead of high-level talks with Afghanistan in Istanbul, saying both countries have an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and tackle shared security concerns.
Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have risen in recent months amid a spike in militant attacks in Pakistan’s western border regions. Pakistani officials have accused the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of harboring militants responsible for the violence—allegations Afghan authorities have consistently denied.
Following border clashes last month, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire in Doha. The upcoming Istanbul meeting, scheduled for November 6, aims to establish a long-term mechanism for maintaining peace along their 2,600-kilometer frontier.
"My wish and prayer is that these matters be resolved and that we help one another."
Dar also criticized the previous administration led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying its outreach to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) allowed the group to regroup. Calling the move “the biggest mistake,” he urged that similar missteps be avoided by future governments.
Reflecting on a past visit to Afghanistan by a Pakistani official, Dar recalled that the trip—described at the time as a casual “cup of tea” meeting—ultimately led to reopened border crossings, the return of fugitive TTP members, and the release of over 100 militants involved in attacks on Pakistan.
Apple exports to Russia a ‘positive step’ after pomegranate deal: Mujahid
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, has described the start of apple exports from Kandahar to Russia as a positive step, stating that this move will help the country’s fruit growers find suitable markets for their produce.
The Ministry of Agriculture announced on Tuesday the commencement of the export of 50 metric tons of apples, valued at $100,000, by a private company in collaboration with the ministry.
Draft policy on use of domestic resources in mining projects under scrutiny
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs’ office has announced that the draft policy on the use of domestic resources in mining projects was accepted on Tuesday at the meeting of the Technical Committee of the Economic Commission of the deputy PM’s office.
The office stated the draft policy has now been forwarded to the Economic Commission for final decision-making.
With the implementation of this policy, the technical and professional skills of the workforce in the mining sector will be enhanced, and permanent job opportunities will be created in mining projects.
The policy will increase the use of domestic resources in these projects, reduce reliance on imports, and promote the growth of local resources and the domestic economy.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain extend condolences to Afghanistan following deadly earthquake
The statement reaffirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with Afghanistan during what it described as a "painful tragedy."
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have expressed condolences and solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake struck the country’s northern provinces, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured.
In a statement released by the Saudi Embassy in Kabul, Riyadh conveyed its “deep sympathy” to the Afghan people and the families of the victims, praying for the swift recovery of those injured.
The statement reaffirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Afghanistan during what it described as a “painful tragedy.”
Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain issued a statement offering heartfelt condolences to Afghanistan, emphasizing that Bahrain stands with the “friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan” during this difficult time.
The ministry also extended prayers for patience to the families of the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.
The recent 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh and Samangan provinces, causing extensive destruction and displacing dozens of families. Rescue teams continue efforts to reach affected areas and provide humanitarian assistance to survivors.
