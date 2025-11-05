Pakistan’s Foreign Minister voices cautious optimism ahead of talks with Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed cautious optimism on Tuesday ahead of high-level talks with Afghanistan in Istanbul, saying both countries have an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and tackle shared security concerns.

Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have risen in recent months amid a spike in militant attacks in Pakistan’s western border regions. Pakistani officials have accused the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of harboring militants responsible for the violence—allegations Afghan authorities have consistently denied.

Following border clashes last month, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire in Doha. The upcoming Istanbul meeting, scheduled for November 6, aims to establish a long-term mechanism for maintaining peace along their 2,600-kilometer frontier.

Addressing Pakistan’s Senate, Dar emphasized the importance of constructive regional engagement. “I am among those who want to move forward positively with Afghanistan, Iran, and all our neighboring countries,” he said. “My wish and prayer is that these matters be resolved and that we help one another.”

Dar also criticized the previous administration led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying its outreach to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) allowed the group to regroup. Calling the move “the biggest mistake,” he urged that similar missteps be avoided by future governments.

Reflecting on a past visit to Afghanistan by a Pakistani official, Dar recalled that the trip—described at the time as a casual “cup of tea” meeting—ultimately led to reopened border crossings, the return of fugitive TTP members, and the release of over 100 militants involved in attacks on Pakistan.