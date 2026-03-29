Peshawar to host key Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga amid ongoing tensions

A significant Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga is set to take place in Peshawar on Tuesday, March 31, aiming to establish a joint framework for promoting peace, stability, and dialogue between the neighbouring countries.

Former KP chief secretary and Aspire-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head Arbab Shezad Khan made the announcement in a joint press conference alongside Qaumi Islahi Tehreek head Haji Sohrab Ali Khan.

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions, including Pakistan’s ongoing military campaign, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, against Afghanistan.

According to Khan, the jirga will bring together a broad cross-section of society, including political leaders, tribal elders, religious scholars, civil society representatives, members of the business community, and media professionals. Prominent figures with a history of working toward Pak-Afghan reconciliation have also been invited.

He noted that discussions will centre on rebuilding trust, fostering mutual respect, and initiating meaningful negotiations for sustainable peace. A joint declaration endorsing peace efforts is expected to be issued at the conclusion of the gathering and shared with the governments of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Khan described the initiative as a critical step toward charting a unified path to stability, emphasising that current tensions between the two countries make such dialogue urgently necessary.

He further revealed that similar jirgas are being planned in Quetta and other locations, aiming to involve all stakeholders in shaping a long-term peace process for the region.

Participants are expected to call on the leadership of both nations to implement an immediate ceasefire, de-escalate tensions, and resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.