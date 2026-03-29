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Peshawar to host key Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga amid ongoing tensions
The development comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions, including Pakistan’s ongoing military campaign, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, against Afghanistan.
A significant Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga is set to take place in Peshawar on Tuesday, March 31, aiming to establish a joint framework for promoting peace, stability, and dialogue between the neighbouring countries.
Former KP chief secretary and Aspire-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head Arbab Shezad Khan made the announcement in a joint press conference alongside Qaumi Islahi Tehreek head Haji Sohrab Ali Khan.
The development comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions, including Pakistan’s ongoing military campaign, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, against Afghanistan.
According to Khan, the jirga will bring together a broad cross-section of society, including political leaders, tribal elders, religious scholars, civil society representatives, members of the business community, and media professionals. Prominent figures with a history of working toward Pak-Afghan reconciliation have also been invited.
He noted that discussions will centre on rebuilding trust, fostering mutual respect, and initiating meaningful negotiations for sustainable peace. A joint declaration endorsing peace efforts is expected to be issued at the conclusion of the gathering and shared with the governments of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Khan described the initiative as a critical step toward charting a unified path to stability, emphasising that current tensions between the two countries make such dialogue urgently necessary.
He further revealed that similar jirgas are being planned in Quetta and other locations, aiming to involve all stakeholders in shaping a long-term peace process for the region.
Participants are expected to call on the leadership of both nations to implement an immediate ceasefire, de-escalate tensions, and resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.
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Seventeen dead, dozens injured in floods across Afghanistan
At least 17 people have lost their lives and 26 others have been injured as floods, landslides, and lightning strikes hit multiple provinces across Afghanistan, authorities said on Sunday.
Yousuf Hammad, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority, said that in the past 24 hours, the provinces of Parwan, Daikundi, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Herat, Farah, Ghor, Badghis, Samangan, Sar-e Pol, Jowzjan, Faryab, and Laghman were all affected by natural disasters.
The disasters have also caused significant property damage. Thirty-seven homes were completely destroyed, while 110 others suffered partial damage. Around 80 kilometers of roads and 582 jeribs of agricultural land were damaged or destroyed.
Authorities emphasized that emergency response efforts are ongoing to provide relief and assistance to the affected communities.
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Afghanistan and Uzbekistan hold high-level bilateral meeting to boost trade and economic cooperation
Governor Abdullazov welcomed the initiatives of Minister Azizi, describing the Afghan people as friends and brothers, and provided an overview of the industrial and production capacities of Namangan Province.
A high-level bilateral meeting between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan was held to strengthen trade and economic relations, particularly with the Namangan region of Uzbekistan. The meeting brought together Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and Shukhrat Abdullazov, Governor of Namangan Province, along with their respective delegations.
At the outset of the meeting, Minister Azizi expressed appreciation for Uzbekistan’s four years of cooperation with the Islamic Emirate and the people of Afghanistan, emphasizing the country’s commitment to brotherhood and bilateral collaboration.
Governor Abdullazov welcomed the initiatives of Minister Azizi, describing the Afghan people as friends and brothers, and provided an overview of the industrial and production capacities of Namangan Province.
During the discussions, both sides explored cooperation in key sectors, including:
- Export and production of medicinal herbs and spices in Afghanistan
- Poultry farming capacity and joint ventures in the sector
- Investment and trade in precious and semi-precious stones, including exports
- Export of agricultural machinery and equipment, drip irrigation systems, and collaboration with Afghan farmers
Minister Azizi reaffirmed Afghanistan’s readiness for joint ventures and trade promotion between the two countries, highlighting investment opportunities in cold storage facilities, agricultural and medicinal product factories, and other sectors.
At the conclusion of the meeting, it was decided that a delegation from Afghanistan’s private sector would visit Namangan Province to identify trade opportunities. The Afghan delegation was also invited to attend the annual historic Flower Festival in Namangan, held every May.
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US report flags continued presence of anti-India militant groups in Pakistan
According to the report, Lashkar-e-Taiba, formed in the late 1980s, remains active in Pakistan’s Punjab region and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
A recent assessment by the U.S. Congressional Research Service has underscored ongoing concerns that Pakistan remains a base for multiple militant organisations, including those targeting India and the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.
The March 25, 2026 “In Focus” report identifies 15 groups operating in or from Pakistan, many designated by the United States as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. It highlights the continued activity of India- and Kashmir-focused groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Harakat-ul-Jihad al-Islami, Harakat ul-Mujahidin and Hizbul Mujahideen, noting that these outfits continue to operate with relative freedom.
According to the report, Lashkar-e-Taiba, formed in the late 1980s, remains active in Pakistan’s Punjab region and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Led by imprisoned figure Hafiz Saeed, the group has reportedly used alternate identities such as Jamaat-ud-Dawa to bypass sanctions and has been linked to major attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai assault.
The report also draws attention to Jaish-e-Mohammed, founded by Masood Azhar, which has operated across India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. It highlights the group’s involvement in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and notes its stated objective of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan, as well as its declared hostility toward the United States.
In addition to regionally focused groups, the report points to the presence of global networks such as Al-Qaeda and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent. It states that despite extensive counterterrorism operations, including airstrikes and intelligence-led missions, many US- and UN-designated groups continue to operate within Pakistan.
While acknowledging that Islamabad took some measures in 2023 to curb militant activity, the report raises concerns about the continued influence of certain religious institutions in spreading extremist ideologies. It also references Pakistan’s 2014 National Action Plan, noting that its goal of eliminating armed groups has yet to be fully realised.
Authored by South Asia expert K. Alan Kronstadt, the report describes Pakistan as facing a dual challenge—tackling internal security threats such as separatist unrest in Balochistan and instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while also being accused of allowing anti-India militant networks to persist.
It categorises militant groups in Pakistan into five overlapping types: globally oriented, Afghanistan-focused, India- and Kashmir-focused, domestically driven, and sectarian. The findings reinforce India’s long-standing position that cross-border militancy remains a major obstacle to regional peace, with New Delhi calling for stronger action against such networks.
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