Latest News
Poland’s envoy and Muttaqi discuss bilateral cooperation
Poland’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Witold Sobkow and Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, met late Tuesday in Kabul and discussed political and economic cooperation, challenges faced by Afghan migrants in Europe, particularly in Poland, and several regional issues.
In a statement issued by the Afghan foreign ministry, Muttaqi stressed the need to increase contact between the foreign ministries of both countries in order to further strengthen bilateral relations.
He added that Islamic Emirate, through its balanced and economy-focused foreign policy, seeks to expand its relations with the international community, and noted that Poland could take advantage of emerging opportunities to invest in various sectors in Afghanistan.
Poland’s special representative, while praising the Islamic Emirate’s achievements in ensuring nationwide security and combating administrative corruption, stated that his country is considering economic investment options in Afghanistan. He also stressed the importance of addressing the challenges facing Afghan migrants.
Latest News
Solidarity Committee calls for urgent action as global aid to Afghanistan plummets
The Solidarity Committee for Afghanistan (SCA) has issued a pressing call to the Swedish government, urging immediate and long-term action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
In a statement released during its annual meeting, the SCA warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of catastrophe.
“The people of Afghanistan are suffering severely from poverty and oppression,” the organization said, citing mass forced returns from Pakistan and Iran, with hundreds of thousands of refugees flooding back into a country already stretched beyond capacity.
With half of Afghanistan’s population in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and millions lacking access to healthcare, education, and clean water, the situation is rapidly deteriorating.
The effects of climate change, including recurring droughts and floods, have further exacerbated living conditions, while international sanctions and the diplomatic isolation of the taliban-led government continue to harm ordinary civilians.
The SCA strongly condemned the Islamic Emirate’s restrictions on women’s education and participation in public life, calling them “a violation of their most fundamental rights.”
The organization emphasized that the IEA must take responsibility for the Afghan people and prioritize the expansion of essential services, especially in health and education, while ensuring respect for the rights of girls and women.
The committee also expressed alarm over recent aid cuts, particularly by the United States.
The solidarity committee urged Sweden to take the lead in supporting Afghanistan through three key actions:
Develop an urgent plan to help mitigate the crisis and provide direct humanitarian support; formulate a long-term strategy to enable Afghans to escape poverty through secure livelihoods and reliable access to education and healthcare; and to work actively to reopen international dialogue and break the stalemate in engagement with Afghanistan’s authorities.
“Sweden cannot stand idly by,” the statement concluded. “Our country has long stood for human rights, gender equality, and international solidarity — principles that must now be upheld through decisive action in Afghanistan.”
Latest News
First passenger rail service between Mashhad and Herat to launch soon
The first-ever passenger rail service connecting Mashhad, Iran, and Herat, Afghanistan, is set to begin operations within the next two weeks, according to a senior Iranian transportation official.
Jabbarali Zakeri, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, confirmed the development and emphasized that this initiative is part of Iran’s broader strategy to expand regional rail connectivity and enhance transportation infrastructure across borders.
“As part of our planning, we anticipate the first passenger train between Mashhad and Herat will be launched within the next two weeks,” Zakeri stated. He added: “The railway system’s strategic focus is to
boost transit capacity. Transit corridors are being given high priority within the national rail network, with the primary objective being the expansion of cross-border transportation.”
While Zakeri did not provide further technical or logistical details, he noted that Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development had previously announced the construction of the rail link from Rozanak to
Herat. Once completed, this section will facilitate the movement of passenger trains between the two cities.
In addition to the Mashhad–Herat line, Zakeri also revealed that preliminary steps have been taken to establish a future passenger rail route between Mashhad and Mary (Merv) in Turkmenistan, signaling Iran’s intention to strengthen regional connectivity through expanded rail links.
The launch of this service marks a significant step toward improving trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties between Iran and Afghanistan, while also advancing Iran’s role as a regional transportation hub.
Latest News
UNSC to convene for briefing on Afghanistan this month
Scheduled as part of the Security Council’s quarterly consultations, the meeting will focus on Afghanistan’s ongoing crisis and the challenges facing humanitarian aid
United Nations Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva will brief the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan this month.
Scheduled as part of the Security Council’s quarterly consultations, the meeting will focus on Afghanistan’s ongoing crisis and the challenges facing humanitarian aid, the UNSC said in a statement.
Briefings will be delivered by Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA); Sima Sami Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women; and a senior official from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
UNAMA’s mandate remains in effect until 17 March 2025, but the June meeting will provide an opportunity for the Council to assess the mission’s role amid Afghanistan’s escalating crisis.
The consultations will be held in accordance with resolution 2615, which stresses the importance of unimpeded humanitarian access.
Humanitarian leaders hope the session will renew global attention—and urgently needed funding—for one of the world’s most neglected emergencies.
Poland’s envoy and Muttaqi discuss bilateral cooperation
Solidarity Committee calls for urgent action as global aid to Afghanistan plummets
Hajj 2025 goes hi-tech as Saudi introduces new technologies
First passenger rail service between Mashhad and Herat to launch soon
UNSC to convene for briefing on Afghanistan this month
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Afghanistan climb to No.7 in ICC ODI rankings
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Ariana Television to broadcast 4th edition of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League
IPL 2025: Dharamsala match abandoned due to security concerns
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US plans to close office that aids Afghan refugees
-
Latest News4 days ago
India’s new visa module for Afghan nationals came into effect on April 29
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
-
Sport3 days ago
Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ex-Afghan president Karzai meets with Iranian foreign minister in Rome
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kazakhstan plans to open Trade House in Kabul
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump calls U.S. military equipment loss in Afghanistan ‘most embarrassing moment’