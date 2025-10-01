Regional
Powerful earthquake kills 69 in central Philippines
At least 69 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines late Tuesday, collapsing homes and buildings across Cebu province. Officials warned the toll could rise as rescuers continued to pull survivors from the rubble.
The quake, which hit around 10 p.m. at a shallow depth of just 5 kilometers, was centered 19 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, a coastal community of about 90,000 people where nearly half of the fatalities occurred. More than 600 aftershocks have since been recorded.
Rescue operations have been hampered by damaged roads, downed bridges, and heavy rains. Teams using sniffer dogs and heavy equipment worked overnight, while families waited outside hospitals and near the debris for news of missing loved ones. Authorities said several people remain trapped under collapsed structures, including in a mountain village hit by landslides.
Deaths were also reported in the nearby towns of Medellin and San Remigio, where a firefighter, three coast guard personnel, and a child were killed by falling debris.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially issued a tsunami alert, later lifted after no waves materialized. Still, thousands of residents chose to spend the night in open fields and parks, fearful of returning indoors.
The earthquake comes just days after a tropical storm left at least 27 people dead in the same region, compounding the devastation. “This was really traumatic to people. They’ve been lashed by a storm, then jolted by an earthquake,” said institute director Teresito Bacolcol.
The Philippines, located on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” is one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, facing frequent typhoons, quakes, and volcanic eruptions.
Regional
Indonesia School Collapse: 91 missing and three dead as rescue efforts continue
The Al Khoziny school building collapsed while students were performing late afternoon prayers in a mosque on the lower floor.
Rescue teams and frantic families continued searching rubble for the second day after a building at an Islamic boarding school in East Java collapsed, leaving three dead and 91 students missing, officials said.
The Al Khoziny school building in Sidoarjo, around 780 km east of Jakarta, collapsed while students were performing late afternoon prayers in a mosque on the lower floor. Upper floors of the building were under construction at the time.
By Tuesday evening, authorities had recovered three bodies, while dozens of teenagers remained trapped beneath heavy concrete slabs. Ninety-nine students and staff had been accounted for, with 26 of the injured receiving treatment at local hospitals.
Rescuers detected signs of life under the debris. “We used a camera and saw six victims moving their legs when they saw the light,” said Nanang Sigit, head of the local rescue agency.
Relatives described harrowing attempts to reach their children. Holy Abdullah Arif, 49, wept as he held up a photo of his nephew, Rosi, still missing. “I ran around screaming, ‘Rosi! If you can hear me, get out!’ A child answered, stuck in the rubble. I asked if it was Rosi. The child cried, ‘God, no, help me!’”
Families gathered around a list of known survivors, anxiously scanning for their loved ones’ names. Authorities deployed an excavator and crane to remove rubble but cautioned against heavy machinery directly on the structure, fearing further collapse.
“The rescuers are still searching for 91 people,” said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNBP).
The collapse reportedly occurred after foundation pillars failed to support the added weight of new construction on the fourth floor. “Stricter safety standards and careful oversight of building projects are urgently needed to prevent tragedies like this,” Muhari said.
Local media reported that construction had been ongoing for nine months. Concerns about lax building standards are widespread in Indonesia, where incomplete structures are often left to allow owners to add floors later.
This is the latest in a series of deadly building collapses in Indonesia. Earlier this month, three people died when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java.
In 2018, seven teenagers were killed in Cirebon when a rehearsal venue collapsed, and at least 75 were injured when the mezzanine floor at Jakarta’s stock exchange collapsed.
Rescue teams continue the painstaking search, working against the clock to save any remaining survivors while authorities investigate the causes and enforce safety measures.
Regional
Indonesia: School building collapse kills student, injures dozens
A partially constructed building at an Islamic boarding school in Indonesia collapsed on students during afternoon prayers on Monday, killing at least one and injuring nearly 100, officials said.
The collapse occurred at the Al Khoziy Islamic Boarding School in East Java’s Sidoarjo district. Police, soldiers, and rescue teams worked through the night, pulling eight students alive from the rubble more than eight hours after the disaster.
Rescuers warned that the death toll could rise, as additional bodies were believed to be trapped.
Provincial police spokesman Jules Abraham Abast said the hall where the students had gathered was undergoing an unauthorized expansion. Originally two stories, the building had recently been extended to four floors without a permit.
“The old foundation was unable to bear the extra weight of the concrete and gave way during the pouring process,” Abast said.
Authorities reported one male student dead and 99 others hospitalized, some in critical condition. Most victims were boys, as female students were praying in a separate section and escaped unharmed.
Survivors described chaotic scenes, with injured students bleeding from head wounds and broken bones as teachers and residents rushed to help.
Rescue operations were slowed by heavy concrete slabs and unstable debris. Nanang Sigit, the local rescue chief, said teams were delivering oxygen and water to trapped survivors while working to free them. “We are prioritizing saving lives, though we can see several bodies under the rubble,” he said.
Television footage showed soldiers, police, and emergency crews using heavy machinery alongside manual digging in desperate attempts to clear debris. Families gathered outside hospitals and near the collapsed building, anxiously waiting for news. Some relatives broke down in tears as injured students were pulled from the wreckage.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the collapse, focusing on construction safety and the lack of official permits.
School building collapses are not uncommon in Indonesia, where lax safety enforcement and unauthorized construction often lead to deadly accidents.
Regional
UN sanctions reimposed on Iran a decade after nuclear deal
The UK, France, and Germany triggered the so-called “snapback” mechanism after what they described as Iran’s “continued nuclear escalation” and failure to meet its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Sweeping UN economic and military sanctions have been reimposed on Iran, ten years after they were lifted under the landmark 2015 nuclear accord, as European powers accused Tehran of persistent violations and refusal to cooperate with international monitors.
The UK, France, and Germany triggered the so-called “snapback” mechanism after what they described as Iran’s “continued nuclear escalation” and failure to meet its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The measures formally came into force on Saturday.
Foreign ministers from the three countries said in a joint statement that they had “no choice” but to act, citing Iran’s refusal to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) back into its nuclear facilities, as well as its growing stockpile of highly enriched uranium. “We urge Iran to refrain from any escalatory action,” they said, stressing that “the reimposition of UN sanctions is not the end of diplomacy.”
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced the sanctions as “unfair, unjust, and illegal,” insisting that Tehran had no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons. He warned that the renewed measures would put ongoing negotiations in jeopardy.
The foreign ministry added that any attempt to undermine the rights of the Iranian people would face a “firm and appropriate response.”
Pezeshkian has softened earlier threats to withdraw from the global Non-Proliferation Treaty but demanded assurances that Israel would not strike Iran’s nuclear sites before talks could move forward. He also rejected a U.S. offer of temporary sanctions relief in exchange for surrendering enriched uranium stockpiles, calling it “a trap.”
The JCPOA, signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers, was designed to limit Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the agreement began unraveling after then-President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. in 2018, reimposing American sanctions and accusing Iran of using the deal to buy time for its nuclear ambitions.
In June this year, U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted several Iranian nuclear facilities and military bases, intensifying tensions and prompting Tehran to suspend IAEA inspections. Although the agency confirmed inspections have since resumed, Western officials argue Iran’s nuclear advances have already exceeded JCPOA limits.
The renewed sanctions deepen uncertainty over the future of the nuclear deal and raise the prospect of further escalation in the already volatile Middle East.
