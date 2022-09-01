Latest News
Process of distributing e-ID cards to be normalized: NSIA
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) rejects claims it has stopped distributing electronic ID cards but says the process has slowed down due to a shortage of cards.
Presenting the one year report back on Thursday,
Faqir Muhammad Ziyar, the head of NSIA, said that they are trying to print new ID cards so that the process of distributing e-ID cards returns to normal.
According to NSIA, more than 2 million electronic ID cards have been distributed under the rule of the Islamic Emirate.
In addition, officials have stated that they have prepared a plan for the distribution of electronic identification cards to all Kochis (nomads).
On the other hand, Esmatullah Hakimi, the deputy head of the Statistics Department, said that in the last year, out of a total of 410,000 government employees, 2% of the male employees and 15% of the female employees have lost their jobs.
NSIA, however, said no survey has been carried out since 2020 to determine the level of poverty in the country. They said that data provided by international organizations on poverty is not reliable.
Latest News
A year after withdrawal, 50% of Americans say Afghanistan war was a mistake
One year after the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, 50% of Americans say the United States made a mistake in sending troops to the country, while 46% say it did not.
According to Gallup, this close division of views is similar to two readings last year — one taken before the withdrawal was complete and one afterward — as well as in February 2014.
At all other times since the start of the war in 2001, a majority of Americans thought that going to Afghanistan was not a mistake.
The Afghanistan war cost the U.S. more than $2 trillion.
About one month after then-President George W. Bush ordered the first attacks on Afghanistan by U.S. troops, the effort enjoyed broad bipartisan support.
Yet by 2004, 41% of Democrats considered the war in Afghanistan a mistake, and 26% of independents agreed, compared with 11% of Republicans.
Since then, Democrats and independents have been far more likely than Republicans to say the U.S. had made a mistake by sending troops.
In a poll conducted after the collapse of the former government, 28% of Republicans said the war was a mistake. But now, about a year later, that figure has risen nine percentage points to 37%.
Latest News
Foreign ministry hosts fundraising conference in Kabul for disaster victims
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) hosted a donor conference in Kabul on Thursday in a bid to raise funds for victims of recent disasters in Afghanistan.
Organized by the foreign ministry, the conference was attended by representatives from United Nations agencies and other NGOs based in Afghanistan.
Speaking at the conference Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi briefed delegates about the casualties, losses and damages incurred during recent natural disasters across the country and the actions taken by the IEA to tackle and manage the events.
According to Muttaqi, recent flash floods in parts of the country left almost 200 people dead, 300 others wounded, 12,000 houses destroyed or damaged, more than 9,000 livestock dead and thousands of agricultural land destroyed.
Muttaqi said that during operations more than 20,000 people were rescued from flood waters and temporary shelters were provided.
He said while the recent floods and earthquake in June were a challenge for the IEA, the Islamic Emirate was able to assist victims with its limited resources.
“With the help of aid organizations we have provided food and non- food items to more than 100,000 affected people across the country,” Muttaqi said.
He said the IEA also built mobile clinics and camps for the earthquake victims, and permanent shelters were built for more than 1,000 people affected by this disaster.
“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan distributed 160 million afghanis in cash to the people affected in the June earthquake.”
According to Muttaqi with the help of the WFP, the IEA was able to provide assistance to more than six million people across the country.
“We called on the international community and international aid organizations to help those affected in the earthquake and flash floods. Today Afghans need your help more than any other day,” Muttaqi said.
He also said that the IEA’s government is newly established and put all its efforts into rescuing people and delivering aid but according to him: “We are not able to carry this burden alone. Therefore we hope that all humanitarian organizations and the international community will help us in this hard time.”
The foreign minister said that the IEA is ready to fully cooperate with aid organizations in distributing aid transparently and providing grounds for aid distribution.
“We are using our resources to address the problems but our resources are limited and not adequate for all those affected by the recent natural disasters. We call on all humanitarian organizations, helping partners and businessmen to help those affected in earthquake and flash floods, and we are ready and willing to cooperate in delivering all aid in a transparent process to the affected people” Muttaqi said.
He once again called on the international community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and to lift all sanctions and provide facilities for trade.
“For lasting improvement our demand and request is that Afghan’s rights must be given and like other nations, ways must be opened for Afghans, both ground and air corridors, so we can engage with other countries so our country can stand on its own feet and help us find markets for our goods and facilitate with exports. This will benefit Afghans,” Muttaqi said.
On behalf of UNAMA, Ramiz Alakbarov said: “We have delivered more than $1 billion dollars in cash towards humanitarian operations through the use of liquidity funds to Afghanistan and that supported partners and also enabled cash assistance directly to the people.”
He also said that solutions are not in the distribution of aid, but rather in the investment in the agricultural sector.
“We must prioritize the needs of vulnerable Afghans; women and children require special attention,” he said.
“We are strongly committed to supporting relief efforts in Afghanistan that we will continue as a community of 193 organizations to deliver that assistance in most remote areas,” Alakbarov said.
He also said: “We right now operate in 401 districts and we do appreciate the access and the security provided to us to be able to deliver that assistance.”
Alakbarov emphasized that UNAMA’s continued presence aims to support the people of Afghanistan.
Latest News
Iran, Russia review latest developments in Afghanistan
The special representatives of Iran and Russia for Afghanistan met in Moscow this week to discuss the latest developments in the country.
“Hassan Kazemi Qomi and Zamir Kabulov, the special representatives of Iran and Russia for Afghanistan affairs held talks today in Moscow and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan” Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi, an assistant to Iran’s foreign minister and the director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department, tweeted, Mehr news reported.
Also discussed was the need for regional cooperation, the role of Russia and neighboring countries of Afghanistan in the sectors of security, peace, and stability and the fight against terrorism.
Twitter readies edit feature for premium users
Process of distributing e-ID cards to be normalized: NSIA
Pakistan to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan
A year after withdrawal, 50% of Americans say Afghanistan war was a mistake
Foreign ministry hosts fundraising conference in Kabul for disaster victims
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
IEA supreme leader meets Kabul religious scholars
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Wreckage of missing Pakistan Army helicopter found, all 6 onboard dead
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in thrilling Asia Cup opener
-
World5 days ago
Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains spikes overnight
-
Latest News3 days ago
UAE and Qatar help repair damaged equipment at Kabul airport
-
Latest News2 days ago
Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have killed at least 500,000 people: Report
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Chile warns area around sinkhole at high risk of further collapse
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan crises
-
Health4 days ago
AstraZeneca’s Farxiga reduces death risk in heart failure patients
-
World3 days ago
Huge relief operation underway as Pakistan buckles under ongoing floods