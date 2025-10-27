Latest News
Progress in Turkey talks: hopes rise for ceasefire extension and prisoner release
Ongoing negotiations between Afghan and Pakistani delegations in Turkey have reportedly yielded significant progress on several key issues, raising hopes for an extended ceasefire and the release of prisoners, sources told Ariana News.
According to those familiar with the talks, a few minor issues remain under discussion and are expected to be addressed in meetings continuing today. A joint statement is anticipated at the conclusion of the talks, outlining agreements on the ceasefire extension, reopening of key routes, prisoner releases as a goodwill gesture, and the scheduling of the next round of negotiations.
Sources close to the Afghan delegation said the team remains optimistic about positive outcomes from the discussions, noting that only a few disagreements persist. Both sides are said to be working toward resolving outstanding issues through dialogue.
Members of the Afghan delegation in Istanbul confirmed that, following more than 15 hours of talks on the previous day, a final draft of the agreement was submitted to the Pakistani side. The document reportedly includes provisions requiring Pakistan to refrain from violating Afghanistan’s land or airspace and to prevent any groups or individuals from using its territory to act against Afghanistan.
CSTO Secretariat representatives participate in conference on Afghanistan
Afghan border closure sends fruit and vegetable prices soaring across Punjab
The closure of the Afghan border amid heightened tensions has triggered a sharp surge in fruit and vegetable prices across Punjab, in Pakistan, with consumers in major cities bearing the brunt of widespread shortages and market manipulation.
The disruption has severely affected the supply of key produce, including Afghan grapes and pomegranates, as well as apples and tomatoes imported from Iran, causing prices to skyrocket in retail markets. Vendors report dwindling stocks, while consumers are struggling to afford basic household staples.
The situation has been further compounded by the district administration’s recent decision to abolish the grade-wise price system, which previously differentiated between A, B, and C-grade produce. Under the new policy, a single uniform rate is now issued for each item, a move that has drawn strong criticism from both shopkeepers and buyers.
Market insiders say the change has created fresh opportunities for profiteering, as traders now sell lower-grade fruits and vegetables at top-grade prices, while higher-quality produce is being sold 20 to 50 percent above official rates. Consumers complain that substandard produce is now being passed off as premium, eroding trust in market oversight.
According to the latest price lists, several essential commodities have recorded steep increases. The price of live chicken rose by Rs5 per kilogram to Rs289–303 but was largely unavailable at official rates. Chicken meat was fixed at Rs439 per kilogram but sold between Rs489 and Rs560, while boneless chicken fetched up to Rs750.
Among vegetables, soft-skin potatoes were officially priced at Rs85–90 but retailed between Rs130–150. Onions climbed to Rs100–105 per kilogram but sold for as much as Rs150, while tomatoes—hit hardest by the import disruption—soared from Rs167–185 to as high as Rs500 per kilogram in some markets.
Traders warn that unless the border trade routes with Afghanistan are reopened soon, Punjab’s markets could face continued shortages and volatility in the weeks ahead, further straining household budgets already hit by inflation.
Turkey talks reflect Afghanistan’s ongoing commitment to dialogue and peace
Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, told Ariana News that discussions between Afghan and Pakistani delegations in Turkey are still underway, with final outcomes yet to be announced.
He reaffirmed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan remains committed to dialogue, emphasizing that many disputes can be resolved through constructive communication.
The spokesperson further underlined, “If any party violates Afghanistan’s territory or sovereignty, a corresponding response is only natural. The Afghan people have the right to defend their country. We do not seek war or conflict with any nation or group, and Afghan soil will not be used against anyone.”
