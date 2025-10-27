Progress in Turkey talks: hopes rise for ceasefire extension and prisoner release

The closure of the Afghan border amid heightened tensions has triggered a sharp surge in fruit and vegetable prices across Punjab, in Pakistan, with consumers in major cities bearing the brunt of widespread shortages and market manipulation.

The disruption has severely affected the supply of key produce, including Afghan grapes and pomegranates, as well as apples and tomatoes imported from Iran, causing prices to skyrocket in retail markets. Vendors report dwindling stocks, while consumers are struggling to afford basic household staples.

The situation has been further compounded by the district administration’s recent decision to abolish the grade-wise price system, which previously differentiated between A, B, and C-grade produce. Under the new policy, a single uniform rate is now issued for each item, a move that has drawn strong criticism from both shopkeepers and buyers.

Market insiders say the change has created fresh opportunities for profiteering, as traders now sell lower-grade fruits and vegetables at top-grade prices, while higher-quality produce is being sold 20 to 50 percent above official rates. Consumers complain that substandard produce is now being passed off as premium, eroding trust in market oversight.

According to the latest price lists, several essential commodities have recorded steep increases. The price of live chicken rose by Rs5 per kilogram to Rs289–303 but was largely unavailable at official rates. Chicken meat was fixed at Rs439 per kilogram but sold between Rs489 and Rs560, while boneless chicken fetched up to Rs750.

Among vegetables, soft-skin potatoes were officially priced at Rs85–90 but retailed between Rs130–150. Onions climbed to Rs100–105 per kilogram but sold for as much as Rs150, while tomatoes—hit hardest by the import disruption—soared from Rs167–185 to as high as Rs500 per kilogram in some markets.

Meanwhile, kitchen essentials such as garlic and ginger also saw extreme discrepancies between official and retail prices, deepening frustration among consumers.

Traders warn that unless the border trade routes with Afghanistan are reopened soon, Punjab’s markets could face continued shortages and volatility in the weeks ahead, further straining household budgets already hit by inflation.