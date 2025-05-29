Progress made on phase two of Qosh Tepa Canal

Officials at the National Development Company of Afghanistan say that the work on the second phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal has progressed by 90%, and the construction of the canal’s intake structure has reached 80% completion.

According to the officials, nearly two thousand pieces of machinery are currently involved in the construction work.

The Qosh Tepa Canal is a canal being built in northern Afghanistan to divert water from the Amu Darya.

The main canal is expected to be 285 km long and the overall initiative seeks to convert 550,000 hectares of desert into farmland.