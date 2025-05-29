First European consignment of UN aid reaches Afghanistan via Khaf-Herat Railway

In a landmark development, the first European freight wagons carrying United Nations humanitarian aid arrived in Afghanistan on Wednesday via the Khaf-Herat railway.

Reza Shahriari, CEO of the Afghanistan Railway Development Consortium, told IRNA news agency that the consingement—comprising powdered milk—was transported in eight wagons originating from France. The cargo passed through several European countries, then continued through Turkey and Iran, ultimately entering Afghanistan via the Shamtigh-e-Khaf railway border.

The final destination was Roznak railway station.

The arrival of this consignment underscores the strategic importance of the Khaf-Herat railway, a crucial segment of the broader vision to integrate Afghanistan into regional transportation networks.