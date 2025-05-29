Weather Warning issued for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in 14 Afghan provinces

Afghanistan’s Meteorology Department of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall and flash floods on Thursday across 14 central, northern and eastern provinces of Afghanistan.

The department said the affected provinces include Badakhshan, Takhar, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Panjshir, Parwan, Baghlan, Bamiyan, and Maidan Wardak.

According to the department’s forecast, the amount of rainfall in different parts of these provinces is expected to range between 15 to 30 millimeters.

The department has also predicted the possibility of strong winds in the southern, western, and central provinces — including the Salang Pass — with wind speeds ranging from 50 to 85 kilometers per hour.