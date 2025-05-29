Latest News
Weather Warning issued for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in 14 Afghan provinces
The department has also predicted the possibility of strong winds in the southern, western, and central provinces — including the Salang Pass.
Afghanistan’s Meteorology Department of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall and flash floods on Thursday across 14 central, northern and eastern provinces of Afghanistan.
The department said the affected provinces include Badakhshan, Takhar, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Panjshir, Parwan, Baghlan, Bamiyan, and Maidan Wardak.
According to the department’s forecast, the amount of rainfall in different parts of these provinces is expected to range between 15 to 30 millimeters.
The department has also predicted the possibility of strong winds in the southern, western, and central provinces — including the Salang Pass — with wind speeds ranging from 50 to 85 kilometers per hour.
Progress made on phase two of Qosh Tepa Canal
According to the officials, nearly two thousand pieces of machinery are currently involved in the construction work.
Officials at the National Development Company of Afghanistan say that the work on the second phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal has progressed by 90%, and the construction of the canal’s intake structure has reached 80% completion.
According to the officials, nearly two thousand pieces of machinery are currently involved in the construction work.
The Qosh Tepa Canal is a canal being built in northern Afghanistan to divert water from the Amu Darya.
The main canal is expected to be 285 km long and the overall initiative seeks to convert 550,000 hectares of desert into farmland.
First European consignment of UN aid reaches Afghanistan via Khaf-Herat Railway
In a landmark development, the first European freight wagons carrying United Nations humanitarian aid arrived in Afghanistan on Wednesday via the Khaf-Herat railway.
Reza Shahriari, CEO of the Afghanistan Railway Development Consortium, told IRNA news agency that the consingement—comprising powdered milk—was transported in eight wagons originating from France. The cargo passed through several European countries, then continued through Turkey and Iran, ultimately entering Afghanistan via the Shamtigh-e-Khaf railway border.
The final destination was Roznak railway station.
The arrival of this consignment underscores the strategic importance of the Khaf-Herat railway, a crucial segment of the broader vision to integrate Afghanistan into regional transportation networks.
Russian defense minister claims over 20 radical groups present in Afghanistan; IEA denies
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has claimed that there are more than 20 different extremist groups with about 15,000 members in Afghanistan that pose a threat to Central Asia.
Belousov said this at a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
He warned that there was a possibility of these groups infiltrating the territory of neighboring countries and beyond.
In particular, foreign fighters from armed groups active in the Middle East are moving to Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries, the Russian defense minister said.
Russian officials have repeatedly expressed concern about the presence of militants in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate, however, considers these concerns unfounded.
“There are no arbitrary groups in Afghanistan and no one is threatened,” Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said X Wednesday. “The idea of 20 groups in Afghanistan was created during the American occupation and had an intelligence purpose. No one should worry about facing threat from Afghanistan.”
