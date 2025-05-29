Latest News
Khalilzad: IEA’s move to ban Jihad outside Afghanistan a positive step
A few days ago, Saidullah Said, a professor at the Police Academy, stated during a police graduation ceremony in Kabul: "Traveling abroad with the intention of jihad is not permissible.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. envoy for Afghanistan, has praised the Islamic Emirate’s decision to prevent its security forces from participating in jihad outside the country.
A few days ago, Saidullah Said, a professor at the Police Academy, stated during a police graduation ceremony in Kabul: “Traveling abroad with the intention of jihad is not permissible, and anyone who disobeys the orders of the Emir will be held accountable for the consequences.”
On Wednesday, Khalilzad wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page: “The Taliban leader (IEA Supreme leader) has issued a clear instruction forbidding Taliban (IEA) members from participating in “jihad” by joining militant groups outside Afghanistan.”
Referring to these remarks, Khalilzad described the Islamic Emirate’s move as a positive step.
However, some analysts believe that certain groups are trying to exploit citizens of other countries to pursue their own objectives, and that the Afghan people — who have endured years of war and instability — now need peace.
Officials of the Islamic Emirate have repeatedly stated that, because the people of Afghanistan have experienced the bitter taste of war and instability, they do not wish to contribute to insecurity or unrest in other countries, especially Afghanistan’s neighbors.
They emphasize that any instability elsewhere could also negatively affect Afghanistan — as seen in Pakistan’s recent forced expulsion of millions of Afghan refugees under the pretext of security concerns.
Second phase of migrant township inaugurated in Kandahar’s Daman district
Following the inauguration of the second phase of the migrant township in Daman district of Kandahar, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said addressing the problems of migrants, ensuring their permanent settlement in their respective areas, and the establishment of townships are priorities of the Islamic Emirate.
Hanafi stated that the purpose of his visit to Kandahar was to inspect the completed work on the first phase of the Daman migrant township, adding that land will be distributed to deserving migrants.
Hanafi called on host countries of Afghan migrants to treat them in accordance with international laws.
This township is being constructed on 1,000 jeribs of land based on an urban development plan, and all basic needs have been taken into consideration in its design.
Meanwhile, a number of returnees have called for the construction of townships to be pursued more vigorously so that they can gain access to shelter.
So far, the entrance gate for the first phase, six solar-powered water systems, six ablution facilities, and four kilometers of semi-paved road have been constructed.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate plans to build 58 townships for returnees across 28 provinces in the country.
Progress made on phase two of Qosh Tepa Canal
According to the officials, nearly two thousand pieces of machinery are currently involved in the construction work.
Officials at the National Development Company of Afghanistan say that the work on the second phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal has progressed by 90%, and the construction of the canal’s intake structure has reached 80% completion.
According to the officials, nearly two thousand pieces of machinery are currently involved in the construction work.
The Qosh Tepa Canal is a canal being built in northern Afghanistan to divert water from the Amu Darya.
The main canal is expected to be 285 km long and the overall initiative seeks to convert 550,000 hectares of desert into farmland.
First European consignment of UN aid reaches Afghanistan via Khaf-Herat Railway
In a landmark development, the first European freight wagons carrying United Nations humanitarian aid arrived in Afghanistan on Wednesday via the Khaf-Herat railway.
Reza Shahriari, CEO of the Afghanistan Railway Development Consortium, told IRNA news agency that the consingement—comprising powdered milk—was transported in eight wagons originating from France. The cargo passed through several European countries, then continued through Turkey and Iran, ultimately entering Afghanistan via the Shamtigh-e-Khaf railway border.
The final destination was Roznak railway station.
The arrival of this consignment underscores the strategic importance of the Khaf-Herat railway, a crucial segment of the broader vision to integrate Afghanistan into regional transportation networks.
