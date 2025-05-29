Second phase of migrant township inaugurated in Kandahar’s Daman district

Following the inauguration of the second phase of the migrant township in Daman district of Kandahar, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said addressing the problems of migrants, ensuring their permanent settlement in their respective areas, and the establishment of townships are priorities of the Islamic Emirate.

Hanafi stated that the purpose of his visit to Kandahar was to inspect the completed work on the first phase of the Daman migrant township, adding that land will be distributed to deserving migrants.

Hanafi called on host countries of Afghan migrants to treat them in accordance with international laws.

This township is being constructed on 1,000 jeribs of land based on an urban development plan, and all basic needs have been taken into consideration in its design.

Meanwhile, a number of returnees have called for the construction of townships to be pursued more vigorously so that they can gain access to shelter.

So far, the entrance gate for the first phase, six solar-powered water systems, six ablution facilities, and four kilometers of semi-paved road have been constructed.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate plans to build 58 townships for returnees across 28 provinces in the country.