Russian President Vladimir Putin says despite the difficult international situation, Moscow will continue its effective cooperation with Islamic countries.

Putin made this statement in his opening message to the 16th International Economic Forum “Russia–Islamic World,” also known as the Kazan Forum.

He added that Russia will expand its relations with these countries in various sectors.

“For centuries, our multi-ethnic country has embraced broad cooperation with the Islamic world, and today, despite the challenges in international cooperation, we continue to effectively and consistently expand our economic, scientific, educational, humanitarian, and interregional ties,” he stated.

The Kazan Forum, a major global platform for dialogue between Russia and the Islamic world, is being held in Kazan, Russia, from May 13 to May 18.

Officials from the Islamic Emirate have also been invited to attend the forum, and a delegation from Afghanistan is expected to participate.

Meanwhile, several analysts view this event as a valuable opportunity for Afghanistan to enhance engagement and cooperation with the international community, particularly with countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Although Russia has not officially recognized the Islamic Emirate, in recent months it has reopened diplomatic channels and cooperation with Afghanistan, including suspending the designation of the IEA as a banned organization.