Uzbek and EU envoys meet, discuss Afghanistan

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the special representatives of Tashkent and the European Union have held discussions on key issues related to regional security and the current situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Uzbek foreign ministry, Ismatulla Irgashev and Eduards Stiprais also discussed prospects for deepening cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU.

Stiprais, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, expressed his interest during the meeting in holding constructive and systematic dialogues on issues concerning the situation in Afghanistan, the statement read.

He agreed to support regular consultations alongside Uzbekistan’s special representative.

Previously, special representatives from Uzbekistan and the EU had also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the international community’s efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis there, and the potential use of the Termez International Transport and Logistics Hub for delivering humanitarian aid.