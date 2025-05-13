Latest News
Uzbek and EU envoys meet, discuss Afghanistan
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the special representatives of Tashkent and the European Union have held discussions on key issues related to regional security and the current situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the Uzbek foreign ministry, Ismatulla Irgashev and Eduards Stiprais also discussed prospects for deepening cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU.
Stiprais, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, expressed his interest during the meeting in holding constructive and systematic dialogues on issues concerning the situation in Afghanistan, the statement read.
He agreed to support regular consultations alongside Uzbekistan’s special representative.
Previously, special representatives from Uzbekistan and the EU had also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the international community’s efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis there, and the potential use of the Termez International Transport and Logistics Hub for delivering humanitarian aid.
Putin says Moscow will continue effective cooperation with Islamic countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin says despite the difficult international situation, Moscow will continue its effective cooperation with Islamic countries.
Putin made this statement in his opening message to the 16th International Economic Forum “Russia–Islamic World,” also known as the Kazan Forum.
He added that Russia will expand its relations with these countries in various sectors.
“For centuries, our multi-ethnic country has embraced broad cooperation with the Islamic world, and today, despite the challenges in international cooperation, we continue to effectively and consistently expand our economic, scientific, educational, humanitarian, and interregional ties,” he stated.
The Kazan Forum, a major global platform for dialogue between Russia and the Islamic world, is being held in Kazan, Russia, from May 13 to May 18.
Officials from the Islamic Emirate have also been invited to attend the forum, and a delegation from Afghanistan is expected to participate.
Meanwhile, several analysts view this event as a valuable opportunity for Afghanistan to enhance engagement and cooperation with the international community, particularly with countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Although Russia has not officially recognized the Islamic Emirate, in recent months it has reopened diplomatic channels and cooperation with Afghanistan, including suspending the designation of the IEA as a banned organization.
Richard Bennett ‘shocked’ by explosive testimony of ex-British soldiers in killings of Afghans
The IEA said that foreign forces committed many war crimes in Afghanistan while stationed in the country over 20 years.
Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, has called for justice to be served over the unlawful killings by UK special forces in Afghanistan.
In a post on X on Monday, Bennett said the revelations in a recent investigation by BBC’s Panorama were “shocking”.
The Islamic Emirate also responded to the news and stated that foreign forces committed many war crimes in Afghanistan while stationed in the country over 20 years.
The IEA says these new confessions prove the extent of what transpired.
The BBC report featured testimony by several ex-soldiers on the unlawful killings while British troops were in Afghanistan.
These ex-soldiers told how British troops killed unarmed civilians in their sleep and executed blindfolded detainees.
One former soldier who served in Afghanistan recalled an incident in which troops “handcuffed a young boy and shot him. He was a child, not even close to fighting age.” He added that the killing of detainees by British special forces “became routine.”
Allegations of war crimes involving British forces in Afghanistan have circulated for years, and formal investigations are ongoing.
However, these inquiries and investigations by the BBC have still not led to any charges being brought against the alleged culprits or any meaningful justice for the victims.
Trump administration to end protection program for Afghans
Over 8,000 Afghans were approved for TPS as of last year, according to federal statistics.
The Trump administration is ending the Temporary Protection Program that offered deportation protection to thousands of people from Afghanistan.
The Department of Homeland Security said Monday it will end the program on July 12.
The TPS program allows migrants to get work permits and temporary reprieve from deportation if the U.S. government determines it is unsafe for them to return to their home countries due to war, natural disaster or other issues.
Over 8,000 Afghans were approved for TPS as of last year, according to federal statistics.
TPS was last extended for Afghanistan in 2023, and it was set to expire in May unless the Trump administration chose to grant another extension.
“This decision is unconscionable and will have long-lasting ripple effects,” #AfghanEvac, a group that helps relocate Afghans, said in a post on X.
