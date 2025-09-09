Qatar reaffirms commitment to supporting Afghanistan on global stage

The State of Qatar has reiterated its commitment to playing an active role as an international partner in addressing Afghanistan’s ongoing challenges.

The pledge came during the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where Qatar highlighted its diplomatic efforts, humanitarian aid, and support for inclusive dialogue on the Afghan issue.

In a statement delivered by Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, Deputy Permanent Representative of Qatar’s delegation to the United Nations in Geneva, the Gulf nation emphasized its success in facilitating international consensus through hosting key meetings on Afghanistan under the auspices of the UN.

“Afghanistan faces a range of complex challenges,” Al Suwaidi noted, citing economic collapse, high unemployment, food insecurity, the return of millions of refugees, and the lingering impact of international sanctions and frozen assets.

“These issues directly impact the promotion and protection of human rights.”

She stressed that addressing these challenges requires sustained international cooperation, including continued humanitarian support, rebuilding Afghan institutions, and engaging all parties in constructive dialogue to ensure long-term peace and reintegration into the global community.

Qatar’s humanitarian contributions were also highlighted, including its recent deployment of five aid planes carrying over 100 tons of emergency relief supplies to earthquake-affected regions in eastern Afghanistan.

Al Suwaidi reaffirmed Qatar’s position on promoting human rights in Afghanistan, with a special focus on women’s rights, including their access to education and employment.

She underscored Qatar’s insistence on incorporating these issues in all dialogues with Afghan stakeholders.

As Afghanistan continues to face mounting pressures, Qatar’s engagement reflects its broader role as a trusted regional mediator and humanitarian partner.