AWCC distributes free SIM cards to earthquake victims in Kunar

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has distributed free SIM cards to victims of the recent earthquake in Kunar province as part of its humanitarian relief efforts.

According to company officials, each SIM card includes 200 minutes of free talk time, thereby helping affected residents reconnect with family members and access emergency services during a critical time of need.

This initiative is aimed at restoring communication in areas most impacted by the disaster, where infrastructure damage has left many residents isolated and in need of support.

AWCC emphasized its commitment to supporting Afghan communities during crises and stated it will continue to coordinate with local authorities and humanitarian partners to expand its relief outreach.

An earthquake of magnitude 6 hit eastern Afghanistan on August 31, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring over 3,600 others. Thousands of homes have been flattened.