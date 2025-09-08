Latest News
AWCC distributes free SIM cards to earthquake victims in Kunar
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has distributed free SIM cards to victims of the recent earthquake in Kunar province as part of its humanitarian relief efforts.
According to company officials, each SIM card includes 200 minutes of free talk time, thereby helping affected residents reconnect with family members and access emergency services during a critical time of need.
This initiative is aimed at restoring communication in areas most impacted by the disaster, where infrastructure damage has left many residents isolated and in need of support.
AWCC emphasized its commitment to supporting Afghan communities during crises and stated it will continue to coordinate with local authorities and humanitarian partners to expand its relief outreach.
An earthquake of magnitude 6 hit eastern Afghanistan on August 31, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring over 3,600 others. Thousands of homes have been flattened.
US charge d’affaires for Afghanistan warns against using Americans as bargaining chips
Don Brown, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, on Sunday cautioned that anyone attempting to use American citizens as bargaining chips will face severe repercussions.
“If you attempt to use an American citizen as a bargaining chip, you will face serious consequences,” Brown wrote on X, without directly naming Afghanistan’s current rulers.
This warning follows the signing of a new executive order by US President Donald Trump, that paves the way for Washington to designate countries around the world a state sponsor of wrongful detention and impose punitive measures, including sanctions, on those it deems are wrongfully holding Americans.
Brown described the executive order as an unprecedented measure aimed at protecting Americans from wrongful detentions abroad.
Earlier this year, after Trump returned to office, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) released two American citizens. However, U.S. officials claim that IEA has also detained Mahmood Shah Habibi, an Afghan-American national.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly denied holding Habibi.
The US government does not publish the number of Americans detained abroad. The Foley Foundation, an advocacy group, stated that at least 54 Americans were wrongfully detained in 17 countries in 2024.
Pakistan surpasses Afghanistan as leading opium producer, triggering security concerns
The report highlights that large-scale, open poppy cultivation is now more widespread in Pakistan than in Afghanistan, raising alarm among regional and international observers.
Pakistan has overtaken Afghanistan as the world’s largest source of opium, a development that experts warn could inject millions of dollars into terrorist networks and reshape the region’s security landscape, according to a report by The Telegraph.
The report highlights that large-scale, open poppy cultivation is now more widespread in Pakistan than in Afghanistan, raising alarm among regional and international observers.
David Mansfield, a leading authority on drug trafficking, underscored the trend: “Many of the poppy fields in Pakistan are larger than five hectares and located near populated areas. By 2025, Afghanistan’s opium output is likely to be significantly lower than Pakistan’s, and the profits from Pakistan’s poppy trade are likely to fall into the hands of terrorist groups — posing a serious threat to regional stability.”
For decades, Afghanistan held the title of the world’s top opium producer. That dominance ended after the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021 and imposed a sweeping ban on the cultivation, production, and trafficking of narcotics.
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate declared the prohibition nationwide, leading to what observers have described as an unprecedented collapse in Afghanistan’s drug production.
Afghan officials insist that no individual or group is permitted to grow, produce, or traffic narcotics, and international monitors have backed this claim.
In 2024, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported a 95 percent drop in opium cultivation in Afghanistan — one of the most dramatic reductions in modern history.
With the shift of the opium trade across the border, security analysts now warn that Pakistan’s expanding drug economy could bolster extremist elements and destabilize not only the country itself but the wider region.
IEA supports stronger ties as India explores visit by Afghan foreign minister
Suhail Shaheen, head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Qatar, told the Times of India that both countries need to strengthen relations.
The Islamic Emirate has expressed support for upgrading engagement with India, as New Delhi considers hosting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi despite a United Nations Security Council travel ban that restricts his movement.
Suhail Shaheen, head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Qatar, told the Times of India that both countries need to strengthen relations. “For that, high-level visits at the foreign ministers’ level is a need. It will pave the way for exploring various fields of cooperation including trade between the two countries,” he said.
Shaheen has also urged the UN to hand Afghanistan’s seat to the Islamic Emirate.
India is expected to approach the Security Council to request a waiver for Muttaqi’s travel if dates for his visit are confirmed. Afghan media reports suggested last month that a planned visit was canceled after the waiver was denied.
However, discussions for a trip in late August did take place, though the plan did not materialize.
Ties between India and the Islamic Emirate have steadily improved in recent years, with Kabul acknowledging India’s humanitarian support.
New Delhi last week sent additional relief supplies after the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on the night of August 31. Indian officials have said they are reassured by security guarantees from the Islamic Emirate, including assurances that Afghan territory will not be used by Pakistan-based groups for activities against India.
Engagement has already expanded, with India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri meeting Muttaqi in Dubai earlier this year and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar holding two rounds of talks with him.
A visit by Muttaqi to India would mark the first such high-level visit since the Islamic Emirate took power in 2021.
