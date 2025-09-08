Latest News
US charge d’affaires for Afghanistan warns against using Americans as bargaining chips
Don Brown, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, on Sunday cautioned that anyone attempting to use American citizens as bargaining chips will face severe repercussions.
“If you attempt to use an American citizen as a bargaining chip, you will face serious consequences,” Brown wrote on X, without directly naming Afghanistan’s current rulers.
This warning follows the signing of a new executive order by US President Donald Trump, that paves the way for Washington to designate countries around the world a state sponsor of wrongful detention and impose punitive measures, including sanctions, on those it deems are wrongfully holding Americans.
Brown described the executive order as an unprecedented measure aimed at protecting Americans from wrongful detentions abroad.
Earlier this year, after Trump returned to office, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) released two American citizens. However, U.S. officials claim that IEA has also detained Mahmood Shah Habibi, an Afghan-American national.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly denied holding Habibi.
The US government does not publish the number of Americans detained abroad. The Foley Foundation, an advocacy group, stated that at least 54 Americans were wrongfully detained in 17 countries in 2024.
Latest News
Pakistan surpasses Afghanistan as leading opium producer, triggering security concerns
The report highlights that large-scale, open poppy cultivation is now more widespread in Pakistan than in Afghanistan, raising alarm among regional and international observers.
Pakistan has overtaken Afghanistan as the world’s largest source of opium, a development that experts warn could inject millions of dollars into terrorist networks and reshape the region’s security landscape, according to a report by The Telegraph.
The report highlights that large-scale, open poppy cultivation is now more widespread in Pakistan than in Afghanistan, raising alarm among regional and international observers.
David Mansfield, a leading authority on drug trafficking, underscored the trend: “Many of the poppy fields in Pakistan are larger than five hectares and located near populated areas. By 2025, Afghanistan’s opium output is likely to be significantly lower than Pakistan’s, and the profits from Pakistan’s poppy trade are likely to fall into the hands of terrorist groups — posing a serious threat to regional stability.”
For decades, Afghanistan held the title of the world’s top opium producer. That dominance ended after the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021 and imposed a sweeping ban on the cultivation, production, and trafficking of narcotics.
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate declared the prohibition nationwide, leading to what observers have described as an unprecedented collapse in Afghanistan’s drug production.
Afghan officials insist that no individual or group is permitted to grow, produce, or traffic narcotics, and international monitors have backed this claim.
In 2024, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported a 95 percent drop in opium cultivation in Afghanistan — one of the most dramatic reductions in modern history.
With the shift of the opium trade across the border, security analysts now warn that Pakistan’s expanding drug economy could bolster extremist elements and destabilize not only the country itself but the wider region.
Latest News
IEA supports stronger ties as India explores visit by Afghan foreign minister
Suhail Shaheen, head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Qatar, told the Times of India that both countries need to strengthen relations.
The Islamic Emirate has expressed support for upgrading engagement with India, as New Delhi considers hosting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi despite a United Nations Security Council travel ban that restricts his movement.
Suhail Shaheen, head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Qatar, told the Times of India that both countries need to strengthen relations. “For that, high-level visits at the foreign ministers’ level is a need. It will pave the way for exploring various fields of cooperation including trade between the two countries,” he said.
Shaheen has also urged the UN to hand Afghanistan’s seat to the Islamic Emirate.
India is expected to approach the Security Council to request a waiver for Muttaqi’s travel if dates for his visit are confirmed. Afghan media reports suggested last month that a planned visit was canceled after the waiver was denied.
However, discussions for a trip in late August did take place, though the plan did not materialize.
Ties between India and the Islamic Emirate have steadily improved in recent years, with Kabul acknowledging India’s humanitarian support.
New Delhi last week sent additional relief supplies after the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on the night of August 31. Indian officials have said they are reassured by security guarantees from the Islamic Emirate, including assurances that Afghan territory will not be used by Pakistan-based groups for activities against India.
Engagement has already expanded, with India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri meeting Muttaqi in Dubai earlier this year and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar holding two rounds of talks with him.
A visit by Muttaqi to India would mark the first such high-level visit since the Islamic Emirate took power in 2021.
Latest News
WHO urges IEA to lift female aid worker restrictions after deadly quake
The 6.0-magnitude quake on September 1 killed more than 2,200 people, injured over 3,600, and left thousands homeless in eastern Afghanistan.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate authorities to ease restrictions on female aid workers, saying their presence is vital in delivering medical assistance to women affected by last week’s powerful earthquake.
The 6.0-magnitude quake on September 1 killed more than 2,200 people, injured over 3,600, and left thousands homeless in eastern Afghanistan.
With most medical staff in the area being men, WHO officials warn that Afghan women are struggling to access care due to cultural barriers and rules requiring a male guardian for travel.
“A very big issue now is the increasing paucity of female staff in these places,” Dr. Mukta Sharma, deputy representative of WHO in Afghanistan, told Reuters. She said roughly 90% of available health workers in the area were men, while the remaining 10% were mostly midwives and nurses rather than doctors equipped to treat serious injuries.
Restrictions on women’s work have compounded the problem. In 2022, the Islamic Emirate barred Afghan women from working for NGOs, though limited exemptions were granted in health and education. Humanitarian groups say those exemptions are inconsistent, leaving aid agencies uncertain and often unable to deploy female staff when emergencies strike.
“The restrictions are huge, the mahram (male guardian) issue continues and no formal exemption has been provided by the de facto authorities,” Sharma said. “This is the time you really need to have more female health workers present, let us bring them in.”
Community members say the absence of female doctors has already worsened the crisis. “There is no female doctor for examinations; only one male doctor is available,” said Peer Gul, a resident of Kunar’s Somai district, one of the hardest-hit areas.
WHO also warned that the situation threatens women’s long-term access to mental health care, particularly for those who lost male relatives in the quake and now face restrictions without a guardian. The shortage of female doctors is expected to deepen, with women currently barred from secondary school and university education.
The United Nations estimates that around 11,600 pregnant women were impacted by the quake. Afghanistan already suffers one of Asia’s highest maternal mortality rates, while recent cuts in foreign aid have forced the closure of dozens of health facilities in quake-affected provinces.
The Afghan health ministry and IEA spokespersons have not yet commented. The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said it respects women’s rights under its interpretation of Islamic law and has pledged that women will continue to receive aid.
