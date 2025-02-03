Regional
Qatar’s prime minister calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two
“There is nothing yet clear about where the delegations will come and when it’s going to take place,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Qatar's prime minister on Sunday called on Israel and Hamas to immediately begin negotiating phase two of the Gaza ceasefire, adding that there is no clear plan for when talks will begin, Reuters reported.
"We demand (Hamas and Israel) to engage immediately as stipulated in the agreement," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a press conference held jointly with Turkey's foreign minister in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday.
According to the ceasefire agreement, negotiations on implementing the second phase of the deal should begin before the 16th day of phase one of the ceasefire, which is Monday.
Israel and Hamas last month reached a complex three-phase accord that has halted the fighting in Gaza. Hamas has so far released 18 hostages in exchange for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.
There are more than 70 hostages still held in Gaza, Reuters reported.
The second stage of the accord is expected to include Hamas releasing all remaining hostages held in Gaza, a permanent end to hostilities and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.
Mediators have engaged with Hamas and Israel over the phone and Qatar has set an agenda for the next phase of negotiations, he said.
"We hope that we start to see some movement in the next few days. It's critical that we get things rolling from now in order to get to an agreement before day 42."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would begin negotiations on phase two of the agreement on Monday in Washington, when he is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff.
During his meeting with Witkoff, Netanyahu will discuss Israel's positions in respect to the ceasefire, the prime minister's office said. Witkoff will then speak with officials from Egypt and Qatar, who have mediated between Israel and Hamas over the past 15 months with backing from Washington, read the report.
Regional
Iran foreign minister: attacking our nuclear sites would be ‘one of biggest mistakes US could make’
Iran will respond immediately and decisively if its nuclear sites are attacked which would lead to an "all-out war in the region," Tehran's foreign minister told Al Jazeera TV in an interview aired on Friday.
Israel and the U.S. launching a military attack on Iranian nuclear facilities would be "one of the biggest historical mistakes the U.S. could make," Abbas Araqchi said through a translator, Reuters reported.
Concerns have grown among Iran's top decision-makers that U.S. President Donald Trump might in his second term empower Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran's nuclear sites while further tightening U.S. sanctions on its oil industry.
Those concerns, coupled with mounting anger within Iran over economic conditions, could drive Tehran toward engaging in negotiations with the Trump administration over the fate of its fast-advancing nuclear programme.
Araqchi suggested that the United States could free blocked Iranian funds as a first confidence-building step between the two hostile countries.
"Iranian assets and funds have been frozen at various points by the U.S (which) has not fulfilled its previous pledges (to free them). These things can be done by the U.S. administration in order to bring confidence between us," Araqchi said.
In 2018, then-President Trump reneged on the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and a group of world powers and re-imposed harsh U.S. sanctions as part of his "maximum pressure" policy against the country.
In response, Tehran breached the deal in several ways including by accelerating its uranium enrichment.
Trump has vowed to return to the policy he pursued in his previous term that sought to use economic pressure to force the country to negotiate a deal on its nuclear programme, ballistic missile programme and regional activities.
Regional
Syrian leader Sharaa pledges to form inclusive government
Syria's newly appointed president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said on Thursday he will form an inclusive transitional government representing diverse communities that will build institutions and run the country until it can hold free and fair elections.
Sharaa addressed the nation in his first speech since being appointed president for the transitional period on Wednesday by armed factions that ousted former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive last year, Reuters reported.
The armed group that led the offensive, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has since set up an interim government that has welcomed a steady stream of senior Western and Arab diplomatic delegations keen to help stabilize the country after 13 years of civil war.
Sharaa in his speech said he would form a small legislative body to fill the parliamentary void until new elections were held, after the Syrian parliament was dissolved on Wednesday.
He said he would also in the coming days announce the formation of a committee that would prepare to hold a national dialogue conference that would be a platform for Syrians to discuss the future political programme of the nation.
That would be followed by a "constitutional declaration," he said, in an apparent reference to the process of drafting a new Syrian constitution.
Sharaa has previously said the process of drafting a new constitution and holding elections may take up to four years.
Regional
Syria’s Sharaa declared president for transition, consolidating his power
Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa was declared president for a transitional phase on Wednesday, tightening his hold on power less than two months after he led a campaign that toppled Bashar al-Assad.
Sharaa was also empowered to form a temporary legislative council for a transitional period and the Syrian constitution was suspended, according to an announcement made by the military command which led the offensive against Assad, Reuters reported.
The decisions emerged from a meeting of military commanders who took part in the assault, a campaign spearheaded by Sharaa's Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group - a former al Qaeda affiliate.
Addressing the conference, Sharaa said the first priority in Syria was to fill a vacuum in government "in a legitimate and legal way".
He also said civil peace must be preserved through transitional justice and preventing displays of revenge, that state institutions - foremost among them military and security forces - be rebuilt, and that economic infrastructure be developed.
Sharaa has pledged to embark on a political transition including a national conference, an inclusive government, and eventual elections, which he has said could take up to four years to hold.
Wednesday's announcement did not say when the new legislative body might be picked, or provide any new details for a timeline for the transition.
Fawaz Gerges, Professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics, said the declaration had "formalized his status as the strongman ruler". "My take is that HTS and Sharaa intend to consolidate single-party Islamist rule."
HTS emerged from the Nusra Front, Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Syrian civil war, until it cut ties in 2016
QATAR WELCOMES STEPS
The declaration announced that "Sharaa has assumed the presidency of the country in the transitional phase" and would "carry out the duties of the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic, and represent it in international forums".
The new legislative council would carry out its tasks until a new constitution is adopted. The parliament elected under Assad last year was formally dissolved.
The declaration also reiterated previous steps dissolving Assad's Baath Party and his state security apparatus, and said that rebel groups which fought him during 13 years of war were to be dissolved and merged into the state.
The announcements came at a meeting declared "The Conference for Announcing the Victory of the Syrian Revolution". It was attended by ministers from the interim government appointed by HTS in December, and was not publicly announced ahead of time.
Qatar, which is backs the new administration, issued a statement after the declaration welcoming "moves to restructure the Syrian state and boost consensus and unity among all its parties".
Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center said the announcement was a raw translation of Sharaa's newfound power and military control of great parts of Syria including the capital".
It "does not reflect the political, religious and ethnic diversity of Syria", he added.
Apparent celebratory gunfire could be heard in central Damascus soon after the announcements.
