Qatar’s Prime Minister meets with Afghanistan’s foreign minister

According to Gulf Times, the two officials reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan and discussed ways to support the Afghan people.

2 hours ago

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi who is currently visiting the country.

According to Gulf Times, the two officials reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan and discussed ways to support the Afghan people.

Al-Thani emphasized the State of Qatar’s unwavering support for all segments of the Afghan people and its continued efforts to achieve security, stability, prosperity, and a dignified life in Afghanistan.

A source told Ariana News that Muttaqi arrived in Qatar on Sunday. No further details on his trip were given.

WFP air services in Afghanistan may be suspended due to funding crisis

According to WFP, the organization urgently needs $10.5 million in funding to continue its relief flights in 2025.

4 hours ago

April 28, 2025

The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan has announced the possible suspension of its air services in the country due to a severe shortage of funding.

WFP is one of the largest humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan and the air services have played a vital role in transporting humanitarian aid, especially to areas difficult to reach by land.

In a message posted on X, the WFP explained that in the past, when roads were blocked, air services were the only way to deliver aid to remote areas of Afghanistan. This aid included food, medicine, and other essential items that are essential for the survival of millions of people in need in Afghanistan.

According to WFP, the organization urgently needs $10.5 million in funding to continue its relief flights in 2025.

In addition, the WFP stated that humanitarian needs in Afghanistan continue to increase and  millions of people across the country are dependent on humanitarian assistance.

WFP stated that if air services are stopped, it will become very difficult, if not impossible, to deliver vital aid to areas that are not accessible by road.

Afghanistan and Iran swap prisoners at Milak border crossing

At the same time, two Iranians serving sentences in Afghan prisons were repatriated to Iran.

6 hours ago

April 28, 2025

Afghanistan and Iran exchanged prisoners at the Milak border crossing in south-eastern Iran on Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to IRNA, almost 200 Afghan prisoners held in Iranian prisons in Tehran, Sistan and Baluchestan and Isfahan were handed over to Afghan authorities at the Milak border in Sistan and Baluchestan.

At the same time, two Iranians serving sentences in Afghan prisons were repatriated to Iran.

Iran’s Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs, Askar Jalalian, said recently that more than 4,500 foreign nationals detained in Iran had been sent to their home countries.

UNAMA chief visits northern Afghanistan, meets local officials including women

19 hours ago

April 27, 2025

Roza Otunbayeva, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), recently visited the city of Maimana in northern Afghanistan, where she met with local officials, entrepreneurs, and UN staff.

UNAMA wrote on its Facebook page on Sunday, that during the visit, entrepreneurs — including women — met with Otunbayeva, and requested support to facilitate access to new markets, particularly in Uzbekistan.

UNAMA further stated that among these entrepreneurs was a group of women who, with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), had established a tailoring workshop.

They expressed their appreciation for the support received and spoke about the significant growth and development of their business.

UNAMA added that the organization remains committed to promoting economic opportunities and empowering Afghan communities, especially women.

 

