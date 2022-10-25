Sport
Rashid vs Conway could be key contest when Afghanistan take on New Zealand in WC match
New Zealand’s Devon Conway, who is arguably the best player of spin in the New Zealand line-up, will have a major role to play against Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and company in Wednesday’s T20 World Cup match in Melbourne.
Afghanistan has made good progress in T20 cricket – and now have Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq to back up their spin trio of Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.
All three spinners will dip into their Big Bash League (BBL) experiences, which captain Nabi alluded to during the pre-match press conference.
Afghanistan’s batting and catching, however, doesn’t appear as healthy, ESPN crickinfo reported. Against England in Perth last weekend, they subsided to 112 all out from 82 for 3 and then dropped Alex Hales twice during their defense.
They can’t afford such slip-ups against a razor-sharp New Zealand side as one more defeat could push them closer to elimination, ESPN’s match preview stated.
Afghanistan’s six-or-nothing batting template, which is fairly comparable to West Indies’, may not quite suit the conditions in Australia. This is where Ibrahim Zadran comes in as a key player on the batting front.
Zadran isn’t a big hitter like Rahmanullah Gurbaz or Hazratullah Zazai, but has both the technique and temperament to construct or reconstruct an innings. The 20-year-old’s recent form is also encouraging: he has thirty-plus scores in each of his last five T20I innings.
Last weekend, England’s Mark Wood exposed Afghanistan’s vulnerability against high pace and bounce, ESPN stated.
Nabi, who has played for Melbourne Renegades in the BBL, said he has never seen an MCG pitch so green. “Yes, at that time in Big Bash, it was drier,” Nabi said on Tuesday. “The ball swings early on for one or two overs, but after that it will be a little bit slower, [some] help for spinners, and the ball won’t swing that much.
“But here the pitch is new and also a little bit green. as well, and also the weather is cold.”
But both Afghanistan and New Zealand will have the benefit of watching what unfolds in the game prior to theirs, with Ireland facing England first up.
Wednesday’s match gets underway at 12.30pm Kabul time and for Afghanistan’s cricket fans, the match can be watched live on Ariana Television.
Rashid promises Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat
Star spinner Rashid Khan said Afghanistan would bounce back from their opening loss to England at the Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Saturday after having shown “promising talent” in the five-wicket defeat.
England bowled out Afghanistan for a paltry 112 but the Afghan spin force led by Rashid dragged the opposition chase to the 19th over by taking five wickets.
“First game for the guys. A different environment for all the youngsters in the team. First time playing in Australia and the conditions, facing the bowlers with speeds of 150 plus, so a great learning for them,” the leg-spinner told AFP.
“But definitely we will come back. Some promising talent is there. We are going to be much improved in the upcoming games. Batting is the area we need to work on.”
Afghanistan will next play New Zealand on Wednesday in Melbourne.
Afghanistan’s batting fell flat with left-arm quick bowler Sam Curran becoming the first England bowler to take five wickets in a Twenty20 international.
Ben Stokes and Mark Wood, whose express pace exceeded 150kph at times, took two wickets each as Afghanistan were all out in 19.4 overs.
Rashid returned impressive figures of 1-17 in his four overs and was ably supported by fellow spinners Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman as they looked to restrict England, one of the tournament favorites.
Mujeeb got Dawid Malan with his mystery spin and off-spinner Nabi bowled Stokes for two before Liam Livingstone took England home with an unbeaten 29 off 21 balls.
“The way we bowled it showed anything between 150-160 will be a good total for us,” Rashid said.
Afghanistan played two left-arm quick bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqui and Fareed Ahmed, but they rely on spin to win matches.
Rashid said he, Mujeeb and Nabi, would be able to benefit from their experience of playing in Australia’s Big Bash League.
“It’s just about the conditions you adjust yourself to. You understand what is the right length and right area to ball on that wicket,” said Rashid.
“We have five to six years of experience in the Big Bash. So we have that in the mind and need to keep it simple.”
Afghanistan stunned Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.
They missed out on the final spot after losing a last-over thriller to Pakistan and Rashid said Afghanistan could beat anyone on their day.
“You don’t know with T20, what’s going to happen to any team. It’s not like someone is strong, someone is very weak. you have seen in the qualifiers that West Indies were knocked out,” said Rashid.
“Anything can happen, it’s just about having the positive mindset and having the self-belief that yes we are capable of beating any side.”
England clinches 5-wicket win over Afghanistan in first World Cup match
England’s Sam Curran delivered a memorable bowling performance in the Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday as England bowled out Mohammed Nabi’s men for a meager total of 112.
England chased it down later with five wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.
The England bowlers kept the Afghanistan batters under pressure right from the beginning of the match and restricted the Afghans to less than six runs per over in the powerplay.
But there was still some hope for Mohammad Nabi’s men as they had wickets in hand. However that didn’t matter in the end, as Curran bowled a superb spell to bundle them out for 112.
England got off to a steady start with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler putting on an opening stand of 35 runs. But they suffered a brief scare in the middle as they went on to lose four wickets in the space of just 46 runs. Afghanistan could also sense that they were back in the game.
But Liam Livingstone stepped up and scored an unbeaten 29 from 21 deliveries to guide England home.
This win also gave England a significant boost in their NRR, which stands at +0.620 right now. Afghanistan fought well with the ball but this loss has left them with a NRR of -0.620 and they will need to work really hard to improve it.
Speaking after the match, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said: “It’s not the best start to the tournament for us but we tried our best. We didn’t get a good enough total on the board in the first innings and everyone knows England are one of the best T20 teams in the world.
“The pitch was more suitable to them as well but there weren’t enough runs. I still think our boys played really well.
“They took some very good catches out there. We were thinking that something like 150 would be a good score to fight with.
“We do want to bat first and we know we have very good spinners with a lot of experience in Australia.
“We will learn from this game and from our mistakes. Hopefully we can improve on that in the next game,” he said.
Preview: Can Afghanistan spinners tame England?
Afghanistan and England will embark upon their T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday as they lock horns in their opening match, which will also be the second match of the Super 12 in Perth.
Overview
Afghanistan will look to make a statement after automatically securing a Super 12 spot on the back of their seventh-place finish in the last edition.
Now the national team will be eager to go one step further to make it to the semi-finals.
But the job is going to be extremely difficult as they are placed in a group consisting of teams like Australia, New Zealand and England.
They are yet to beat any of these three sides and might need to exceed their best to pull off a win at least against one of these three teams.
Afghanistan’s performance in the warm-up matches has however been inspiring.
Mohammad Nabi and his men defeated Bangladesh by 62 runs and posted a competitive total of 154/6 against Pakistan before the game got called off.
So, the entire group must be in pretty high spirits ahead of their opening match against England.
England meanwhile are coming into this tournament on the back of some mixed form.
They played 21 T20Is this year ahead of this mega event and won only 10 of those while losing as many games.
It won’t be completely fair to doubt their quality as a team, though, as they have chopped, changed and experimented to find their desired balance ahead of this mega event.
Key Players for Afghanistan
Mohammed Nabi: The experienced all-rounder is going to be the most crucial player for Afghanistan in this contest. He has been seen in excellent form in the warm-up games.
Nabi smashed an unbeaten 41 from 17 deliveries against Bangladesh and then went on to register bowling figures of 1/11 in three overs.
He played an even better knock against Pakistan as he made his way to an unbeaten 51 from just 37 deliveries to propel his side to a competitive total.
Rashid Khan: Rashid is the secret weapon used by the captain of the team in crunch situations. Rashid Khan has picked 118 wickets in 71 matches at 14.21 and an economy rate of 6.25. Rashid has picked 92 wickets for Adelaide Strikers at an average of 16.70 in Australia’s Big Bash League.
Rashid can also play handy cameos with the bat in Afghanistan’s lower middle order and up the scoring rate.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz has been a prolific batter for Afghanistan in recent times. He has scored 297 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 136.87 in 2022.
Recently, he scored 84 off 47 balls against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Gurbaz was declared fit to play for Afghanistan’s opening game after an injury scare propped up when he was hit on the left foot by Shaheen Afridi’s inswinging yorker earlier this week.
Watch Live
Don’t forget to tune in to Ariana Television at 15:30 today to watch this exciting match which will be broadcast live.
Rashid vs Conway could be key contest when Afghanistan take on New Zealand in WC match
